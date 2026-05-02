Sassuolo vs AC Milan predictions: Low-scoring draw at the Mapei

Our betting expert expects Fabio Grosso’s Sassuolo to extend AC Milan’s poor form with either a win or draw as the season approaches the finish line.

Best bets for Sassuolo vs AC Milan

2.18 on Bet9ja Sassuolo to win or draw, at odds of

Under 2.5 total goals, at odds of 2.17 on Bet9ja

Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 1.67 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Sassuolo 1-1 AC Milan

Sassuolo 1-1 AC Milan Goalscorers prediction: Sassuolo: Armand Lauriente; AC Milan: Rafael Leao

As the campaign has progressed, Fabio Grosso’s aims for Sassuolo have shifted. What started as the hope of a European finish has now become a top-half aim, with survival already guaranteed for the Neroverdi.

Sassuolo have had an inconsistent season so far. They sit in 10th position after 34 games, with 13 wins, seven draws, and 14 losses. They last claimed a point in a 0-0 draw with Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi, which was their fourth unbeaten outing in five fixtures.

AC Milan have lost their grip on second place, having won only one of their last four games. Massimiliano Allegri has failed to steer the Rossoneri in a positive direction in the second half of the season, with a Champions League spot yet to be confirmed.

Back-to-back losses to Napoli and Udinese were followed by a narrow 1-0 win over Hellas Verona. This was followed by a 0-0 draw against Juventus at home.

Both sides enter this match after goalless draws and are unbeaten in their last two matches. Sassuolo have won four of their last five at home. Milan, meanwhile, have been lacklustre in their last three trips. Another low-scoring draw is expected at the Mapei Stadium.

Probable lineups for Sassuolo vs AC Milan

Sassuolo expected lineup: Turati, Walukiewicz, Idzes, Muharemovic, Doig, Matic, Thorstvedt, Kone, Lauriente, Pinamonti, Volpato

AC Milan expected lineup: Maignan, Tomori, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Rabiot, Bartesaghi, Saelemaekers, Athekame, Fofana, Leao, Pulisic

Hosts possess the ability to frustrate Milan

Sassuolo ended a three-match winless run against Cagliari in early April. They have lost only once since then, which was a 2-1 defeat to Genoa immediately after. Grosso’s team know how how to secure positive results even with little left to play for.

Furthermore, the Neroverdi have secured nine wins from their last 18 matches at the Mapei Stadium. They will certainly not adopt a purely defensive approach against a Rossoneri team that have proven prone to crumbling in key moments.

Milan have enjoyed a strong campaign overall, but their form in the second half of the season has declined significantly. The statistics demonstrate this drop in performance, as they have scored just one goal in their last four matches.

Sassuolo have the home advantage. Combined with Milan’s current lack of attacking threat, the Neroverdi have the ability to frustrate the visitors. A draw is the most likely outcome, but a home win cannot be ruled out entirely.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Betting Tip 1: Sassuolo to win or draw, at odds of 2.18 on Bet9ja

Low-scoring encounter in Reggio Emilia

Similar to Milan, Sassuolo have struggled to find the net in crucial moments this season. Against Fiorentina, they recorded 11 shots, with only one on target in 90 minutes.

The Neroverdi average 2.5 goals per league game, with 15 of their 34 matches producing under 2.5 total goals. At the same time, 20 of Milan’s 34 matches have stayed under the 2.5 goals mark. The Rossoneri have averaged 2.2 goals per league game this term.

The visitors will be without Luka Modric due to injury. Although other players are capable of stepping up, Milan will miss his creativity and control in midfield. Four players are doubtful to appear for Sassuolo, but none of them are regular starters.

Sassuolo and Milan are expected to grind out a tight contest at the Mapei Stadium in search of maximum points. Neither team are finding the net consistently, making a low-scoring encounter the most probable scenario here.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Betting Tip 2: Under 2.5 total goals, at odds of 2.17 on Bet9ja

Goals at both ends

Sassuolo’s goalless draw with Fiorentina was their first blank in five matches. The last time they failed to score at home was in a 1-0 loss to Bologna in mid-March. The hosts have scored in 23 of their 34 league fixtures this season.

They have conceded 44 goals and scored 41. A goal difference of -3 highlights their defensive vulnerabilities. However, Armand Lauriente and Andrea Pinamonti possess the necessary quality to breach the Rossoneri defence.

In their last 34 Serie A games, Milan have been unbeaten in 29. They boast the joint fourth-best attack with 48 goals. However, their forwards have been utterly lacklustre, scoring just once in their last four matches

Both Sassuolo and Milan enter this clash following goalless draws. That frustration alone should motivate both sides to find the net. Backing both teams to score in an end-to-end contest offers clear value.

Sassuolo vs AC Milan Betting Tip 3: Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 1.67 on Bet9ja

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