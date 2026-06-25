Croatia vs Ghana predictions: A stalemate could suit both parties

Our betting expert expects a close game, with both sides likely to leave with a point apiece.

Best bets for Croatia vs Ghana

1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.35 on Betano

Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Draw at odds of 4.80 on Betano

Totals & BTTS - Under 2.5 goals and Yes at odds of 6.60 on Betano

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Croatia 1-1 Ghana

Croatia 1-1 Ghana Goalscorers prediction: Croatia: Petar Musa - Ghana: Jordan Ayew

Croatia and Ghana are both still in with a chance of automatic qualification from Group L. Vatreni bounced back from defeat to England in their first outing with a 1-0 win over Panama. The result means that Croatia are just one point off Ghana and England.

With England expected to beat Panama in their final group game, this fixture becomes a shootout for that automatic qualification spot. Croatia will now fancy their chances after getting back to winning ways the last time out. However, the fact is that Ghana need to avoid defeat to guarantee a top-two finish.

In that case, Croatia are likely to enter the next round of the World Cup as one of the eight best third-placed teams. They’re currently ranked third in that table, before any of the third round of fixtures kicks off. Four points should see the Croats into the knockouts, but Zlatko Dalic wouldn’t want to leave that up to chance.

The same can be said for Ghana, as defeat on the final day won’t necessarily mean they’re heading home. However, they are in a slightly better position than the Europeans in that they don’t have to push for maximum points. Carlos Queiroz’s charges held England to a goalless draw in their second group game, which gave them four points in total.

While they can just avoid getting beaten, and that will be enough, there’s a suspicion that Queiroz will want to see his team secure the win.

Probable lineups for Croatia vs Ghana

Croatia expected lineup: Livakovic, Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Modric, Kovacic, Pasalic, Baturina, Perisic, Musa

Ghana expected lineup: Asare, Senaya, Adjetey, Opoku, Mensah, Partey, Williams, Yirenkyi, Sibo, Semenyo, Ayew

Lacking real momentum

Croatia’s last five games have thrown out a mixed bag of results. Their 1-0 victory against Panama made it just two wins from their last five outings. In that run, the European nation lost three times.

While they dominated Panama in their second game and should’ve scored more goals, they weren’t clinical enough on the day. If they turn up like that against Ghana, the African side will have no problems in avoiding defeat. The Black Stars themselves can hold their heads high after holding England to a goalless draw.

As a result, two of Ghana’s last three matches have been stalemates, either side of a 1-0 triumph against Panama. Under Queiroz, this team are difficult to beat, as the Three Lions found out recently. Opting for a sharing of the spoils isn’t a bad pick, considering what’s at stake here and how Ghana may approach the match.

Croatia vs Ghana Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 3.35 on Betano

A first-half at arm’s length

Despite a vast gap in the world rankings between these two nations, this match will be closer than most people expect. Ghana are clearly making strides in the right direction under the leadership of a new coach. Meanwhile, Croatia have struggled to find that extra gear in this tournament, perhaps due to an ageing cast.

It’s worth mentioning that both sides have had slow starts in this competition. Both of Croatia’s matches finished level on terms going into the break. While they managed to press forward for maximum points in one game, they crumbled in the other. Ghana share the same statistic, having drawn both group games at halftime.

The Black Stars were good enough to get past Panama in the second period, as Croatia did, but they limited England in the second half. For this reason, it’s worth backing these teams to head into the dressing room without being separated. Ghana are on a run of three halftime draws on the bounce. Therefore, we expected another one in this match.

Croatia vs Ghana Betting Tip 2: Halftime/ fulltime - Draw/ Draw at odds of 4.80 on Betano

Few goals expected

There is enough quality on both sides to get through the other’s defence. Croatia scored five goals in their last three matches, averaging 1.66 goals per game. However, they’ve also shipped 10 goals across their recent five outings, which should offer hope to the Black Stars.

Ghana failed to score against England, and they haven’t been prolific in front of goal. They’ve scored three goals in their last five games, a clear indication of their struggles in the final third. However, they could get joy from the Croatian defence, especially with the likes of Jordan Ayew and Antoine Semenyo leading the charge.

Three of Croatia’s last five matches have seen both teams score, which will encourage the African nation further. Furthermore, both of Ghana’s World Cup matches produced fewer than three goals, while Croatia's two fixtures went each way. As a result, we are likely to see goals at both ends, but it could be limited to just a couple.

Croatia vs Ghana Betting Tip 3: Totals & BTTS - Under 2.5 goals and Yes at odds of 6.60 on Betano

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