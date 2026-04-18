Everton vs Liverpool predictions: Ambitions on the line on derby day

Our betting expert expects an exciting Merseyside derby as both teams chase European qualification. The hosts could just edge it or secure a point.

Best bets for Everton vs Liverpool

Double chance - Everton/ Draw at odds of 1.60 on bet9ja

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.69 on bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Beto at odds of 3.00 on bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Everton 1-1 Liverpool

Everton 1-1 Liverpool Goalscorers prediction: Everton: Beto; Liverpool: Alexander Isak

Everton maintain strong ambitions of securing European qualification. The Toffees have enjoyed a decent campaign under David Moyes in his second spell at the club. The blue half of Merseyside already have nine points more than they did at the same stage last season.

They enter the derby occupying eighth position in the Premier League table, only five points behind their local rivals, Liverpool. Victory for the home side on Sunday would significantly impact the competition for Champions League qualification. With fifth place now eligible for Europe’s premier club competition, the Toffees will be motivated to clinch it.

However, if Moyes’ team can maintain their impressive results, they will most certainly secure some form of continental football next season. After winning the league last term, this season will be considered unsuccessful for the Reds. Arne Slot’s men were knocked out of the Champions League by PSG on Tuesday, meaning their ambitions of winning a trophy have ended.

The 20-time league champions must aim to secure another season in the UCL with six league games remaining. The Reds finally ended their poor run of defeats with a victory over Fulham last week, but that positive momentum was short-lived. Although they played much better against PSG, they still suffered defeat and lost Hugo Ekitike after the Frenchman tore his Achilles tendon.

Avoiding defeat is crucial for Slot’s side here. However, with several teams competing for those positions, a draw may not be enough. Moreover, there is the pressure of the Merseyside derby. League standings aside, this is about who leaves the Hill Dickinson Stadium with bragging rights.

Probable lineups for Everton vs Liverpool

Everton expected lineup: Pickford, O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Gueye, Garner, McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye, Beto

Liverpool expected lineup: Mamardashvili, Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szobozslai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Isak

Hosts to strike while the iron’s hot

Everton’s initial period playing at their new stadium has been inconsistent. They have recorded six victories and six defeats in the Premier League at Bramley Dock. However, the Toffees have won their two most recent home matches as they have begun to adapt to their new environment.

Liverpool’s primary weakness has undoubtedly been their form away from Anfield this season. They have lost seven of their 16 away league matches, winning only six. Slot’s side are also experiencing a difficult sequence of results, having lost their previous two consecutive away fixtures.

Moyes’ players will recognise this represents an excellent opportunity to defeat their local rivals. It’s worth noting that Liverpool have failed to defeat Everton at their stadium in their last three attempts. In fact, the Reds’ last victory on blue turf came back in 2021.

Three of the last five head-to-heads that Everton have hosted ended in draws. With Liverpool losing four of their last five most recent outings, they’re unlikely to walk away with three points.

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tip 1: Double chance - Everton/ Draw at odds of 1.60 on bet9ja

A high-scoring derby expected

Interestingly, both Merseyside clubs have been excellent in terms of scoring across their previous eight league outings. They’ve each netted 13 goals in that run - which is the best return in the division for those eight matches. The primary problem for the hosts is their vulnerable defence, as they’ve failed to keep a clean sheet in 10 of their 16 home games this season.

Similarly, Liverpool’s defensive record away from home is a concern for Slot. The Reds have conceded (25) more goals than they’ve scored (23) in away fixtures. They’ve kept a clean sheet in only 31% of their away league matches this term.

Additionally, the defending champions have seen both teams find the back of the net in 62% of their league games, regardless of the venue. Three of the last five head-to-heads at Everton produced goals at both ends. Consequently, we expect both teams to score on Sunday.

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.69 on bet9ja

Beto adapting to the league

Although he required time to adapt to the Premier League, Beto is now performing excellently for Everton. The 28-year-old forward is the joint top scorer for the Toffees in the league this term with seven goals. Overall, he and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall make up for 36% of the club’s goals this term.

Beto recorded a brace in their recent 3-0 win over Chelsea, making it three goals in his last two appearances for the club. He has now scored four goals across his previous five matches. Additionally, because his confidence is extremely high, he will be a significant attacking threat this weekend.

Everton vs Liverpool Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Beto at odds of 3.00 on bet9ja

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