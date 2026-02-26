Le Havre vs PSG predictions: Protecting the two-Point title lead

Our betting expert expects PSG to continue their dominance over the hosts to consolidate top spot in Ligue 1.

Best bets for Le Havre vs PSG

Three-way handicap - PSG to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.72 on Bet9ja

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.83 on Bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Bradley Barcola at odds of 2.16 on Bet9ja

Are you new to Bet9ja and looking to claim your bonus? Take a moment to learn all about the Bet9ja Promotion Code for new Nigerian players

If you haven't joined Bet9ja yet, don't miss out! Explore our comprehensive Bet9ja registration guide to effortlessly create your new account and start playing today.

Discover the very top welcome bonuses and exclusive sign-up promotions currently available across all leading bookmakers in Nigeria.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Le Havre 1-3 PSG

Le Havre 1-3 PSG Goalscorers prediction: Le Havre: Issa Soumare; PSG: Bradley Barcola, Lee Kang-in, Desire Doue

Le Havre has competed in the French top flight for three years, failing to finish higher than 15th place during that period. Didier Digard is working to secure an improved final position this season, and the team are currently on track to achieve this. The hosts enter this gameweek in 13th place, with only 11 games remaining.

The side is notably more effective at home, having earned 77% of their Ligue 1 points at their Stade Oceane base. Furthermore, they’ve netted 75% of their goals in front of their home fans. Consequently, Le Havre should be more confident as they prepare to host the current champions, Paris Saint-Germain, this weekend.

While an unlikely home win won't move them up the table, it will provide a safety margin against Nice and Paris FC, who are positioned just below them. However, the visitors are formidable opponents, which is why they currently occupy first place in the division.

The Parisians competed mid-week against Monaco in the Champions League playoffs. After coming from behind to win the first leg 3-2, PSG's confidence is likely very high. Nevertheless, the champions must be careful not to drop points, as they hold only a two-point lead over Lens at the top of the standings.

Probable lineups for Le Havre vs PSG

Le Havre expected lineup: Diaw, Nego, Pembele, Lloris, Zouaoui, Ebonog, Gourna-Douath, Ndiaye, Doucoure, Boufal, Soumare

PSG expected lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Zabarnyi, Beraldo, Hernandez, Lee, Zaire-Emery, Fernandez, Doue, Barcola, Ramos

Inconsistent form

Despite their preference for playing at home, Le Havre have dropped points in seven of their 12 such Ligue 1 fixtures. With only five home victories this season, the hosts will need to perform exceptionally well to secure anything in this encounter. They recorded an even spread of wins, defeats, and draws in their last six outings.

This inconsistent form is the reason they remain in the bottom half of the league table. If there is a potential weakness in the Parisian side, it is their away form. PSG’s only league defeats this term have occurred on the road. However, it must be noted that they won seven of their 12 away outings (58%).

Luis Enrique’s men have been in decent league form, though, losing only one of their last nine matches and winning eight of them. The visitors also enjoy a positive record against Le Havre, having won each of the last three head-to-heads.

The champions remain undefeated in their last 10 competitive matches against this opposition, recording nine wins and one draw. Le Havre’s most recent win in this fixture came in 1999. PSG secured a 4-1 victory on their previous visit to this venue, a likely outcome this weekend.

Le Havre vs PSG Betting Tip 1: Three-way handicap - PSG to win with a -1 handicap at odds of 1.72 on Bet9ja

Goalfest expected

While the hosts are likely to suffer another defeat in this match, they’re more than capable of scoring against the visitors. They’ve scored 15 of their 20 Ligue 1 goals at home this season at an average of 1.25 goals per game. The hosts have also netted a minimum of two goals in each of their last two home league matches.

Meanwhile, PSG’s attacking returns are the best in the division, as they’ve scored 52 goals in 23 matches. They’re also the most prolific away from home, having netted 22 goals in 12 fixtures. The visitors found the net at least once in each of their last four away dates in Ligue 1.

However, they have also conceded goals in their last two away games, and both teams have scored in 58% of their away league fixtures. Similarly, 67% of Le Havre's home matches have featured goals from both sides. Historical data also shows that both teams scored in three of the last four head-to-head encounters.

Le Havre vs PSG Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.83 on Bet9ja

The competition to lead the scoring charts

Paris Saint-Germain features many different scorers, with 17 players having found the net in Ligue 1 this season. Ousmane Dembele is currently the club's joint leading scorer in the league with eight goals. However, he was forced off with an injury in the Champions League playoff last week and is unavailable for this match.

This provides an opportunity for the team's other leading scorer, who has also scored eight goals, to take the outright lead. Bradley Barcola found the back of the net last weekend against Metz, meaning he has achieved two goal involvements in his last two games. However, this total excludes any contributions he may make against Monaco.

Barcola came off the bench in the 55th minute of the reverse fixture, scoring the third goal in a convincing 3-0 victory. Moreover, he scored in the corresponding fixture last season when PSG won 4-1 at Le Havre.

Le Havre vs PSG Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Bradley Barcola at odds of 2.16 on Bet9ja

+