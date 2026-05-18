Bournemouth vs Manchester City predictions: City turn the heat up on Arsenal

City have won 16 of their 17 Premier League meetings with the Cherries and have lost just two of their final away games in the last 16 seasons.

Best bets for Bournemouth vs Manchester City

Man City - Man City (HT-FT) at odds of 2.57 with bet9ja

Antoine Semenyo anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.78 with bet9ja

Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.73 with bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Man City

Goalscorers prediction: Bournemouth: Kroupi - Man City: Semenyo, Haaland

The hosts require maximum points to continue their pursuit of Champions League qualification. If Aston Villa win the Europa League, an additional qualification position will become available for whoever finishes sixth. Given Brighton’s late defeat at Leeds, the Cherries can seal Champions League football with a win over Manchester City.

Bournemouth won’t be easy opponents for a City side that desperately need to win to remain level with Arsenal. The Cherries have lost just seven of their 36 EPL games so far this season. That’s the same number of defeats as third-placed Manchester United and only two more than City and Arsenal.

Although Bournemouth have performed excellently, City are in even better form, winning five of their last six EPL games. Pep Guardiola’s men understand that failing to win would almost certainly guarantee the Premier League title for Arsenal this week.

Fortunately, City have an outstanding record against Bournemouth. In fact, their win rate over the Cherries (94.1%) is the highest of any team against another in the EPL record books. Guardiola’s men have only tasted defeat in their final away game of the season in two of their previous 16 campaigns, which bodes well for the visitors.

Probable lineups for Bournemouth vs Manchester City

AFC Bournemouth expected lineup: Petrovic, Truffert, Smith, Hill, Senesi, Adams, Scott, Tavernier, Rayan, Kroupi, Evanilson

Manchester City expected lineup: Donnarumma, Nunes, O’Reilly, Guehi, Khusanov, Gonzalez, Silva, Semenyo, Doku, Cherki, Haaland

City to take an early lead and control the match

City have scored first in 80% of their last ten match-ups with the Cherries. They’ve also been leading at the interval in 75% of their last eight games against the Dorset side. Guardiola’s men need all three points at all costs on Tuesday.

We can back them to lead at the interval and hold on at a modest 38.46% probability. This seems like the obvious value bet from our trio of Bournemouth vs Man City predictions.

Admittedly, Bournemouth also need to commit fully to securing a victory on Tuesday. A draw would leave the Cherries three points ahead of Brighton with an inferior goal difference. This would leave them vulnerable to a final-day disaster if they lose at Forest. However, City’s class and motivation are far greater and should shine through.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Bet 1: Man City - Man City (HT-FT) at odds of 2.57 with bet9ja

Semenyo highly motivated to score against his former club

Antoine Semenyo will be eager to impress against his former employers. He’ll want to demonstrate that he’s already improved as a player since joining Manchester City. Equally, he will want to contribute to maintaining his team's ambition to win the league title.

The Ghanaian international’s strike rate in a City jersey is 40%. However, the betting markets indicate there’s only a 36.36% implied probability of him scoring on Tuesday.

This means there’s already more than 3% of value on this bet. The extra motivation for him to perform against his old club means he’s more likely to outperform his average strike rate.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Bet 2: Antoine Semenyo anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.78 with bet9ja

Value on three or fewer goals to be scored

The betting markets suggest a high-scoring match. However, fixtures do not always follow that pattern, especially when the result is crucial to both teams. In fact, only three of their nine Premier League meetings at the Vitality Stadium have featured four or more goals.

In addition, fewer than a quarter (22%) of City’s away games this season have resulted in four or more goals. Yet we can back the game to feature three or fewer goals at a probability of only 58.82%.

City will likely start the game with a cautious tactical approach. They do have a solid track record of finding the net first in this one, having scored first in eight of their last ten meetings. If they score the first goal, expect Guardiola’s men to manage the game professionally.

Bournemouth vs Manchester City Bet 3: Under 3.5 goals at odds of 1.73 with bet9ja

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