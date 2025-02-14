Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Predictions: Goals Galore

Read our Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United predictions for Matchweek 25 in the 24/25 EPL. Our expert sees anything but a draw this weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Predictions: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Tottenham vs Manchester United

• Tottenham or Manchester United to Win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.01 with Bet9ja

• Over 1.5 Goals (1st Half) at odds of 2.10 with Bet9ja

• Amad Traore First Goalscorer (Manchester United) at odds of 8.90 with Bet9ja

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Tottenham and Manchester United have been among the league’s most inconsistent teams this season. Few would have predicted them languishing in the bottom half of the table. This is a six-pointer, as a win for either side would move them closer to the top half again.

Spurs are still facing injury issues, with Ange Postecoglu waiting on fitness updates on Micky van de Ven, Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson and Destiny Udogie. All of them are currently uncertain for the match against United.

Spurs have lost a staggering 50% of their home games this season, which has contributed to growing discontent among fans regarding Postecoglu’s tenure.

It has not been much easier for Manchester United’s new boss, Ruben Amorim. The Portuguese has collected just 14 points from 13 matches at Old Trafford. This points average would leave the Red Devils hovering just above the relegation zone.

Their FA Cup win over Leicester covered up underlying problems, with Leicester controlling much of the contest. They have been harder to beat away from Old Trafford, but they will need to show even more resilience against a determined Spurs side.

Probable Lineups for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur Expected Lineup: Kinsky; Porro, Spence, Danso, Gray, Bergvall, Bentancur, Sarr, Tel, Kulusevski, Son

Manchester United Expected Lineup: Onana; Yoro, Maguire, Mazraoui, Dorgu, Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Diallo, Hojlund, Garnacho

Backing Goals – and Anything but a Draw

Tottenham and Manchester United have both majorly underperformed this season, despite the injury crisis afforded to Spurs boss, Ange Postecoglu. There is clearly no middle ground with Spurs, as they have drawn only three of their 24 league games this term.

United have also only drawn five of their 24 league games, which means a winner in this fixture seems highly likely. Since a draw would not help either side’s league position, only three points would push either team towards the top half again.

For the first of our Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United predictions, we’re backing either side to win in the Double Chance market. We are combining this with a bet on both teams to score. Spurs have kept a clean sheet in just 8% of their home games but have scored 2.25 goals per home game.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Bet 1: Tottenham or Manchester United to Win and Both Teams to Score (Yes) at odds of 2.01 with Bet9ja

Open Contest Expected from Minute One

There has been no shortage of entertainment for neutrals at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season. Goals are never in short supply, even in the early stages of games. Tottenham’s average first goal time at home is just 22 minutes, with their average first goal conceded time only slightly later at 25 minutes.

In fact, 83% of Spurs’ home games have had at least one first-half goal, while 67% have featured two or more.

Betway believe there’s around a 45% chance of two or more first-half goals being scored, which is much lower. However, this takes into account United’s miserly backline on the road, which has conceded just 1.09 goals per game – well below the league average of 1.54. At a comfortably odds-against price, we’re still happy taking this bet on as Spurs only know one way to play – attack.

Tottenham vs Manchester United Bet 2: Over 1.5 Goals (1st Half) at odds of 2.10 with Bet9ja

In-form Amad to Find the Net in North London

Amad Diallo is Manchester United’s main talisman right now. With six goals and six assists, he’s arguably United’s most important player this season. He’s the top scorer, which highlights the team's lack of firepower.

Nevertheless, given his impressive form so far in 2025, we have found some decent value in the First Manchester United Goalscorer market. He has scored six goals in 22 appearances this term, meaning his actual goal probability per game sits around 27.20%.

However, we have got odds of 4.20 (23.81%) on Amad being United’s first scorer on Sunday afternoon. This is primarily a value play, but with Tottenham’s defensive structure being so open, it also offers a lot of potential since Amad will thrive in the space available to him.