Nigeria vs Zimbabwe predictions: Stalemate trend to continue

Our betting expert expects a close fixture that could be deadlocked after 90 minutes. Penalties may ultimately be required to separate the teams.

Best bets for Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Overs/unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.97 on 1xBet

1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.80 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Nigeria 1-1 Zimbabwe

Nigeria 1-1 Zimbabwe Goalscorers prediction: Nigeria: Moses Simon; Zimbabwe: Tawanda Chirewa

After the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in North America, Nigeria must settle for friendlies. However, there is still something at stake as the Super Eagles are the current holders of the Unity Cup. The tournament is about celebrating AfroCentric and global diaspora communities, starting with those in London.

The four-team competition returns to The Valley this week, where Nigeria and Zimbabwe lock horns in the first semi-final. The winner of this encounter will take on either Jamaica or India in the final this weekend. Eric Chelle’s men missed out on a ticket to the World Cup in the play-off final against DR Congo.

They will be eager to channel their frustration into this competition. The same applies to Zimbabwe, who finished their World Cup qualifying campaign at the bottom of their group. A winless run of three matches ultimately contributed to their absence from the global tournament.

The Warriors are not to be underestimated, however. With head coach Kaitano Tembo and captain Marvelous Nakamba leading a blend of youth and experience, they should not be written off. The Southern African team will be keen to deliver a performance their fans can be proud of in this friendly tournament.

Probable lineups for Nigeria vs Zimbabwe

Nigeria expected lineup: Uzoho, Onyemaechi, Fernandez, Ogbu, Osayi-Samuel, Ndidi, Al Hassan, Onyedika, Simon, Moffi, Adams

Zimbabwe expected lineup: Chipezeze, Fusire, Takwara, Garananga, Zemura, Munetsi, Nakamba, Chirewa, Maswanhise, Msendami, Dube

Zim to capitalise on a weakened defence

Chelle’s side will be without several prominent stars, which could open the door for Zimbabwe. The Super Eagles have scored exactly twice in their last two internationals, both of which were friendlies. Both fixtures saw both teams hit the back of the net on the day.

Meanwhile, the Warriors haven’t blanked in front of goal in each of their last seven outings. Zimbabwe scored 11 goals in that run, averaging 1.57 goals per game. They should be good enough to breach a makeshift Nigerian defence.

Three of those Zimbabwe matches came during the Africa Cup of Nations, yet they still managed to score in every fixture. Five games in that run saw both teams score. Both sides have also scored in each of the last two head-to-heads, suggesting a repeat could be on the cards.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Betting Tip 1: BTTS - Yes at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Goals to be at a premium

Despite both sides having decent chances to score, the goal count will likely remain low. It’s worth noting that both the semi-final and third-place play-off at AFCON ended in goalless draws for Nigeria. As a result, three of their last five outings have produced fewer than three goals on the day.

Half of Zimbabwe’s last 10 matches ended with the same outcome. However, their most recent friendly featured just one goal. Two of their last four matches have seen fewer than three goals scored.

With a place in the Unity Cup final at stake, this is not expected to be a free-scoring affair, especially with several top-tier players missing. The last five head-to-heads between the teams ended with fewer than three goals. Their competitive World Cup qualifiers also followed the same pattern.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Betting Tip 2: Overs/unders - Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.97 on 1xBet

History suggests another even encounter

Recent clashes between the nations clearly indicate how this fixture could unfold. There was nothing to separate them in their respective bids to secure a place at the World Cup. Both legs during the qualifiers ended in 1-1 draws.

A closer look at Nigeria’s recent results shows they have drawn three of their last four internationals inside 90 minutes. Their last defeat in 90 minutes came in December last year in a friendly against Egypt. That is a testament to how difficult this Super Eagles side are to beat.

Zimbabwe, however, will not simply allow Nigeria to dominate. The Warriors are on a three-game international friendly winning streak, with their last defeat coming in November last year. Each of the last three head-to-heads ended all square, which is why we think this one could end in a penalty shootout.

Nigeria vs Zimbabwe Betting Tip 3: 1x2 - Draw at odds of 4.80 on 1xBet

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