South Africa vs Panama predictions: Bafana to utilise home advantage

Our betting expert expects South Africa to take their chances in Cape Town and register their first victory against Panama.

Best bets for South Africa vs Panama

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

1x2 - South Africa at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Overs/unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.24 on1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: South Africa 2-1 Panama

South Africa 2-1 Panama Goalscorers prediction: South Africa: Oswin Appollis, Lyle Foster; Panama: Cecilio Waterman

South Africa left the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban slightly disappointed with a draw on Friday. Bafana Bafana created many opportunities to score but failed to put the ball in the net during their first match against Panama. This is the main reason the game finished 1-1. Hugo Broos will hope his team can improve their performance in Cape Town on Tuesday night.

However, after conceding a goal during the first half, avoiding defeat should be considered a positive outcome. Broos will expect a better overall display from his squad, especially because the World Cup follows this international break. For players aiming to be selected for the tournament, this is the perfect opportunity to prove their quality.

This situation also applies to Panama, as they prepare for only their second appearance at the World Cup finals. Los Canaleros were likely disappointed after taking an early lead in the first match and eventually losing. However, they remain unbeaten against their hosts, and they will want to maintain that record after Tuesday’s fixture.

Both teams have failed to win their recent matches, meaning they have not experienced a victory recently. However, because South Africa are playing at home, they will be confident about ending their winless run.

Probable lineups for South Africa vs Panama

South Africa expected lineup: Williams, Mudau, Okon, Ndamane, Modiba, Sithole, Mokoena, Appollis, Zwane, Moremi, Foster

Panama expected lineup: Mejia, Krug, Cordoba, Miller, Blackman, Martinez, Harvey, Davis, Yanis, Barcenas, Waterman

Defensive weaknesses invite goals

Friday night’s result meant that South Africa have scored seven goals in their last five outings, failing to score only once during that period. Bafana average 1.4 goals per game, but they’ve also conceded seven goals during that stretch of games.

The home team possess obvious defensive vulnerabilities, as they have not recorded a single clean sheet across their previous five international fixtures. The visitors will consider this as an opportunity, and after breaching the home defence on Friday, they will back themselves to do it again.

The positive news for the Red Tide is that they have scored eight goals across their five most recent international matches. They possess enough quality to challenge South Africa on Tuesday. However, with only one clean sheet in those five fixtures, they are also likely to concede. Two of their last three matches saw both teams score.

Meanwhile, four of South Africa’s last five matches produced goals at both ends. Furthermore, both of their head-to-heads have featured goals from both Panama and South Africa, making a similar outcome highly probable in Cape Town.

South Africa vs Panama Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.85 on 1xBet

Bafana relying on home advantage

Bafana have to make home advantage count for something on Tuesday. Having failed to win their previous two international fixtures, South Africa need a victory to restore their confidence. Before their defeat to Egypt at the AFCON, South Africa enjoyed a 12-game unbeaten run, including four consecutive victories before the tournament.

Broos will remind his men of that incredible run and urge them to finish this international break strongly. They will be encouraged by the fact that Panama are winless in their last three matches, having drawn twice and lost once. Thomas Christiansen’s team have secured only three victories across their last 10 fixtures.

That record includes six draws during regulation time, which indicates the visitors struggle to secure victories. After South Africa dominated Friday’s fixture with 64% ball possession, a similar pattern is anticipated in the second match. As a result, we could see a home side that takes their chances and puts the game to bed.

South Africa vs Panama Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - South Africa at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

South Africa set to find their edge

The statistics from Friday’s match indicated that the game should have produced more goals. This would have happened if the hosts had been more effective with their finishing. South Africa recorded an xG of 1.85, compared to 0.23 for their opponents.

However, Panama registered only two shots on target, and they successfully scored from one of them. They were highly efficient with their opportunities, which is why they cannot be dismissed as a goalscoring threat. The hosts created 12 shots compared to Panama’s three, generating five big chances, but they only managed to convert one.

Bafana must improve in the final third, but they will have chances on Tuesday. Having recorded 20 touches inside the opposition penalty area during the previous game, South Africa are anticipated to score more than one goal in this fixture. Additionally, three of their previous five matches have featured more than two goals.

South Africa vs Panama Betting Tip 3: Overs/unders - Over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.24 on 1xBet

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