Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest predictions: Goalfest at Old Trafford

Michael Carrick has done an excellent job at Old Trafford, and we’re expecting another victory in the Red Devils’ final home game.

Best bets for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United to win at odds of 1.65 on Bet9ja

Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.98 on Bet9ja

Bruno Fernandes to score or assist at odds of 1.39 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Liverpool 4-1 Manchester United

Goalscorers Prediction - Liverpool: Mo Salah x2, Cody Gakpo, Alexander Isak - Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United appear ready to secure a third-place finish in the Premier League, with Michael Carrick having performed excellently as manager. They drew with Sunderland in their previous match but have won four of their last seven. Heading into their final Old Trafford game of the season, they’ll be eager to put on a good performance in front of their fans.

As for Nottingham Forest, they’ve got nothing but pride left to play for in the final two games. They achieved their objective of remaining in the English first division, meaning they can now play their final two fixtures without pressure. We do not expect them to play this match with maximum intensity.

Probable lineups for Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

Manchester United expected lineup: Lammens, Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw, Casemiro, Mainoo, Fernandes, Dorgu, Cunha, Mbeumo

Nottingham Forest expected lineup: Sels, Morato, Cunha, Milenkovic, Williams, Dominguez, Anderson, Netz, Bakwa, Igor Jesus, Wood

Carrick strengthens his case for the managerial position

Michael Carrick is reportedly being considered for the Manchester United job on a full-time basis. That development is not surprising, considering the excellent work he has delivered at Old Trafford since assuming control. Having secured 10 victories across 15 matches, he has provided the strongest possible argument to be appointed.

Casemiro is expected to return for his final appearance for the Red Devils after missing the Sunderland tie, while Manuel Ugarte has also returned to training. For Nottingham Forest, Vitor Pereira has several injury concerns, but none are new. Chris Wood could start as the primary forward as he continues his recovery towards full fitness.

Because the Tricky Trees have successfully avoided relegation, they won’t be desperate to secure a positive result in this match. With that in mind, and with Carrick hoping to improve his managerial credentials, we expect a home victory in Manchester.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Bet 1: Manchester United to win at odds of 1.65 on Bet9ja

Plenty of action at Old Trafford

No team in the Premier League this season has been involved in more games where both teams have scored than Manchester United. That outcome has occurred in 72% of their matches overall, with 67% of their home fixtures finishing the exact same way. It would not be surprising to see a similar scenario this weekend.

Forest went on a brilliant run to ensure they avoided relegation, and they have not struggled to score goals recently. Pereira’s players have scored 17 goals across their previous six matches, including three goals away against Chelsea earlier this month. They’ll back themselves to cause problems for the home side.

Both sides have seen plenty of goals in their games in 2025/26, too. United are at 61% for over 2.5 games, while Forest sit at 61% away from home. There’s good reason to expect plenty of goals in their penultimate clash of the season.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Bet 2: Both teams to score and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.98 on Bet9ja

Fernandes pursues a Premier League record

Bruno Fernandes has come in for plenty of praise for his efforts at United this season, and that recognition is completely justified. The Portuguese midfielder has been a crucial player for the Red Devils, and he will be in contention for individual awards. We expect him to get in on the action again in this encounter.

Whether it’s been scoring or assisting, Fernandes has been constantly involved for his side in 2025/26. He currently has 27 G/A in the Premier League, and will be eager to reach 30 before the campaign closes out.

The Portugal captain is also pursuing the 20-assist record held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. He needs one to match it, and two to surpass them. That said, we expect him to achieve that milestone. Forest will be fully aware of the attacking threat he provides.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Bet 3: Bruno Fernandes to score or assist at odds of 1.39 on Bet9ja

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