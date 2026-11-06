Valencia vs Real Madrid predictions: Both sides have points to prove

Our betting expert shares his Valencia vs Real Madrid predictions. Real Madrid are likely to add more misery to Valencia’s relegation fight.

Best bets for Valencia vs Real Madrid

Three-way handicap - Real Madrid to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.77 on bet9ja

BTTS - No at odds of 1.96 on bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Jude Bellingham at odds of 3.15 on bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid

Valencia 0-2 Real Madrid Goalscorers prediction: Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham

Valencia fans may be growing increasingly concerned, as their team enter Matchday 11 of La Liga in the thick of the relegation zone. Los Che still have every hope of avoiding the drop come the end of the season, but a string of poor results could see them struggle. Last weekend was a positive for the Bats, as they came away from Elche with a 1-0 victory, which took them to nine points.

That was head coach Javier Aguirre’s first win as Valencia boss. He took over from Oscar Sanchez and, effectively, Carlos Corberan in September. Valencia are now only two points from safety, which logically increases the stakes in this fixture. Ironically, the hosts have not won a single league game in front of their home fans this season.

Real Madrid’s only weakness this season has been on the road, but they hope to overcome it this weekend. Los Blancos were involved in Champions League action during the week, which took them to Greece. They passed that test quite easily, but another travel date here will put their recovery to the test.

Having won El Clasico recently, Real have cut the gap to Barcelona back to three points. That puts Jose Mourinho’s charges third in the division after last weekend’s win over Racing Santander. They’re a point behind Atletico Madrid, so they need a win to keep the pressure on the two above them.

Probable lineups for Valencia vs Real Madrid

Valencia expected lineup: Dimitrievski, Martinez, Tarrega, Pepelu, Gaya, Maffeo, Rodriguez, Mayol, Rioja, Guerra, Danjuma

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Huijsen, Cucurella, Silva, Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappe

Real Madrid to build on Clasico win

Although Valencia recorded their first win for Aguirre last week, facing Real Madrid is a different challenge. The Bats are winless at home in La Liga this season, having lost four of their six matches. Since the start of the league campaign, Los Che have won just two matches in 11 and lost six in that run.

Meanwhile, Madrid are still buzzing from that Clasico win at the Camp Nou, evident in their thrilling 3-2 win at AEK Athens on Wednesday. Los Blancos are on a seven-game winning streak and are not showing signs of slowing down. While they’ve lost two of their six road trips in La Liga, those four wins suggest they can get over the line here.

Real did the double over Valencia last season, part of a run that saw them win four out of the last six head-to-heads. The visitors have also seen more than two goals scored in each of their last four away matches. As a result, Real could win this match with a handicap.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 1: Three-way handicap - Real Madrid to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.77 on bet9ja

Real Madrid’s attack meets Valencia’s home struggles

Mourinho’s men are expectedly one of the top scorers in La Liga, having netted 28 goals in 11 matches. They average 2.55 goals per game, while conceding 10 goals in total at an average of 0.91 goals per game. After keeping a clean sheet last weekend, Los Blancos hope to shut out the opposition once again here.

The home side have simply struggled for form at home. Aguirre’s men have scored just three goals across their six matches at the Estadio de Mestalla at an average of 0.5 goals per game. The Bats have failed to score in 67% of their La Liga fixtures in front of their fans.

The Bats failed to find the net in either meeting with Madrid last term. Both teams have scored in just 33% of the home side’s matches at this venue this season. As a result, it’s worth backing only one team to score on Saturday.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 1.96 on bet9ja

Bellingham could be the man to deliver

Kylian Mbappe is likely to get on the scoresheet. However, that expectation is reflected in his price, so there isn’t much value in getting behind the Frenchman. It's worth looking elsewhere in the Madrid lineup for a goal in the game.

While Yan Diomande has been performing well lately and made the most of his opportunities, we are opting for another goalscorer. Jude Bellingham found the back of the net last weekend against Racing Santander, which clearly sparked him into action. The Englishman followed that up with the first equaliser against AEK Athens in midweek.

He was on a six-game drought for club and country, but now that he’s scored in back-to-back games, he should be in form. Additionally, Bellingham scored against Valencia in the reverse fixture last season. As a result, it’s worth backing him to put his name on the scoresheet this weekend.

Valencia vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Jude Bellingham at odds of 3.15 on bet9ja

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