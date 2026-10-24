Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt predictions: An easy BVB win

Signal Iduna Park has rarely been a happy ground for Frankfurt. They’ve won just twice there in the Bundesliga since 1991.

Best bets for Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.85 with bet9ja

Dortmund -1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.10 with bet9ja

Younes Ebnoutalib to score or assist at odds of 2.30 with bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Dortmund 3-1 Frankfurt

Dortmund 3-1 Frankfurt Goalscorers prediction: Dortmund: Guirassy, Nmecha, Beier - Frankfurt: Ebnoutalib

Borussia Dortmund are back on home soil in the Bundesliga this weekend. They entertain Eintracht Frankfurt in the early evening Saturday slot.

Niko Kovac’s men are level on points with Bayern Munich and remain unbeaten, with 14 points from their first six matches. Their solid start has been based on strong defensive foundations thus far. They’ve let in just four goals in their opening six fixtures.

Kovac is still without the services of Giannis Konstantelias (knee) and Konstantinos Karetsas (ankle). Their defence has been their top-performing unit so far this term. FotMob rates Nico Schlotterbeck as the squad’s standout performer on 8.07. Waldemar Anton is next on 7.97. Daniel Svensson follows on 7.61. All three play in the BVB backline.

Frankfurt have had a steady yet unimpressive start to the 2026/27 Bundesliga campaign. They have eight points from their first six games and a goal difference of -6. Adi Hutter’s second spell in charge has yielded some uncomfortable afternoons already.

They lost 6-0 at RB Leipzig on Matchday 5. They were also beaten 4-1 at home by Augsburg. Frankfurt’s xGA stands at 13.88, the 15th-highest figure in the Bundesliga. Hutter has almost a full-strength squad at his disposal, with only Jessic Ngankam (thigh) currently on the treatment table.

Probable lineups for Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund expected lineup: Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Gadou, Svensson, Ryerson, Bellingham, Nmecha, Beier, Nwaneri, Guirassy

Eintracht Frankfurt expected lineup: Atubolu, Collins, Kosugi, Brassier, Koch, Doan, Chaibi, Gotze, Onyedika, Burkardt, Ebnoutalib

History backs goals on Saturday

Four or more goals have landed in eight of the last 10 head-to-head meetings at Dortmund. That’s a pattern worth leaning on this weekend. The Over 3.5 Goals line has been cleared in five of Frankfurt’s six Bundesliga games this term. Their matches have averaged 4.33 goals per game.

Frankfurt rank 15th out of 18 teams for expected goals conceded, with 13.88. Dortmund have the firepower to punish a porous backline. They’ve averaged almost two goals scored per game. Serhou Guirassy is in fine goalscoring form, having scored twice in Baku on Tuesday.

We can back four or more goals to arrive at a 54.1% implied probability. This looks like our top value bet from Saturday’s Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt predictions. This bet has won in 80% of their last 10 meetings at Signal Iduna Park.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 1: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.85 with bet9ja

BVB to win by at least a two-goal margin

Dortmund have won by two or more goals in five of their last seven meetings with Frankfurt on home soil. They’ve also cleared this margin in two-thirds of their home Bundesliga games in 2026/27.

Frankfurt have already struggled against teams who appear less formidable than Dortmund on paper. RB Leipzig put six past Eintracht without reply. Even Augsburg managed to score four in Frankfurt last month.

Adi Hutter faces further concerns at the back, with Nnamdi Collins sustaining a knock against Koln last week. Backing a home win by at least a two-goal margin at a 47.6% implied probability is a fair play this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 2: Dortmund -1 (Handicap 3-way) at odds of 2.10 with bet9ja

Eintracht’s one-man attack still carries a threat

Younes Ebnoutalib has been Eintracht’s main source of goals so far this term. He’s scored five in six Bundesliga appearances. Unsurprisingly, he is FotMob’s highest-rated player for Frankfurt so far in 2026/27 on 7.48.

FotMob also credits him with an xG of 3.2, which suggests he’s comfortably overperforming in front of goal. He tends to deliver in big moments. His late strike settled Eintracht’s narrow 1-0 victory over Koln last Friday.

For sure, Dortmund’s defence is arguably a step up from anything Frankfurt have faced so far this term. Yet, his goal contribution rate of 83% compares favourably with the 43.5% implied probability of him contributing to a goal at BVB.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 3: Younes Ebnoutalib to score or assist at odds of 2.30 with bet9ja

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