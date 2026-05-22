Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth predictions: Goalfest expected

Our betting expert expects an entertaining match to finish all square, with Morgan Gibbs-White continuing his impressive run in front of goal.

Best bets for Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Draw at odds of 3.94 on 1xBet

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.37 on 1xBet

Morgan Gibbs-White to score anytime at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Nottingham Forest 2-2 Bournemouth

Goalscorers prediction - Nottingham Forest: Chris Wood, Morgan Gibbs-White - Bournemouth: Rayan, Eli Junior Kroupi

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed a resurgence under Vitor Pereira. Progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League came alongside an impressive run in the Premier League.

The East Midlands club went eight games without defeat in the English top flight to secure safety. However, Man Utd put a stop to that run, winning 3-2 in their last match. Their European trophy ambitions were also ended by a 4-0 defeat to Aston Villa earlier this month.

Next season, it’ll be Bournemouth who embark on a European adventure for the first time. The Cherries have won four of their last six matches to clinch at least a Europa League place. However, a 94th-minute Erling Haaland goal dented their Champions League prospects in midweek, as they drew 1-1 with Man City.

Probable lineups for Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Williams, Cunha, Milenkovic, Netz, Hutchinson, Anderson, Sangare, Gibbs-White, Jesus, Wood

Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert, Scott, Adams, Rayan, El Kroupi, Tavernier, Evanilson

Cherries to finish with yet another draw

Bournemouth have been one of the stories of the season in the Premier League. They threatened regularly in the first half of the campaign, largely thanks to Antoine Semenyo’s attacking prowess. Their ability to kick on, even after the Ghana international’s departure, has been extraordinary.

The Cherries are on a 17-game unbeaten run in the league, stretching back to the first week of January. They’ve found a level of consistency that almost no other side have been able to match. However, they have drawn more times than they’ve won in 2026.

The late equalising goal they conceded against City resulted in a 17th Premier League draw of the campaign. That’s three more than any other team.

Forest have also been tough to beat under Pereira. Four of their past nine fixtures in the English top flight have finished level. Backing a repeat in this match seems good with an implied probability of 26.7%.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Bet 1: Draw at odds of 3.94 on 1xBet

City Ground to serve up a final-day thriller

While it’s difficult to determine a winner, there is reason to expect both sides to score. Bournemouth know there’s an outside chance a big victory could see them snatch fifth place from Liverpool. Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest can now relax, and they’ll surely be aiming for three points with home advantage.

The Tricky Trees were involved in a five-goal thriller at Old Trafford last time out. There were 11 big chances and 40 shots in that match. Elliot Anderson excelled in midfield with two assists.

Pereira has placed his faith in Igor Jesus and the fit-again Chris Wood up front. An increased attacking threat has contributed to four of their past five league games finishing with at least four goals.

Bournemouth’s away Premier League fixtures have also tended to be open affairs. 50% of those games have featured over 3.5 goals. That bet offers value as they close out the season at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 2.37 on 1xBet

Gibbs-White to strike once again

With nothing at stake, there is a risk that some Nottingham Forest players struggle to reach their best level here. However, that shouldn't be an issue for talisman Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 26-year-old is involved in a competitive battle for a place in England’s World Cup starting lineup. The likes of Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, and Phil Foden are out of form. That suggests the Forest man could have a crucial role to play in North America.

Gibbs-White has quite literally played himself into contention with seven goals in his last nine appearances. A serious facial wound suffered against Chelsea in May left him sidelined for a fortnight. However, the ex-Wolves man returned to have five shots and score against Man Utd last weekend.

With an implied probability of 34.5%, Gibbs-White seems like a strong anytime goalscorer option.

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth Bet 3: Morgan Gibbs-White to score anytime at odds of 3.00 on 1xBet

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