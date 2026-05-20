Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart predictions: The unstoppable Bavarians

Our betting expert expects Bayern to add their DFB Pokal to their trophy cabinet this season and secure the domestic double.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart

1x2 - Bayern Munich at odds of 1.38 on Bet9ja

Over/ unders - Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Deniz Undav at odds of 3.25 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Stuttgart

Bayern Munich 4-1 Stuttgart Goalscorers prediction: Bayern Munich: Harry Kane, Luis Diaz, Nicolas Jackson, Michael Olise; Stuttgart: Deniz Undav

Bayern Munich recently won their 34th German championship last weekend. The Bavarians secured the title with four games remaining, an indication of their pure dominance in the Bundesliga this season. Vincent Kompany will want to conclude their season on a high note by winning the DFB-Pokal.

Securing the domestic double would certainly classify their season as a major success. Despite losing against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-final, Bayern Munich can be proud of their domestic and European achievements. The Reds will aim to deliver another dominant performance when they play against Stuttgart at the Olympiastadion on Saturday.

Sebastian Hones is proud of his Stuttgart team, especially after they finished the league campaign in fourth place. It’s a huge improvement from their ninth-place finish last term. The Swabians will prepare for a return to Champions League football next term after a season’s absence.

Stuttgart aren’t strangers to the DFB Pokal, as this was the trophy they won last year when they beat Arminia Bielefeld 4-2 in the final. Of course, that was the club’s first major title in 18 years. Therefore, Hones hopes his team can secure back-to-back German Cups this weekend. However, that’s easier said than done against one of the best teams across Europe.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Bischoff, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Musiala, Diaz, Kane

Stuttgart expected lineup: Nubel, Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt, Lewelling, Andres, Stiller, Fuhrich, Nartey, Demirovich, Undav

All signs point to a Bayern triumph

Bayern head into the German Cup final as heavy favourites to lift the trophy at the end of the night. They are in excellent form, particularly in domestic matches, with their previous defeat coming at the end of January. They’ve been beaten just once across their last 24 matches in all competitions, a run that includes 19 wins and four draws.

Stuttgart should be concerned about their opposition, and rightfully so. The Swabians drew three of their recent four outings, which is not ideal for improving confidence in the group. While they are on a five-game unbeaten streak, their most recent defeat came against the Bavarians.

Kompany’s men have a superior head-to-head record, winning each of the last five meetings, including this season’s German Super Cup. Hones' charges won just two of the last 32 meetings with Bayern, which is a highly unconvincing statistical record. Consequently, the Bundesliga champions should lift the trophy at the end of Saturday’s match.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Bayern Munich at odds of 1.38 on Bet9ja

Two most attacking teams to produce goals

This Bayern team have been highly prolific in front of goal this season. In the league alone, Kompany’s men registered 122 goals in 34 games at an average of 3.59 goals per game. They’ve become accustomed to high-scoring games and will certainly attack their opponents consistently.

Stuttgart had the next-best attack in the division. They’ve scored 71 goals in their 34 matches, recording an average of 2.09 goals per game. As a result, we can expect both teams to adopt an attacking approach that relies heavily on outscoring the other team. Collectively, they’ve scored 28 goals in total across their last five league matches.

It’s worth noting that Bayern’s league matches this season produced an average of 4.65 goals per game, while Stuttgart notched up 3.53 goals per game. Both Bundesliga head-to-heads this season produced more than four goals, with 11 total goals scored across the two fixtures. As a result, the final is likely to feature plenty of goals.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Betting Tip 2: Over/under - Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.75 on Bet9ja

Opting for the underdog

As the two most attacking teams in Germany, several players could find the net. Harry Kane is likely to find the net, but there’s not much value in backing the England captain to score. Consequently, it’s worth exploring a name from the underdogs.

Deniz Undav has been Stuttgart’s primary attacking threat in the Bundesliga, scoring 19 goals in 29 appearances. In this tournament, he netted three goals and secured two assists in five outings. He scored once in the semi-final second leg against Freiburg, equalising the result.

Undav enters this fixture on the back of a goal and an assist in his most recent two appearances for Stuttgart. Consequently, we suggest backing him to score on Saturday night, primarily because of the value he offers.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Deniz Undav at odds of 3.25 on Bet9ja

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