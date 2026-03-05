Koln vs Borussia Dortmund predictions: Away victory without reply

Our betting expert expects Niko Kovac’s Dortmund to bounce back from their Der Klassiker defeat, extending Koln’s winless run in the process.

Best bets for Koln vs Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund to win, at odds of 1.82 on 1xBet

Daniel Svensson to score or assist anytime, at odds of 3.95 on 1xBet

Both teams to score - No, at odds of 2.364 on 1xBet

Are you new to the rapidly growing platform of Betano and ready to claim your initial bonus? Take a moment to learn all about the exclusive Betano Promo Code and the enhanced welcome offer it provides to new Nigerian players.

If you haven't joined Betano yet, we make starting seamless! Explore our comprehensive Betano registration guide to effortlessly create your new account and get started today.

Ready to start to claim initial deposit? Discover the top welcome bonuses and exclusive sign-up promotions currently available across all leading bookmakers in Nigeria.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Koln 0-2 Dortmund

Koln 0-2 Dortmund Goalscorers prediction: Dortmund: Serhou Guirassy, Felix Nmecha

Last weekend, Koln travelled to Augsburg hoping to end their three-match winless streak. Instead, they returned home with a 2-0 defeat, marking their third loss in four league outings. Consequently, Koln have failed to secure a victory in six of their previous eight Bundesliga games at the RheinEnergieStadion.

The situation appears grim for Lukas Kwasniok’s side. They currently sit in 13th place, just two points above the nearest relegation spot occupied by Werder Bremen. With Mainz and St. Pauli only one point behind them, victory here is essential to maintain their lead.

Dortmund arrive from the opposite end of the standings. Kovac’s men travel nearly 100 kilometres south to Cologne, sitting second in the table. However, they head into this game after a frustrating 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich in Der Klassiker.

The derby defeat ended Dortmund’s 16-match unbeaten league run. It also marked their third game in a row without a win across all competitions. Prior to Bayern, they drew 2-2 with RB Leipzig, followed by a 4-1 Champions League elimination to Atalanta in Bergamo.

Die Borussen are now eager to return to winning ways. Bayern have established an 11-point lead at the top of the table, meaning every point is precious. Facing a Koln team that is struggling for both form and goals, Dortmund’s superior individual talent should prove decisive.

Probable lineups for Koln vs Dortmund

Koln expected lineup: Schwabe, van der Berg, Simpson-Pusey, Ozkacar, Hansen, Krauss, Martel, Kaminski, Waldschmidt, Bulter, Ache

Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Bensebaini, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Couto, Sabitzer, Nmecha, Svensson, Brandt, Beier, Guirassy

Dortmund to assert their dominance

Dortmund are performing exactly as expected this Bundesliga season. While they have netted 51 goals, their defensive statistics are perhaps even more telling. Die Borussen have conceded only 25 goals – almost level with Bayern Munich’s 23.

Kovac’s team had been in superb form until their recent two-game losing streak. In fact, Bayern are the only side to have beaten them in their last 18 Bundesliga matches. Across all competitions, Dortmund have gone unbeaten in 41 of their previous 49 fixtures.

They now face a Koln team that are currently in poor form. Following four games without a victory, their most recent 2-0 loss at Augsburg further highlighted their issues. The Billy Goats have won only two of their last 15 league matches, both at the RheinEnergieStadion. However, even that home advantage seems to be slipping away.

Their recent performances have been poor, which explains why they are caught in a battle for survival. Dortmund are the clear favourites on paper and are expected to return home with all three points.

Koln vs Dortmund Betting Tip 1: Borussia Dortmund to win, at odds of 1.82 on 1xBet

Svensson to make an impact once more

Daniel Svensson had been quiet for Dortmund until this past weekend. That changed during Der Klassiker.

The Swedish midfielder delivered a perfect free-kick for Nico Schlotterbeck’s opening goal against Bayern. Later, with 10 minutes remaining, he met Marcel Sabitzer’s cross with a superb first-time volley to level the score at 2-2. Although Kimmich won the game shortly after, Svensson certainly made his presence felt.

That goal was his first in 18 appearances for the club. His previous goal and assist for Dortmund came in November 2025. It appears that Kovac’s patience with the player is finally being rewarded.

Svensson has been instrumental for the visitors, recording four goals and two assists across all competitions this season. As a versatile left-sided player who can play in midfield or at left-back, he offers tactical flexibility and a growing offensive threat.

Against a Koln team fighting to stay up but lacking momentum, Svensson’s current form could be a key factor in controlling the match.

Koln vs Dortmund Betting Tip 2: Daniel Svensson to score or assist anytime, at odds of 3.95 on 1xBet

Koln to struggle offensively

Kwasniok’s side have won only four of their 12 home games this season, with five defeats and three draws. RB Leipzig secured a 2-1 win here in February, while Hoffenheim recently claimed a point in a 2-2 draw. The RheinEnergieStadion is no longer a fortress for the hosts.

In contrast, Dortmund have been strong on their travels. They are unbeaten in their last eight Bundesliga away games.

The head-to-head statistics also appear worrying for the hosts. Dortmund have kept clean sheets in each of their last three meetings with Koln, including their 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this season. The Schwarzgelben have now won four matches in a row against the Billy Goats.

Koln have conceded 19 in 12 home games this term, an average of 1.58 goals per game. This is the joint fourth-highest defensive record among the bottom 10 sides. This is a concern when facing a Dortmund team that have scored two or more goals in each of their last 10 Bundesliga matches.

The data points towards one outcome. The visitors appear well-placed to prevent Koln from scoring at their stadium.

Koln vs Dortmund Betting Tip 3: Both teams to score - No, at odds of 2.364 on 1xBet

+