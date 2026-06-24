Senegal vs Iraq predictions: Lions of Teranga eye crucial win

Our betting expert expects Senegal to remain in the hunt for knockout qualification with a victory here, but it still may not be enough.

Best bets for Senegal vs Iraq

Which team to score - Only Senegal at odds of 1.88 on Betway

Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.26 on Betway

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Senegal at odds of 4.30 on Betway

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Senegal 2-0 Iraq

Senegal 2-0 Iraq Goalscorers prediction: Senegal: Ismailla Sarr, Nicolas Jackson

After defeats in both group games so far, the World Cup hangs in the balance for Senegal and Iraq. Securing three points is absolutely crucial for both teams to remain in contention for a place in the Round of 32. However, they will each need a convincing victory while requiring results in other matches to go their way.

Senegal are likely deeply disappointed by how their tournament has unfolded, especially after losing their Africa Cup of Nations title recently. Having said that, Norway only narrowly defeated them 3-2 in their last match, a fixture that could easily have gone the other way. The Lions of Teranga also performed well during the first half against France, keeping them quiet for 45 minutes.

The same cannot be said for Iraq, as they were completely outplayed by both European teams in their opening two matches. Manager Graham Arnold faces a massive task if his team are to extend their stay in North America. Given the high number of goals they have already conceded, Iraq require a substantial victory here to stand any chance of qualification.

Probable lineups for Senegal vs Iraq

Senegal expected lineup: Mendy, Diatta, Koulibaly, Niakhate, Diouf, I. Gueye, P. Gueye, Sarr, Camara, Mane, Jackson

Iraq expected lineup: Basil, Ali, Tahseen, Hashem, Doski, Al Ammari, Qasem, Ismaeel, Iqbal, Bayesh, Hussein

Backing Senegal’s tough rearguard

After Senegal scored twice against Norway, they should be confident of breaching the Iraqi defence. The African side have failed to score only once across their last six international fixtures, though that blank crucially came against an Asian team, Saudi Arabia. The Lions of Teranga scored eight goals across their recent five matches, averaging 1.6 goals per game.

More importantly, Iraq have been struggling to score recently. The Lions of Mesopotamia have lacked bite in the final third, failing to find the net in two of their recent three games. Three of their last five matches have also seen only one team score.

From the onset, it appears that Senegal will be the team to score this Friday. Pape Thiaw has a solid defence that he hopes can pull off a clean sheet in this clash. Considering how ineffective Iraq have been in attack, it’s not far-fetched to expect that only Senegal will score in this match.

Senegal vs Iraq Betting Tip 1: Which team to score - Only Senegal at odds of 1.88 on Betway

Iraq can limit the damage

Even if the African nation can keep Iraq quiet at the back, they might not have things entirely their own way in attack. As effective as Senegal can be in the final third, they have not completely dominated a match in quite some time. In fact, the last time they scored more than two goals in a single fixture was against Sudan at AFCON in January.

Since that match, the maximum number of goals they have recorded in a single fixture is two. Given their average of 1.6 goals per game across their recent five outings, we do not expect the African team to score a massive number of goals against Iraq. Before facing France and Norway, the Iraqi defence consistently conceded fewer than three goals.

The Lions of Mesopotamia were on an impressive run of 18 consecutive matches where they had not conceded more than two goals. They will certainly give Senegal a hard time, which is why we do not expect the Teranga Lions to secure a massive, runaway victory.

Senegal vs Iraq Betting Tip 2: Totals - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 2.26 on Betway

Second-half surge expected

Both teams understand exactly what they must do in their final group fixture, but achieving it will be a difficult challenge. We could witness a tough first half as both teams work to break each other down. Senegal have experience in that regard, where the opening period is spent assessing the opposition.

Their goalless first half against France was a perfect example of this cautious approach. However, the goals began to flow after the restart, and a similar pattern could emerge here. Senegal were unable to break through Norway’s defence in the first half of their last match, but they successfully scored twice in the second period.

Consequently, we expect these teams to head into the half-time break completely level. Thiaw’s players have done exactly that in two of their last three fixtures. However, Senegal are likely to increase the pressure significantly after the restart, and with their superior squad depth, they should ultimately secure the victory.

Senegal vs Iraq Betting Tip 3: Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Senegal at odds of 4.30 on Betway

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