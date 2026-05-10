Tottenham vs Leeds predictions: Taking a step closer to survival

Our betting expert expects a tough match that could end in a draw. However, the visitors have good form behind them to snatch a win.

Best bets for Tottenham vs Leeds

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.66 on Bet9ja

Double chance - Leeds/ Draw at odds of 1.93 on Bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Noah Okafor at odds of 3.50 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Tottenham 1-1 Leeds

Tottenham 1-1 Leeds Goalscorers prediction: Tottenham: Richarlison; Leeds: Noah Okafor

With three games left to play in the Premier League season, it appears that Tottenham have done enough to survive the drop. Spurs’ back-to-back triumphs against Wolves and Aston Villa have ensured they’re a point ahead of West Ham in 18th place. While they’re not completely out of the woods, being at home in this one could help them find solid ground.

Roberto De Zerbi’s men have destiny in their hands; if they can match or better West Ham’s results from now until the end, they will be safe. That’s easier said than done in one of the world’s most competitive leagues. The Lilywhites will also be cheering on their North London rivals Arsenal this weekend, when they take on the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Leeds got over the disappointment of losing the FA Cup semi-final to Chelsea with a professional 3-1 win at home to already-relegated Burnley. The Whites enter this gameweek in 14th place and six points ahead of their hosts. Daniel Farke’s men must be careful with their remaining games, especially since they can be dragged into the battle.

Probable lineups for Tottenham vs Leeds

Tottenham expected lineup: Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Van De Ven, Udogie, Palhinha, Bentancur, Kolo Muani, Gallagher, Tel, Richarlison

Leeds expected lineup: Darlow, Rodon, Bijol, Struijk, Bogle, Stach, Ampadu, Tanaka, Justin, Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

Goals aplenty on both sides

Unexpectedly, Tottenham have struggled at home all season. They’ve conceded 30 goals in 17 games, with only Wolves (33) conceding more in the league. However, their 82% scoring rate in home matches is decent and indicates their threat in front of goal.

Leeds have been excellent at the back recently, conceding just six goals in their last eight league games. They’ve also managed to score at least twice in each of their previous four outings. But Farke’s charges have also been leaky on the road, failing to keep a clean sheet in 15 of 17 such matches.

On that note, Spurs haven’t kept their opponents out in any of their last nine home matches, while they’ve shipped at least two goals in their recent seven such games. Additionally, both teams scored in 71% of their home league fixtures, while Leeds have seen 65% of their away fixtures end with both sides on the scoresheet.

Tottenham vs Leeds Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.66 on Bet9ja

Unbeaten streaks on the line

Shockingly, Spurs lost 10 of their 19 home Premier League matches, failing to win any of their last nine home games. With only two victories in their backyard, Tottenham have the joint-worst home record in the division, securing just 11 points alongside Burnley.

Strangely enough, Leeds haven’t been great away from home, as they’ve won just two such matches. However, they’re unbeaten across the last six consecutive league games on the road. Farke’s troops won three of their most recent four fixtures, which is why they should be good enough to avoid defeat on Monday night.

The home side will take heart from their three-game unbeaten run, including back-to-back triumphs. The hosts also won the last five head-to-heads, but this Leeds team is vastly different from past ones. With the visitors drawing eight of their 17 away games, this one could also finish in a draw.

Tottenham vs Leeds Betting Tip 2: Double chance - Leeds/ Draw at odds of 1.93 on Bet9ja

Okafor primed to pierce Spurs again

There are several efficient goalscorers on both sides, but Noah Okafor stands out for the travelling team. He scored Leeds’ second goal over the weekend against Burnley. That goal took his tally to eight in the Premier League, four behind the current club top scorer, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Swiss forward has been in excellent form recently, scoring four goals across his last five games for Leeds in all competitions. It’s worth mentioning that Okafor was on target in the reverse fixture when they lost 2-1. He knows what it takes to score against Spurs, which makes him our primary candidate to find the back of the net on Monday night.

Tottenham vs Leeds Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Noah Okafor at odds of 3.50 on Bet9ja

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