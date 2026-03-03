Premier League predictions Matchday 29

There are picks from matches involving Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool, with drama aplenty in the English top-flight.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 29

Selection Odds Liverpool to beat Wolves 1.47 Man City to beat Forest 1.42 Arsenal to beat Brighton 1.69 Villa and Chelsea to draw 3.75 Man Utd to beat Newcastle 2.62

Prediction 1: Wolves vs Liverpool: Reds to claim tricky triumph

Wolverhampton Wanderers seem destined for relegation, yet they have displayed plenty of resilience recently. They have suffered only one loss in their previous five matches across all competitions, scoring five times during that period. Having held Arsenal to a 2-2 draw this month, they’ll fancy their chances of frustrating their opponents this week.

Liverpool head to Molineux in excellent form, having won four of their last five Premier League fixtures. While the hosts can cause some problems, the Reds should eventually secure the victory. A win for Arne Slot’s side could see them move up into fourth place.

Prediction 2: Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest: Pep’s men to maintain the pressure

Manchester City welcome Nottingham Forest to the Etihad while on a six-match winning streak, making them heavy favourites. They have recorded three clean sheets in their last four games and remain unbeaten at home since November. Pep Guardiola’s men are five points behind Arsenal at the top, and should keep up their pressure.

Forest’s difficult run continued last weekend with a loss against Brighton and Hove Albion. They haven’t won a home fixture since January and face a daunting task against this dominant City team. A defeat here could see them fall into the relegation zone if other results do not go their way.

Prediction 3: Brighton vs Arsenal: Gunners to edge closer to glory

Brighton and Hove Albion have finally rediscovered their form, securing consecutive wins for the first time since November. The Seagulls beat Brentford and Forest recently to end a six-game winless run in the league. However, Arsenal represent a much tougher challenge, despite home advantage for Fabian Hurzeler’s men.

The Gunners will be full of confidence following their win over London rivals Chelsea, and they maintain a good lead at the top of the table. Mikel Arteta has not lost a match in nine outings, and Brighton are unlikely to end that run. We’re expecting another three points for the current league leaders as they take another step closer to the title.

Prediction 4: Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Points to be shared at Villa Park

Aston Villa lost their hold on third place last week after a surprising defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers allowed Manchester United to overtake them. Unai Emery will be disappointed with their recent dip, as the Villans have won just once in their last five league games. However, they have lost only four home matches across all competitions this season, so this will be a tough test for the visitors.

Chelsea are also struggling for momentum. They travel to Villa Park following a loss to Arsenal, having previously dropped points against both Burnley and Leeds United. We expect these two sides to cancel each other out, though both should find the back of the net.

Prediction 5: Newcastle vs Manchester United: In-form United to march on

Pressure is mounting on Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe, with some questioning if he has reached his limit with the club. Saturday’s loss to Everton was their latest setback, leaving them 13th in the table with 10 games remaining. The Magpies have already suffered four defeats at St James’ Park in 2026 and are currently conceding too many goals.

In contrast, Manchester United travel north in fantastic form. They have won six of their last seven matches and have been unbeaten in the league since 21 December. Their recent comeback win against Crystal Palace will increase their confidence even more, and we expect them to secure another victory here.

Conclusion

We could witness plenty of changes in the Premier League this week, with only three points separating third and fifth place. West Ham United are also worth watching at the bottom as they attempt to escape the relegation zone. As always, there are several highly anticipated matches ahead.

In compiling our predictions, we’ve considered recent form across all competitions and the current situation at each club. However, please remember to bet responsibly, as anything can happen.