Wolves vs Liverpool predictions: A tricky outing for the Reds

Our betting expert expects Liverpool to continue their upward trajectory, despite facing a Wolves side that have shown great improvement of late.

Best bets for Wolves vs Liverpool

Anytime goalscorer - Hugo Ekitike at odds of 1.78 on 1xBet

BTTS - No at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Liverpool to win both halves - Yes at odds of 3.05 on 1xBet

Are you new to Bet9ja and looking to claim your bonus? Take a moment to learn all about the Bet9ja Promotion Code for new Nigerian players

If you haven't joined Bet9ja yet, don't miss out! Explore our comprehensive Bet9ja registration guide to effortlessly create your new account and start playing today.

Discover the very top welcome bonuses and exclusive sign-up promotions currently available across all leading bookmakers in Nigeria.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Wolves 0-2 Liverpool

Wolves 0-2 Liverpool Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Alexis Mac Allister, Hugo Ekitike

Wolves are certainly staring relegation in the face, but they’re putting up a fight. The club from the Black Country sit bottom of the table. Yet, they secured their second victory of the season over the weekend.

Once again, Rob Edwards’ men exceeded expectations. They stunned third-placed Aston Villa, causing the Villains to surrender that spot after the weekend. The hosts recently came from two goals down to draw with the league leaders, Arsenal.

They won’t be afraid of hosting Liverpool on Tuesday night. Notably, they’re playing with a freedom that could be dangerous to any visiting team. Meanwhile, Liverpool are showing their best form with a confident 5-2 victory over West Ham at the weekend.

That result leaves Arne Slot’s men in fifth place, three points behind their arch rivals Manchester United and Aston Villa. The Reds must keep the pressure on those two clubs to stay in the Champions League hunt. A win against Wolves is essential to stay ahead of Chelsea.

Probable lineups for Wolves vs Liverpool

Wolves expected lineup: Sa, Toti, S. Bueno, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Bellegarde, Joao Gomes, H. Bueno, Gomes, Mane, Armstrong

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Salah, Szobozslai, Gakpo, Ekitike

Ekitike settles in at Liverpool

Hugo Ekitike has enjoyed a decent debut campaign in England. The summer signing is the club's top scorer in the Premier League, with 11 goals already. The Frenchman scored within five minutes of kick-off against West Ham at the weekend.

Liverpool’s frontman was influential throughout, scoring once and providing two assists. He was also awarded the Man-of-the-Match honour against the Hammers. Reds’ fans hope this gives him a much-needed confidence boost.

That goal ended a run of five appearances in all competitions without a goal. However, with four goals in his last six starts for Liverpool, he’s clearly the danger man for the visitors. Ekitike didn’t score in the reverse fixture, but he played a key role in setting up Florian Wirtz for the winner.

He will no doubt be the focal point once again for the visitors at Molineux. As a result, he could go one better against the relegation-threatened team and hit the back of the net.

Wolves vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: Anytime goalscorer - Hugo Ekitike at odds of 1.78 on 1xBet

Goals in short supply

Wolves’ struggles have been evident at both ends of the pitch this season. The Old Gold sit at the foot of the table. They’ve only scored 20 goals in total, with 15 of those coming in as many home games this term. However, they have the worst home defence in the division, conceding twice as many as they scored (30).

The home side have failed to score in 40% of their home league fixtures. This will encourage the visitors in their pursuit of a clean sheet. Before last weekend’s victory against West Ham, Liverpool had registered three consecutive clean sheets in all competitions. The chances of them keeping the home site quiet are high.

Only two of Wolves’ last nine matches saw both teams score. The hosts have seen only 41% of their league fixtures produce goals at both ends. Furthermore, three of the last five head-to-heads at Molineux saw only one of these teams find the back of the net. This could be a likely scenario on Tuesday.

Wolves vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 2.00 on 1xBet

Liverpool’s edge over resilient Wolves

Since Edwards took charge, the home side have shown some improvements. Their victory over Villa last weekend was not entirely unexpected given their recent displays. While they are unlikely to be brushed aside, overcoming Liverpool may be a task too far.

The Old Gold have won only two of their 15 home games and 29 matches overall. They have failed to score before half-time in each of their last nine league outings. The club have only won two of their 15 games after 45 minutes, with seven level and six trailing at the break.

Surprisingly, Slot’s men haven’t been at their best away from home. They’ve won only one of their 14 away games at half-time. That said, the Reds are on a run of three wins in a row, having won 17 of the last 18 league head-to-heads. Each of the last six meetings went the way of Liverpool, and they’ve kept a clean sheet on 10 occasions in that run.

Wolves vs Liverpool Betting Tip 3: Liverpool to win both halves - Yes at odds of 3.05 on 1xBet

+