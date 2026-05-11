Manchester City vs Crystal Palace predictions: Cityzens keep the pressure on

We’re backing a City victory as they aim to keep up the pressure on league leaders, Arsenal.

Best bets for Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Man City to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.66 on Bet9ja

Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.82 on Bet9ja

Jeremy Doku as anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.25 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Man City 3-0 Crystal Palace

Goalscorers Prediction - Man City: Erling Haaland x2, Jeremy Doku

Manchester City missed a huge opportunity last week when they drew with Everton, but they recovered by defeating Brentford. A crucial Arsenal victory on Sunday left them five points behind, and the Cityzens need to win to maintain their title challenge. Pep Guardiola’s men are unbeaten across eight matches, and are heavy favourites for their penultimate home game of the season.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace will have little interest left in their Premier League campaign. They’re going to finish mid-table, and Oliver Glasner’s Eagles will focus their attention on the upcoming Conference League final. They drew 2-2 with Everton on Sunday, and it is highly unlikely their four-game winless run in the domestic league will end on Wednesday night.

Probable lineups for Manchester City vs Crystal Palace

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, Guehi, Dias, O’Reilly, Silva, Reijnders, Semenyo, Cherki, Doku, Haaland

Crystal Palace expected lineup: Henderson, Canvot, Riad, Lacroix, Munoz, Lerma, Kamada, Devenny, Johnson, Pino, Larsen

City require victory significantly more

Pep Guardiola’s side are still trying to leapfrog Arsenal at the top of the table and are running out of time. The Eagles, meanwhile, have already failed to secure a European qualification position and don’t have much to play for.

In terms of availability, there are concerns over Rodri after his recent injury, while Ruben Dias could return to the home XI. Meanwhile, Palace don’t have any recent concerns - though Eddie Nketiah, Borna Sosa, Evann Guessand, and Cheick Doucoure are still absent. Both teams possess significant squad depth, but City are undoubtedly the stronger team.

Regarding attacking output, the Cityzens are not a team that’s struggled this season. They’ve scored six in their last two, and 20 in their last eight across all competitions. With three points being a necessity, and Crystal Palace prioritising their European final, we expect a big home win.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Bet 1: Man City to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.66 on Bet9ja

Another clean sheet for the hosts

Defensively, City have been inconsistent in recent weeks. They kept a clean sheet in their 3-0 win over Brentford recently, but it was one of only five in 15 competitive matches. With so much at stake, though, and building upon their victory against the Bees, we expect another clean sheet this week.

Guardiola’s men have kept 15 clean sheets at home across all competitions this season. They won the reverse fixture of this tie 3-0, indicating they understand how to breach Palace’s defence and prevent them from scoring.

The Londoners have rarely failed to score across 2025/2026, but we expect that to change in this match. They fired blanks against Bournemouth and West Ham United recently, so City will fancy their chances of keeping a clean sheet. A home win to nil is what we expect at the Etihad.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Bet 2: Both teams to score - no - at odds of 1.82 on Bet9ja

Backing someone other than Haaland

Given his goalscoring prowess, it’s unsurprising that there’s not much value to be found in another goal from Erling Haaland. The Norwegian is the bookies’ favourite to find the net in this one, but we’re examining other options in Manchester. There’s one man in particular who is ending the current season in fantastic form.

Jeremy Doku has only scored eight goals in the current campaign, but five of them have come in his last six games. The Belgian winger has recorded highly productive performances as City attempt to overtake the Gunners at the top.

City have plenty of potential goalscorers, including Haaland, Rayan Cherki, and Omar Marmoush. This week, however, we’re backing the attacker with form on his side. Glasner will require his defence to watch Doku closely, regardless of whether he starts the match or enters as a substitute.

Manchester City vs Crystal Palace Bet 3: Jeremy Doku as anytime goalscorer at odds of 3.25 on Bet9ja

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