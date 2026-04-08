Bologna vs Aston Villa predictions: Deadlock at Dall’Ara

Our betting expert expects Unai Emery’s Aston Villa and Vincenzo Italiano’s Bologna to share the spoils. Everything remains open for the return leg.

Best bets for Bologna vs Aston Villa

Both teams to score – Yes at odds of 1.77 on Bet9ja

Ollie Watkins to score or assist anytime at odds of 3.50 on Bet9ja

Match result – Draw at odds of 3.30 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bologna 1-1 Aston Villa

Bologna 1-1 Aston Villa Goalscorers prediction: Bologna: Thijs Dallinga; Aston Villa: Ollie Watkins

Vincenzo Italiano has guided Bologna through the Europa League impressively. They are now unbeaten in 11 straight games. Incidentally, Bologna’s only loss in the competition this term came against Aston Villa on the opening day. This quarter-final is the Rossoblu's first ever major European knockout tie.

Bologna returned from the international break with a 2-1 victory over Cremonese. Previously, they had succumbed 2-0 to Lazio. They also eliminated Roma 5-4 on aggregate in the Round of 16.

Aston Villa finished top of the league phase with 21 points, level with Lyon. Like Bologna, they have lost just once in the competition – 2-1 to Go Ahead Eagles on the third matchday.

Unai Emery’s men sit comfortably inside the Premier League top four. Champions League football is all but guaranteed if they maintain their position. The Villans have three wins in their last four matches, including back-to-back triumphs over Lille in the previous round.

Bologna have the advantage of a raucous Stadio Renato Dall’Ara behind them. Villa will be wary of the threat. Meanwhile, the visitors would be more than content to head back to Villa Park on level terms.

Probable lineups for Bologna vs Aston Villa

Bologna expected lineup: Ravaglia, Zortea, Lucumi, Casale, Miranda, Freuler, Moro, Ferguson, Orsolini, Bernardeschi, Dallinga

Aston Villa expected lineup: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne, Onana, Luiz, McGinn, Rogers, Sancho, Watkins

Open contest on the cards

Aside from their 2-0 loss to Lazio at home before the break, Bologna have scored in each of their other 12 competitive games. They bounced back with two goals inside the opening 20 minutes in their 2-1 win over Cremonese.

The Rossoblu have attempted more shots than any side remaining in the Europa League (224). That suggests they can break through Villa’s defensive line and find the net.

Villa have scored in each of their last five fixtures across all competitions. They last fired a blank in a 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in late February.

Emery’s outfit tend to grow stronger after half-time. They have scored their last six Europa League goals after the break. This includes all three strikes against Lille over two legs in the last-16. Backing both sides to score offers modest value.

Bologna vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 1: Both teams to score – Yes at odds of 1.77 on Bet9ja

Ollie poised for impact in Bologna

Ollie Watkins has endured a disappointing season by his own standards. His numbers are below par, but the former Brentford forward remains a key part of Emery's tactical setup.

Watkins has two goals and one assist in his last four club appearances. He contributed to two goals in Villa’s 3-0 aggregate win over Lille, scoring the winner in the first leg. A crucial late assist for Leon Bailey followed in the return leg.

His winning goal at Lille ended a seven-game goalscoring drought. He also scored recently in the 2-0 triumph over West Ham United. Overall, he has 10 goals and two assists in 40 appearances across the Premier League and Europa League this season.

Watkins is expected to start in Bologna, with Morgan Rogers and Jadon Sancho providing support on either flank. With adequate support, he can find the net or provide an assist in this significant matchup.

Bologna vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 2: Ollie Watkins to score or assist anytime at odds of 3.50 on Bet9ja

Rossoblu and Villans set for a stalemate

By the look of things, neither side has been exceptionally consistent this term. Bologna drew their last-16 first-leg 1-1 with Roma at Dall’Ara. It was their first stalemate in 12 games across all competitions. Their previous draw also came in the Europa League, a 2-2 result with Celtic in the penultimate league-phase match.

Aside from a 4-3 victory over Roma in the return leg last round, Bologna have recorded seven unders in their last 10 competitive games. These matches have stayed under 2.5 total goals. Six of their last seven home games have also produced under 2.5 goals.

Villa dropped points only once in the league phase, in a defeat to Go Ahead Eagles. Each of their last three victories has featured under 2.5 total goals. They have drawn none of their Europa League games this campaign.

However, their first stalemate in the competition could be on the cards, as Bologna’s home games are typically low-scoring affairs. Expect a hard-fought draw at the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara.

Bologna vs Aston Villa Betting Tip 3: Draw at odds of 3.30 on Bet9ja

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