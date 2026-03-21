Fiorentina vs Inter Milan predictions: Nerazzurri to see off Viola

Our betting expert expects Inter to end their winless streak against Fiorentina. The hosts are unbeaten in their last three home league fixtures.

Best bets for Fiorentina vs Inter

Both teams to score – Yes at odds of 1.74 on Bet9ja

Francesco Esposito to score anytime at odds of 2.60 on Bet9ja

Over 1.5 goals in second-half at odds of 1.93 on Bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Fiorentina 1-2 Inter

Fiorentina 1-2 Inter Goalscorers prediction: Fiorentina: Albert Gudmundsson; Inter: Francesco Esposito, Marcus Thuram

Fiorentina were deep in relegation trouble earlier this season. They remain uncomfortably close. Only four points separate them from 18th-placed Cremonese after a 4-1 win last time out in Serie A.

On the back of that result, La Viola also secured progress to the Conference League quarter-finals. They beat Rakow Czestochowa 4-2 over two legs in the last 16.

Inter, on the other hand, arrive in their worst spell since early season. Since beating Genoa 2-0 in late February, the Nerazzurri have gone three matches without a win in March. This includes their Derby della Madonnina loss to AC Milan, followed by a 1-1 draw with Atalanta.

Cristian Chivu will watch from the stands after his suspension against La Dea. His side desperately need points to protect their eight-point buffer over second-placed Rossoneri.

Fiorentina’s form has transformed over the past few months. Stadio Artemio Franchi should witness a closely fought contest. However, Inter’s quality should ultimately end their three-match winless streak and secure maximum points.

Probable lineups for Fiorentina vs Inter

Fiorentina expected lineup: de Gea, Gosens, Ranieri, Pongracic, Dodo, Fagioli, Mandragora, Brescianini, Gudmundsson, Piccoli, Parisi

Inter expected lineup: Sommer, Bisseck, Akanji, Augusto, Dumfries, Barella, Zielinski, Sucic, Dimarco, Thuram, Esposito

Attacking intent on display

Fiorentina have scored in each of their last three competitive fixtures. The Viola have scored eight goals and conceded three, failing to keep a clean sheet in the process. After a two-match scoreless run, Paolo Vanoli’s men have finally rediscovered their form.

The trio of Albert Gudmundsson, Roberto Piccoli and Fabiano Parisi have ignited the Fiorentina frontline. They were involved in all four goals against Cremonese, extending the Viola’s cushion over the drop zone. The Tuscany outfit need similar performances.

Inter have endured their own attacking struggles. Chivu’s men scored for the first time in three competitive outings against Atalanta. Francesco Esposito broke the deadlock. Having dropped points in successive games, the stakes could not be higher.

Any slip-up now could derail morale heading into the tail end of the season. With only eight Serie A fixtures remaining, preserving their eight-point lead over AC Milan is paramount. The Nerazzurri will not sit back and soak the pressure – they need goals. Both sides have incentive to attack.

Fiorentina vs Inter Prediction Tip 1: Both teams to score – Yes at odds of 1.74 on Bet9ja

Teenage talisman to deliver

Francesco Esposito is having his breakthrough season at Inter. The 20-year-old has been vital, stepping up admirably in place of injured first-choice striker Lautaro Martinez. The Nerazzurri need him to be at his best, especially with Marcus Thuram misfiring.

He ended his three-match goalless run with a first-half strike against Atalanta. Picking up Nicolo Barella’s pass, the young marksman fired an unstoppable shot into the near post past Marco Carnesecchi to put Inter ahead. Inter ultimately failed to guard their lead.

Esposito’s numbers are telling. He has eight goals and six assists in 39 competitive appearances for Inter this season. Five goals and four assists have come in Serie A alone.

It will be a fascinating match-up between Esposito and the Viola centre-backs Luca Ranieri and Marin Pongracic. After his strike against Atalanta, backing him to extend his scoring run offers clear value.

Fiorentina vs Inter Prediction 2: Francesco Esposito to score anytime at odds of 2.60 on Bet9ja

Late drama on the cards

Fiorentina have started matches poorly this season. They have failed to score in the first half in five of their last six competitive matches. The only time they netted before the interval in that span was when they netted twice against Cremonese. Six of their last eight goals across all competitions have arrived after the break.

Inter are leaky at the back, but they have silenced the critics by striking first against Atalanta. The visitors have the tools to unsettle the home defence in the second period, particularly given the high stakes involved.

Two of their last three head-to-heads have seen either side win by a 3-0 scoreline. All six goals in those matches came after half-time. The pattern is clear: both sides hold each other at bay in the initial stages before going all out after the interval.

Stadio Artemio Franchi should prepare for a closely-fought encounter, with both sides going toe-to-toe until the end. Backing two or more goals in the second half carries significant value.

Fiorentina vs Inter Prediction 3: Over 1.5 goals in second-half at odds of 1.93 on Bet9ja

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