Premier League predictions Matchday 24

There are selections from matches involving Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City and Man Utd, with lots of goals expected.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 24

Selection Odds Arsenal to beat Leeds 1.58 Chelsea to beat West Ham 1.58 Liverpool and Newcastle to draw 4.25 Manchester United to beat Fulham 1.63 Manchester City to beat Tottenham Hotspur 1.70

Odds via 1xBet correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Leeds vs Arsenal: Gunners poised for immediate reaction

Date: 31/01/2026

31/01/2026 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Leeds at odds of 1.58 on 1xBet

Leeds United have been in solid form recently. Their only Premier League defeat in the last 10 games came against Newcastle earlier this month, and they’re six points clear of relegation. While Daniel Farke’s men aren’t racking up wins, they’ve picked up some very good results since December.

Arsenal, meanwhile, suffered a shocking home defeat to Manchester United in their last fixture. It was their first home defeat of the season. The Gunners have a history of bouncing back quickly, and we expect them to do that at Elland Road. Mikel Arteta will be demanding a reaction from his players, and he should get one against both Kairat Almaty and Leeds.

Prediction 2: Chelsea vs West Ham: Blues to blossom in London

Date: 31/01/2026

31/01/2026 Kick-off time: 18:30

18:30 Our tip: Chelsea to beat West Ham at odds of 1.58 on 1xBet

Liam Rosenior has won four of five games since joining Chelsea, including a 3-1 victory away at Crystal Palace last time out. They do have a trip to Napoli to contend with this week, but the Blues have more than enough strength in depth. They’re heavy favourites to pick up three more points at Stamford Bridge.

They face a West Ham United side that are enjoying a mini-resurgence, having won three in a row across all competitions. The Blues offer a much tougher challenge than Tottenham Hotspur and Sunderland, however. Therefore, the Hammers face a far sterner test. Wins on the road have been hard to come by for Nuno Espírito Santo, and that could be the case this weekend.

Prediction 3: Liverpool vs Newcastle: Slot under pressure at Anfield

Date: 31/01/2026

31/01/2026 Kick-off time: 21:00

21:00 Our tip: Liverpool and Newcastle to draw at odds of 4.25 on 1xBet

Liverpool face Qarabag in midweek in a match they are expected to win. The Reds are doing fine in the Champions League, but they’ve struggled domestically. They go into this weekend winless in their last five Premier League games, having lost to Bournemouth last time out.

As for Newcastle United, they’re not in the best of form either. Eddie Howe’s men have a trip to Paris Saint-Germain to worry about beforehand. Also, they were beaten by Aston Villa last weekend. These two sides could prove to be too difficult to separate, and the Reds have drawn a lot of fixtures recently.

Prediction 4: Manchester United vs Fulham: Carricks’ Red Devils go three for three

Date: 01/02/2026

01/02/2026 Kick-off time: 15:00

15:00 Our tip: Manchester United to beat Fulham at odds of 1.63 on 1xBet

Wins over Manchester City and Arsenal have given Michael Carrick the best start imaginable after taking over at Manchester United. The Red Devils have moved up to fourth place in the table, and confidence will be sky-high after recent results. Backed by home advantage, Carrick’s impressive start at Old Trafford should continue.

They won’t have it easy, however. The Red Devils play host to a Fulham side that have lost just one of their last eight competitive fixtures. Marco Silva’s men have climbed to seventh place and secured a big win over Brighton in their last fixture. That said, with United’s newfound confidence, we still expect them to secure a home win.

Prediction 5: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City: Spurs to struggle once more

Date: 01/02/2026

01/02/2026 Kick-off time: 17:30

17:30 Our tip: Manchester City to beat Tottenham Hotspur at odds of 1.70 on 1xBet

Tottenham Hotspur may have secured an impressive 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund last week, but their league form remains dire. A draw with Burnley last weekend made it one win in eight, and they sit in 14th place. Thomas Frank and his men travel to Eintracht Frankfurt ahead of their next domestic game, which won’t be easy.

As for Manchester City, they’re also in European action this week, but their clash is at home against Galatasaray. The Citizens bounced back from defeat to Manchester United and Bodo/Glimt by beating Wolverhampton Wanderers. They remain very much in the title race. Despite playing away from home in London, Pep Guardiola’s men are the favourites to secure victory.

Conclusion

There are some fascinating ties on the cards this weekend. We could see plenty of changes in the league table.

Arsenal need to stay alert, while the chasing pack have been given hope. The bottom three are likely to remain the same, but the race for a top-four spot is heating up.

This promises to be an exciting weekend for the Premier League fans. As always, please remember to bet responsibly on the Premier League predictions.