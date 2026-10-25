Liverpool vs Brighton predictions: Reds out to halt Seagulls’ rise

Our Liverpool vs Brighton predictions indicate Liverpool are likely to continue their winning run and bring Brighton’s momentum to a halt.

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Best bets for Liverpool vs Brighton

First team to score - Brighton at odds of 2.10 on bet9ja

1x2 - Liverpool at odds of 2.11 on bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Charalampos Kostoulas at odds of 2.90 on bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Liverpool 3-2 Brighton

Liverpool 3-2 Brighton Goalscorers prediction: Liverpool: Alexander Isak, Cody Gakpo, Florian Wirtz - Brighton: Charalampos Kostoulas, Pascal Gross

Defeat to Manchester City in the first Premier League fixture after the extended international break appears to have galvanised Liverpool. The Reds have been flawless since then, despite playing with an injury-hit squad. Andoni Iraola should be proud of what the 20-time English league champions have achieved in the last couple of weeks.

Last week, they rallied from a goal down to beat Brentford, who are sixth in the Premier League. During the week, they were 2-0 down at home to Villarreal inside 30 minutes, but they fought back to win 4-3. That resilience is typical of champions, and Iraola hopes his side can build on their recent results to climb the table.

The visitors are probably the story of the season so far. Fabian Hurzeler’s men have shocked everyone in England and around the world. They head to Anfield ranked third in the division, two points behind Arsenal and five behind Manchester City. It’s fair to say Brighton are flying this season. They’ve lost just one Premier League match in seven.

In the Conference League, they started the campaign with an impressive 4-0 humbling of Kauno Zalgiris. That result was followed up by a goalless draw in Thursday’s visit to Jablonec. Brighton supporters must be delighted with the club’s strongest league start in 10 seasons, and a win here would make it even more special.

Probable lineups for Liverpool vs Brighton

Liverpool expected lineup: Alisson, Araujo, Jacquet, van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Gakpo, Wirtz, Barcola, Isak

Brighton expected lineup: Verbruggen, Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli, Gross, Andres, Gomez, Ayari, De Cuyper, Kostoulas

Seagulls to soar first

Brighton’s attacking play has been something to behold this season. After seven games, the Seagulls top the charts for the most goals scored at 23. That average of 3.29 goals per game came from scoring in every single league outing so far.

Brighton’s xG (expected goals) of 14.91 across seven games is the second-highest in the division, narrowly behind Manchester City’s 15.12. Hurzeler’s men took 125 shots, with only Manchester United managing more at 138. However, Hurzeler’s side lead the league for shots on target, with 42.

What’s interesting about the Seagulls is that they’ve opened the scoring in 71% of their league matches this term. On the road, they’ve taken the lead in two of three such matches. Meanwhile, Liverpool conceded first at home in 67% of their games, while they’re yet to score first at Anfield in the league.

Liverpool vs Brighton Betting Tip 1: First team to score - Brighton at odds of 2.10 on bet9ja

The Anfield factor

Although Brighton are likely to land the first blow and put Liverpool behind, the Reds are good enough to bounce back. The same scenario played out last week at the Gtech Community Stadium, where Brentford struck the opening goal. Nevertheless, Iraola’s charges came back stronger in the second period to snatch all three points.

A similar situation unfolded at Anfield in midweek, as Villarreal went ahead. However, Liverpool’s reaction was much quicker this time around, leading to them recording a thrilling 4-3 victory. Meanwhile, Brighton are not unbeatable, as their only loss this term came away to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Anfield is a difficult place to visit for any team. With Liverpool slowly playing to Iraola’s tactics, they should get over the line. The Reds are unbeaten in their last six head-to-heads at this venue, with Brighton’s last win at Liverpool coming in 2021. Additionally, the most recent head-to-heads at any venue saw the home side win on the day. That is why we’re backing the Reds to secure maximum points.

Liverpool vs Brighton Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Liverpool at odds of 2.11 on bet9ja

Kostoulas to exploit Liverpool’s defensive doubts

Bradley Barcola, Cody Gakpo, and Alexander Isak form a formidable attacking trio that can put fear into any back line. However, they don’t offer as much value for hitting the back of the net as players from the opposition camp. Hurzeler has put his faith in the young Greek striker, Charalampos Kostoulas.

The 19-year-old was on target last week in Brighton’s 5-0 rout of Palace, and he recorded an assist. For context, the young forward scored just two goals in 21 Premier League appearances last season. This term, he’s already racked up three goals and two assists in just seven matches.

Kostoulas scored four goals in his recent five matches for Brighton, excluding their midweek trip to Jablonec, where he was an unused substitute. As a result, he is our pick to back as an anytime goalscorer against a Liverpool defence that seems to be second-guessing itself.

Liverpool vs Brighton Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Charalampos Kostoulas at odds of 2.90 on bet9ja

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