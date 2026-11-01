Racing Santander vs Real Madrid predictions: Real to win a thriller

Jose Mourinho’s Real will be brimming with confidence after their late win at Barca. A win at El Sardinero would firmly reignite their title chances.

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Best bets for Racing Santander vs Real Madrid

Real Madrid to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.00 with bet9ja

Over 4.5 goals at odds of 2.20 with bet9ja

Kylian Mbappe 2+ goals at odds of 2.30 with bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Racing Santander 2-3 Real Madrid

Racing Santander 2-3 Real Madrid Goalscorers prediction: Racing Santander: Zabiri, Vicente - Real Madrid: Mbappe x2, Güler

Jose Mourinho takes his buoyant Real Madrid side to the Cantabrian coast on Sunday for a clash with newly-promoted Racing Santander.

Racing have been the undisputed entertainers of the 2026/27 La Liga campaign thus far. Santander have conceded 26 goals, but they have also managed to score 15 themselves. This means their matches have averaged more than four goals per game.

Racing are yet to lose in front of their own fans at El Sardinero this season. Three wins and two draws have provided a solid foundation for their La Liga survival bid. They even managed to win one of their home games against Alaves with ten men.

As for Real, they arrive in the midst of a five-game winning streak. Their 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Barcelona has re-energised the La Liga title battle for 2026/27. Just three points now separate Barca from third-placed Real.

It’s Real’s first league visit to Santander since a goalless draw back in 2011. Mourinho is set to welcome Thibaut Courtois back after a bout of illness. Mourinho is unlikely to make many changes to the side that won at the Camp Nou, as he aims to maintain momentum.

Probable lineups for Racing Santander vs Real Madrid

Racing Santander expected lineup: Agirrezabala, Mantilla, Ramon, Belocian, Salinas, Prati, I. Martin, A. Martin, Canales, Vicente, Zabiri

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Valverde, Konate, Huijsen, Carreras, Tchouameni, Guler, Brahim, Bellingham, Diomande, Mbappe

Racing to play their part in a classic contest

Racing have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 20 matches. That streak is unlikely to end this weekend, especially against this attack.

They have continued to score themselves, however. Their 15 goals in ten La Liga matches include two against Barcelona and two against Valencia.

Real have also conceded in four of their last five outings. With ten goals conceded so far this term, Mourinho’s men average one goal conceded per game.

Vinicius Junior is suspended, and Rodrygo remains sidelined for the visitors. Ferland Mendy and Raul Asencio are also absent. A lot continues to rest on the shoulders of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham in the final third for Real. Nevertheless, we can back an away win without a clean sheet at a coin flip probability.

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid Bet 1: Real Madrid to win and both teams to score at odds of 2.00 with bet9ja

El Sardinero braced for another goal fest

Racing’s matches have produced 41 goals in 10 rounds. That is 4.1 per game. Real Madrid’s fixtures aren’t far behind, averaging 3.5 goals apiece. Both numbers point in one direction.

Racing’s clash with Barcelona is a decent benchmark. Hansi Flick’s men won 7-2 in an extraordinary end-to-end contest that produced nine goals. Although Real aren’t quite as open as Barca, they still have plenty of firepower and could take advantage of the gaps Racing will leave.

Santander’s -11 goal difference is currently the worst in the league, worse still than the sides in the bottom three. Racing aren’t going to change the way they play. They’ve conceded the highest xG (21.4) in the division.

Although backing 5+ goals at a 45.5% implied probability looks high, Racing’s profile and Real’s in-form forwards should help tick the right boxes.

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid Bet 2: Over 4.5 goals at odds of 2.20 with bet9ja

Mbappe to feast on the league’s leakiest defence

Mbappe has 11 goals in 10 league starts this season. FotMob also credits him with 12.23 expected goals.

That works out at 1.23 xG per 90 across 894 minutes. He also registers an average of 5.24 shots per 90, with 2.92 on target.

Mbappe struck twice at Barcelona last Sunday. Racing concede 2.6 goals per game, the worst rate in La Liga after almost a quarter of the season. With Vinicius suspended, even more responsibility will fall on Mbappe to make the difference. Jude Bellingham is next on Real’s top scorer chart, with just three goals to his name.

Given that Racing concede 2.6 goals per game, Mbappe is expected to score 1.6-1.9 goals per game against Santander. That puts the probability of him scoring 2+ within a range of 47%-57%, higher than the 43.5% implied probability set by the markets. It’s the value play from this weekend’s Racing Santander vs Real Madrid predictions.

Racing Santander vs Real Madrid Bet 3: Kylian Mbappe 2+ goals at odds of 2.30 with bet9ja

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