Inter Milan vs Parma predictions: Nerazzurri to lift 21st Scudetto

Our betting expert expects Inter Milan to beat Parma and claim their 21st Scudetto – a first title victory at home since 1989.

Best bets for Inter Milan vs Parma

Inter to win & Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 2.91 on Bet9ja

Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 2.20 on Bet9ja

Marcus Thuram to score to assist anytime, at odds of 1.90 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Inter Milan 3-1 Parma

Inter Milan 3-1 Parma Goalscorers prediction: Inter Milan: Marcus Thuram, Francesco Esposito, Federico Dimarco; Parma: Duvan Zapata

With four games remaining, Inter are unbeaten in six league games and 10 points clear of nearest challengers Napoli. The Nerazzurri surrendered a two-goal lead at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino last time out, failing to clinch the title in Turin.

Goals from Marcus Thuram and Yann Bisseck gave Inter a healthy lead. However, Giovanni Simeone and Nikola Vlasic struck late to secure a 2-2 draw. A win in this match would seal Christian Chivu’s legacy, as he would become only the second Inter manager to win the Scudetto as both player and coach.

2023/24 Serie B winners Parma are chasing a top-half finish after ending 16th last season. They sit 12th with 42 points, trailing 10th-placed Sassuolo by four points. The Crociati are on a four-match unbeaten run, winning their last two 1-0 against Udinese and Pisa. Yet they have failed to score more than once in nine games since a 2-1 win over Hellas Verona in mid-February.

Due to their slip at Torino, Inter will be motivated to extend their two-match home winning streak – both by a two-goal margin. Parma recently won 1-0 at Udinese, but few stadiums are as intimidating as the Meazza.

Inter have not clinched a Scudetto at home since 1989 – 37 years ago. Every title since has been sealed away or confirmed indirectly. They should win the Scudetto here with three games to spare.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Parma

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Akanji, Augusto, Dimarco, Sucic, Zielinski, Barella, Darmian, Bonny, Thuram

Parma expected lineup: Suzuki, Circati, Troilo, Ndiaye, Del Prato, Bernabe, Caviglia, Keita, Valeri, Pellegrino, Strefezza

Nerazzurri to nick the Scudetto at home

Since losing 1-0 to AC Milan in the derby, Inter have gone unbeaten in seven consecutive competitive games. They have scored a minimum of three goals in all four victories during that run.

They blew a two-goal lead at Torino last matchday, drawing for the first time in five matches across all competitions. Conceding two late goals in Turin, following a shaky first-half display against Como in the Coppa Italia have exposed their defensive flaws.

Inter’s only clean sheet in their last seven league games came in the 3-0 win over struggling Cagliari two matches ago. In contrast, Parma have kept clean sheets in two consecutive matches. They can make it three in a row for the first time this term.

Parma should be able to find the net thanks to their unbeaten momentum. Yet the Nerazzurri are in comfortable form and should comfortably seal the title with a victory.

Inter Milan vs Parma Betting Tip 1: Inter to win & Both teams to score – Yes, at odds of 2.91 on Bet9ja

High-scoring title triumph

Inter Milan have been scoring regularly. Four of their last five competitive games have featured over 3.5 total goals. Despite the absence of Lautaro Martinez, Marcus Thuram, and other forwards have stepped up.

As the league’s top scorers with 80 goals, Inter average 3.30 per game – the highest in Serie A. Out of their 34 league matches, only 13 have seen over 3.5 total goals.

In the same total goals market, Parma have seen just five of their 34 go over 3.5 total goals. At the same time, 29 have stayed under the mark. They average 1.9 goals per league game – the lowest tally in the league.

Yet Parma remain unbeaten in five of their last six Serie A trips. That should give them enough confidence to score at least one goal at the Meazza. Backing a total of Over 3.5 goals offers clear value.

Inter Milan vs Parma Betting Tip 2: Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 2.20 on Bet9ja

Thuram’s hot streak to continue

Marcus Thuram has been in impeccable form since the international break at the end of last month. He scored and assisted in France’s 3-1 win over Colombia – a performance that evidently boosted his morale for the final part of the season.

Immediately after the break, he starred with two assists and a strike in Inter’s 5-2 dominance over Roma. He then produced another man-of-the-match display with a brace in the 4-3 victory against Como.

In back-to-back league matches, against Cagliari and Torino, he scored once in each. The 28-year-old marksman now has 17 goals and seven assists in 41 competitive appearances this term for the Nerazzurri.

Thuram will be eager to reach the 20-goal mark in a single season for the first time in his career. Inter have five games remaining, including the Coppa Italia final against Lazio. Parma are the perfect opponents for him to add to his tally.

Inter Milan vs Parma Betting Tip 3: Marcus Thuram to score to assist anytime, at odds of 1.90 on Bet9ja

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