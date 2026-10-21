Como vs Manchester United predictions: Expect a surprise

Our betting expert offers predictions for this maiden meeting between Como and Man Utd. Como are likely to capitalise on United’s poor form and win.

Best bets for Como vs Manchester United

Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 1.74 on bet9ja

- Over 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 1.74 on 1x2 - Como at odds of 2.10 on bet9ja

- Como at odds of 2.10 on Anytime goalscorer - Anastasios Douvikas at odds of 2.65 on bet9ja

Como bounced back from a string of winless results over the weekend with a 3-1 win away to Fiorentina. The Lariani remained in contention in the top of Serie A and are just five points off top spot. Cesc Fabregas’ men are in their debut Champions League campaign, and have high hopes of qualifying for the knockout stage.

After defeating RB Leipzig on Matchday 1, the Italian side set themselves up perfectly for that ambition. However, they were brought back down to earth when Feyenoord defeated them 3-2 last week. That result left them 12th in the standings ahead of Matchday 3, where they are playing hosts to three-time Champions League winners Manchester United.

The Red Devils are undoubtedly in a slump at the moment, one that they urgently need to get out of. Michael Carrick’s men threw away another lead in the Premier League last weekend. They allowed Leeds back into the game and settled for a 1-1 draw. That left the Red Devils 13th in the standings after seven matches played.

They are hoping that the Champions League will bring some form of relief, despite United losing 2-0 to Atletico last week. The visitors sit one place below their hosts, and with six fixtures remaining, there’s still time for them to qualify for the next stage. But defeat in Italy on Wednesday night will be a huge blow to their hopes of going further.

United experiencing massive defensive struggles

After scoring four goals at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia on Matchday 1, the hosts are confident they can do the same against Manchester. Seven goals in their recent five matches at an average of 1.4 goals per game suggests they have enough firepower up front. Como are also on a run where three of their last four matches produced more than one goal in the first half alone.

Meanwhile, Manchester United haven’t had problems going forward, especially with the players they have in their attack. But defensively, they’ve been struggling to keep teams out. They’ve conceded eight goals in their last five matches, an average of 1.6 goals per game, recording a single clean sheet in 10 games.

On the road in the Champions League, the Red Devils conceded at least two goals in eight of their last 10 matches. Their last eight Champions League outings produced an average of 4.13 goals per game. If we are to go based on those stats alone, we are in for a lot of goals on Wednesday evening in Italy.

Como vs Manchester United Betting Tip 1: Totals & BTTS - Over 2.5 goals & Yes at odds of 1.74 on bet9ja

Backing the favourites to win

United fans would’ve never thought there’d be a day when they were the underdogs against a debuting UCL team. Como are slight favourites to win, and rightly so, considering the season they’ve had so far. The Lariani have lost just one of their last 10 matches at home in any competition, a record going back to February this year.

Meanwhile, Carrick’s men have won just two matches this season in all comeptitions, losing four and drawing four. They head to Italy on the back of a six-game winless run, where they’ve lost three and drawn three. Furthermore, last week’s defeat in Spain was their sixth loss in the last nine UCL matches, which is a 67% loss rate.

United’s previous 10 away games in the Champions League saw them achieve only a single victory, while they lost six and drew three. Considering that they’re yet to win a game on the road this season in any competition, it’s clear why Como are the favourites here. After ending a three-game winless run this weekend, Fabregas is hoping that they get back to thier winning ways once again.

Como vs Manchester United Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Como at odds of 2.10 on bet9ja

Douvikas to hit the mark

There are potential goalscorers on both sides in this game, but one man stands up compared to the rest - Como’s Anastasios Douvikas. He’s already scored in both Champions League matches so far, making it hard to bet against him to do the same against Man Utd.

The 27-year-old was also on target over the weekend against Fiorentina, making it two goals in two matches. Fabregas used Douvikas as a substitute in both UCL games this season. As a starter, he will have more time to get on the scorehseet.

His three shots and four touches in the opposition box last weekend showed that he’s a dangerous attacking threat. With Lisandro Martinez likely to miss out through injury, Carrick must put together a makeshift defence. The Greek forward could exploit Mancehster’s weaknesses at the back, which is why we’re backing him to score against United.

Como vs Manchester United Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Anastasios Douvikas at odds of 2.65 on bet9ja

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