Czechia vs South Africa predictions: Loser on the way out

Our betting expert expects the European nation to show their strength in this match and effectively send the South Africans home.

Best bets for Czechia vs South Africa

1x2 - Czechia at odds of 1.83 on Betano

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.95 on Betano

Anytime goalscorer - Patrik Schick at odds of 2.25 on Betano

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Czechia 2-1 South Africa

Czechia 2-1 South Africa Goalscorers prediction: Czechia: Patrik Schick, Tomas Soucek - South Africa: Oswin Appollis

The Czech Republic suffered a defeat in their opening World Cup fixture. After a goalless first half against South Korea, the European side scored first just before the hour mark. Unfortunately, Miroslav Koubek’s men failed to maintain their advantage.

Apart from that, they were stunned by Korea’s winning goal 10 minutes before full-time. The result means that Czechia are in danger of being knocked out of the competition at the group stage. However, victory over South Africa at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta can improve their prospects, especially since third-placed teams now have an opportunity to qualify.

South Africa face a similar situation after a defeat against co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca Stadium on the opening day. The magnitude of the occasion seemed to have overawed them, as the night ended with two players sent off. A defensive error allowed the Mexicans to open the scoring, and the African nation failed to recover.

It’s uncertain what head coach Hugo Broos will do for this fixture, considering he selected five defenders in his starting lineup last week. It’s likely the Belgian-born mentor will adopt an attacking approach, because the team face elimination. South Africa must make changes because two players are suspended for the match against the Czech Republic.

Probable lineups for Czechia vs South Africa

Czechia expected lineup: Kovar, Chaloupek, Hranac, Krejci, Coufal, Soucek, Sojka, Zeleny, Provod, Sulc, Schick

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Mudau, Sibisi, Mbokazi, Modiba, Mokoena, Moremi, Appollis, Makgopa, Foster

A long way back for Bafana

Despite losing their opening game, Czechia posed a serious threat to the Koreans. In fact, after Korea equalised, the Repre had the ball in the back of the net, which would have given them the lead. However, Tomas Soucek was deemed to be offside when the free kick came in before he headed home.

The European nation enter this second match with one defeat in their last seven fixtures, having secured six victories in that period. Koubek’s men are confident they can get the job done on Thursday to remain in contention for the Round of 32. Meanwhile, South Africa face a difficult task.

They have secured just one victory in their last eight internationals, suffering four defeats in that run, so their morale isn’t likely high. Bafana struggled to create opportunities against Mexico, and a similar approach will limit their chances.

Czechia vs South Africa Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Czechia at odds of 1.83 on Betano

Czechia’s back line is a concern

South Africa must improve their attack. Lyle Foster failed to capitalise on the limited opportunities created on the opening day. However, Bafana scored in five of their last seven fixtures and possess the ability to breach the Czech defence.

Czechia scored 10 goals across their last five internationals, averaging two goals per game. And if Soucek’s goal stood, they would’ve adhered to that average, which means they’re likely to get past Bafana with relative ease. However, their shaky defence could provide opportunities for Broos’s men.

The Europeans conceded eight goals in that recent five-game run, with both teams finding the back of the net in each one. Meanwhile, five of Bafana’s last seven matches saw both teams get onto the scoresheet. Additionally, the one head-to-head between the nations ended with both scoring, although that was way back in 1997’s Confederations Cup.

Czechia vs South Africa Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.95 on Betano

Sharp Schick to sink South Africa

The Repre have a few players who are a constant threat to the opposition's goal. Tomas Soucek is one, especially with his height from set-pieces. He can challenge the South African defence when crosses enter the penalty area on Thursday.

However, the main man for Czechia is the in-form Patrik Schick. The Bayer Leverkusen forward had a quiet match against South Korea but is expected to improve against South Africa. Schick scored in a recent friendly against Guatemala.

He’s actually on a run of scoring eight goals in his last 10 appearances for club and country combined. Against a shaky defence, Schick is likely to get some joy on Thursday evening. As a result, he is worth backing to score inside 90 minutes.

Czechia vs South Africa Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Patrik Schick at odds of 2.25 on Betano

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