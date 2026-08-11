PSG vs Aston Villa predictions: A chance to create history

Our betting expert expects PSG to raise their level for this fixture. There’s an opportunity to create history if they can get over the line.

Best bets for PSG vs Aston Villa

1x2 - PSG at odds of 1.72 on Bet9ja

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.78 on Bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Kvicha Kvaratskhelia at odds of 2.95 on Bet9ja

Are you new to Bet9ja and looking to claim your bonus? Take a moment to learn all about the Bet9ja Promotion Code for new Nigerian players

If you haven't joined Bet9ja yet, don't miss out! Explore our comprehensive Bet9ja registration guide to effortlessly create your new account and start playing today.

Discover the very top welcome bonuses and exclusive sign-up promotions currently available across all leading bookmakers in Nigeria.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: PSG 2-1 Aston Villa

PSG 2-1 Aston Villa Goalscorers prediction: PSG: Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ibrahim Mbaye - Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins

Paris Saint-Germain’s short pre-season didn’t go according to plan. Luis Enrique’s men failed to win either of their two outings. The French champions suffered a surprise 3-0 defeat to Segunda División side Mallorca.

On Saturday, Manchester United held them to a 1-1 draw, despite the Parisians taking an early lead. The defending Super Cup champions have a chance to make history at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg on Wednesday. If they win, they’d be only the second team in the modern era to retain the title since Real Madrid in 2016 and 2017.

Yet, Aston Villa are standing in their way. Unai Emery has seen a couple of his stars depart, but he’s known for delivering the goods in Europe. The former Arsenal boss led Villa to the Europa League title last season and a fourth-place finish in the Premier League.

Pre-season hasn’t been too kind to them, as they have suffered three defeats in five matches. Villa’s most recent defeat was to Bayern Munich on Friday, but they hope their match fitness could offer an edge against PSG. Both teams will be without some crucial starting XI players, so it will be interesting to see how this pans out.

Probable lineups for PSG vs Aston Villa

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Zabarnyi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Neves, Vitinha, Fernandez, Mbaye, Mayulu, Kvaratskhelia

Aston Villa expected lineup: Bizot, Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Maatsen, Gomes, Kamara, McGinn, Buendía, Garnacho, Watkins

Back to their best

Enrique’s team are still building up their match fitness. They’ll also be without several important players. However, PSG are back-to-back European champions, and they will be eager to snatch that Super Cup record. The Parisians claimed a thrilling victory against Tottenham in last season’s European opener. The same is expected in Salzburg on Wednesday.

We shouldn’t read too much into their pre-season fixtures, although they were much better against Manchester United than they were against Mallorca. They’re expected to bounce back here. Even if it’s a close encounter, they are still favourites to defend their title. Villa’s three defeats in their last five all came against established European teams.

They lost to FC Porto, Real Sociedad, and Bayern Munich, while their two triumphs were against an Indonesian All-Star team and Thailand’s Pathum United. Squaring up against PSG is likely to deliver the same outcome as their clash with the German champions. The only two head-to-heads produced a win for either side, but the Parisians should edge this one to retain their Super Cup title.

PSG vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - PSG at odds of 1.72 on Bet9ja

Joy expected for both sides

With neither side fully up to speed ahead of this clash, we expect there to be several defensive lapses. PSG have already conceded four goals in their two pre-season outings. They conceded an xG of 1.48 against United and surrendered seven shots on target to their three.

Villa should take encouragement from those numbers, especially given their greater match fitness. The good news for Emery’s men is that they’ve found the back of the net in each of their recent five club friendlies. They averaged two goals per 90 in that run, which is why we expect them to breach the Paris defence.

It’s worth mentioning that Villa’s pre-season run has seen both teams score in five consecutive matches. PSG’s regular attack won’t be available here, but they should be good enough to get through the Villa backline. Only two of the last 11 Super Cup matches haven’t produced goals for both teams. That’s another sign joy is destined for both sides.

PSG vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.78 on Bet9ja

One man to unlock the defence

With Enrique’s primary front line still lacking match fitness and likely to get limited minutes, if at all, the responsibility shifts to one man. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the most exciting forward players in Europe, and he’s enjoyed a full pre-season. The Georgian is well-rested, as he wasn’t involved in the World Cup in North America.

He’s played both pre-season matches, but his fitness should be in a better place ahead of this match. Kvaratskhelia managed two shots against United over the weekend, with both coming from outside the box. PSG need to get him in the box more frequently against Villa, where he can be a menace.

His pace and movement make him a constant threat, particularly against a Premier League defence. In his last piece of competitive action, it was his quick movement that won PSG their equalising penalty against Arsenal in the Champions League final. As the primary attacker in Salzburg, he will be the one to unlock the Villa defence.

PSG vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Kvicha Kvaratskhelia at odds of 2.95 on Bet9ja

+