Premier League predictions Matchday 31

The top two aren’t in action, but the picks focus on games featuring Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 31

Selection Odds Manchester United to beat Bournemouth 2.23 Brighton and Liverpool to draw 3.76 Chelsea to beat Everton 2.16 Newcastle to beat Sunderland 1.72 Tottenham Hotspur to beat Nottingham Forest 2.57

Odds via 1xBet correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Bournemouth vs Manchester United: Red Devils on track for third place

Date: 20/03/2026

20/03/2026 Kick-off time: 21:00

21:00 Our tip: Manchester United to beat Bournemouth at odds of 2.23 on 1xBet

Bournemouth may not have picked up many wins lately, but they’ve become very tough to beat. Andoni Iraola’s men are on a 10-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, but they have only won one of their last six. With just one goal in four matches, the Cherries struggle in attack.

They go up against a Manchester United side who have found their feet under Michael Carrick. They bounced back from defeat to Newcastle United with a big 3-1 victory over Aston Villa and appear to be in strong form. We’re backing an away win as the Red Devils strengthen their hold on third place.

Prediction 2: Brighton vs Liverpool: Reds to stumble once again

Date: 21/03/2026

21/03/2026 Kick-off time: 13:30

13:30 Our tip: Brighton and Liverpool to draw at odds of 3.76 on 1xBet

Brighton and Hove Albion have had an incredibly mixed season in 2025/26. They’ve found some form with three wins from four. Yet, they go into this game as a very mid-table top-flight team. That said, Fabian Hurzeler will take encouragement from recent wins over Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland.

As for Liverpool, they saw their top-four chances take another hit as they failed to see off a Tottenham side in turmoil. They’re fifth in the league and have only managed one win in their last four across all competitions. With a game against Galatasaray in midweek, the home side could get something here — even if not all three.

Prediction 3: Everton vs Chelsea: Blues set for post-PSG wake-up

Date: 21/03/2026

21/03/2026 Kick-off time: 18:30

18:30 Our tip: Chelsea to beat Everton at odds of 2.16 on 1xBet

Everton’s inconsistency continued over the weekend. They suffered a defeat following wins over Newcastle and Burnley. Given that the loss was away at Arsenal, David Moyes won’t be overly concerned. With home advantage this weekend, the Toffees have a chance to take a big step towards a top-six spot.

They face a Chelsea side that seem to be in a bit of disarray. Liam Rosenior’s men struggled past Wrexham in the FA Cup before losing to Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle United. Given their quality, we expect them to bounce back this weekend after Champions League disappointment in midweek.

Prediction 4: Newcastle vs Sunderland: Magpies claim their bragging rights

Date: 22/03/2026

22/03/2026 Kick-off time: 13:00

13:00 Our tip: Newcastle to beat Sunderland at odds of 1.72 on 1xBet

This week will be big for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United. The Magpies head to Barcelona’s Camp Nou on Wednesday night before facing bitter rivals Sunderland. Results have been mixed recently, but we’re tipping them to come out on top in the Tyne-Wear derby.

A big reason to back Newcastle is the tough run of form that Sunderland find themselves in at present. Regis Le Bris’ side have had a brilliant campaign this season, but they have only won three of their last eight competitive fixtures. Away at St. James’ Park, the hosts are well-placed to exact revenge for the defeat back in December.

Prediction 5: Tottenham Hotspur vs Nottingham Forest: Spurs’ desperation leads to victory

Date: 22/03/2026

22/03/2026 Kick-off time: 15:15

15:15 Our tip: Tottenham Hotspur to beat Nottingham Forest at odds of 2.57 on 1xBet

Tottenham Hotspur are clearly a club in turmoil right now. A 1-1 draw with Liverpool may have ended a six-match losing streak, but they’re dangerously close to the relegation zone. They face Atletico Madrid in the UCL in midweek and will almost certainly be knocked out of the competition.

Nottingham Forest have a huge opportunity to leapfrog Spurs if they claim victory this weekend. Vitor Pereira’s side aren’t in great form and must contend with an away fixture. Following their European exit, we expect the home side to prevail, driven by the need to win.

Conclusion

With Arsenal and Manchester City facing off in the Carabao Cup final, those below them have a chance to close the gap. The real action this weekend, however, is at the bottom of the table, where the relegation battle is intensifying. Expect fireworks.

In putting this together, we’ve considered recent form across all competitions and the current situation at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly as anything can happen.