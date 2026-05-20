Premier League predictions Matchday 38

We’ve got picks from matches involving Arsenal, Manchester City, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur as the 2025/26 EPL season draws to a close.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 38

Selection Odds West Ham to beat Leeds United 1.82 Chelsea to beat Sunderland 2.04 Tottenham Hotspur to beat Everton 1.86 Arsenal to beat Crystal Palace 1.85 Manchester City to beat Aston Villa 1.45

Odds via bet9ja correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: West Ham vs Leeds United: Hammers secure a final-day victory

Date: 24/05/2026

24/05/2026 Kick-off time: 17:00

17:00 Our tip: West Ham to beat Leeds at odds of 1.82 on bet9ja

West Ham United’s hopes of survival are still alive heading into the final day of the 2025/26 Premier League season. They’re third bottom as things stand and have lost three in a row. However, they are favourites at home in this one. They need a win and hope Tottenham Hotspur lose to Everton to stay up.

The Hammers face a Leeds United side who are ending their campaign on a high despite already securing their top-flight status. Wins over Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion have lifted them to 14th place. With so much on the line for the hosts, an away win looks unlikely.

Prediction 2: Sunderland vs Chelsea: Blues confirm European football

Date: 24/05/2026

24/05/2026 Kick-off time: 17:00

17:00 Our tip: Chelsea to beat Sunderland at odds of 2.04 on bet9ja

Sunderland got back to winning ways last weekend as they beat Everton 2-0, ending a five-game winless run in the Premier League. They’ve still got a chance of claiming a European spot, with places in the Europa League and Conference League up for grabs. A win could take them as high as seventh if other results go their way.

Chelsea, meanwhile, want to ensure continental qualification is still secured by the end of the season. A 2-1 win over Spurs finally brought their seven-game run without victory to an end, but it was far from a convincing display. With the quality at their disposal, they could get the result they need this weekend.

Prediction 3: Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton: Spurs scrape survival in a dramatic finish

Date: 24/05/2026

24/05/2026 Kick-off time: 17:00

17:00 Our tip: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Everton at odds of 1.86 on bet9ja

Tottenham Hotspur’s survival hopes took a hit as they were beaten by the Blues on Tuesday. However, with their superior goal difference, a draw should be enough to get the job done. Home advantage will also be crucial on what could be a huge afternoon in the capital.

Everton, meanwhile, are going to finish mid-table and don’t have much to play for as they head to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They’re winless in six and will end the season between 10th and 14th place. Roberto De Zerbi could sense a big opportunity to secure three big points on the final day.

Prediction 4: Crystal Palace vs Arsenal: The new champions end on a high

Date: 24/05/2026

24/05/2026 Kick-off time: 17:00

17:00 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Crystal Palace at odds of 1.85 on bet9ja

Crystal Palace face Arsenal in Oliver Glasner’s final league game at the club knowing they’ll finish 14th, 15th or 16th. With a Conference League final on the horizon, they won’t be too worried about what happens in this one. The Eagles have home advantage, but they haven’t won a league game since mid-April.

The Gunners won’t be overly concerned about this tie either. Mikel Arteta’s men secured a famous league title on Tuesday night. However, they’ll be eager not to lose momentum ahead of the Champions League final. We can see them securing three more points to end off an excellent season.

Prediction 5: Manchester City vs Aston Villa: Guardiola’s reign ends with a win

Date: 24/05/2026

24/05/2026 Kick-off time: 17:00

17:00 Our tip: Man City to beat Aston Villa at odds of 1.45 on bet9ja

The Pep Guardiola era at Manchester City could come to an end this weekend, and he’ll be determined to end on a high. A draw at Bournemouth ended their title hopes, and they’re going to finish second regardless. The Cityzens are unbeaten in 11 games, and we can’t see the Spaniard’s impressive spell ending in anything but victory.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, have a Europa League final to play before their final game. They have already secured Champions League qualification next season. The Villans have had an excellent campaign, but they don’t have much on the line as they go up against City. Whatever happens in their UEL final, it’s unlikely they’ll be overly focused on success at the Etihad. We’re backing a home win.

Conclusion

The conclusion to the 2025/26 season is set to be exciting, with European places and survival still being fought for. Arsenal will be pleased to have got the job done without kicking a ball. Yet, there is still plenty ahead for West Ham and Spurs. We expect goals in abundance in this weekend’s finale.

In putting this together, we have considered recent form in all competitions, as well as the current state of play at each club. Still, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly, as anything can happen.