Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart predictions: Kompany aims for glory

Our betting expert expects Bayern to see off Stuttgart and clinch the German crown once again.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart

1x2 - Bayern Munich at odds of 1.45 on Bet9ja

Overs/ unders - Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.58 on Bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Michael Olise at odds of 2.40 on Bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 3-2 Stuttgart

Bayern Munich 3-2 Stuttgart Goalscorers prediction: Bayern Munich: Harry Kane x2, Michael Olise; Stuttgart: Chris Fuhrich, Ermedin Demirovic

Bayern Munich are just a game away from securing their 35th German championship. The Bavarians simply need to match Borussia Dortmund’s result to effectively be crowned champions. Vincent Kompany’s players have performed so well this season that their accumulation of 76 points is their third-best total ever at this stage of the campaign.

The hosts will also be highly confident after securing a victory during a highly fluctuating match against Real Madrid. That result means that Bayern will have to meet current Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in the semi-finals. But for now, they can put the Bundesliga to bed, only if they can match BVB’s outcome this weekend.

Stuttgart are protecting their own ambitions, as they are third in the division ahead of this round. They have an advantage based on goal difference, as RB Leipzig have the same number of points. The Swabians will undoubtedly want to protect their position and hope to finish the season with a Champions League qualification spot.

Sebastian Hoeness is likely satisfied with his team’s season so far, which already is a major improvement on last term. Stuttgart finished ninth last season and have accumulated 16 more points this term than at the same stage in the previous season. They’re also enjoying their third-best league campaign in the three-points-for-a-win era.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Neuer, Laimer, Kim, Ito, Bischof, Kimmich, Goretzka, Olise, Guerreiro, Musiala, Kane

Stuttgart expected lineup: Nubel, Assignon, Hendriks, Chabot, Mittelstadt, Andres, Stiller, Leweling, Arevalo, Fuhrich, Demirovic

Total domination by the hosts

Bayern have been utterly dominant in the Bundesliga this season. The Reds have only lost one of their 14 games at the Allianz Arena. The Bavarians enter this game following a 16-game unbeaten streak, winning their previous six games.

Furthermore, their solitary home league defeat came at the end of January when Augsburg stunned the home crowd. However, the chances of that happening again here are slim. Stuttgart have alternated their last five results between wins and losses, with their victory last week suggesting they’re in for a defeat here.

Aside from statistical patterns, the Swabians have not been excellent away from home. They won six and lost five of their 14 Bundesliga road trips this season. However, remaining undefeated across their previous three away matches could give them hope.

However, Bayern have recorded more Bundesliga wins against Stuttgart than any other team has against one opponent, registering 72 wins. Kompany has also secured a victory in all four meetings since becoming the manager of the champions-elect.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Bayern Munich at odds of 1.45 on Bet9ja

High-scoring head-to-heads

This Bayern team have already broken the Bundesliga scoring record, after scoring five goals against St. Pauli last weekend. It means that the hosts have now registered 105 goals in total. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund are ranked second, having scored 60 goals. That 45-goal difference is more than the total of 11 clubs in the division.

At home, Munich have scored 56 goals in just 14 games at an average of four goals per game. When considering the goals they’ve conceded, the average GF and GA at the Allianz Arena is 4.93 per game.

Stuttgart are also highly effective in attack. The visitors have scored 60 goals in the league so far, netting 34 of those goals in away fixtures. With their away league dates, the average GF and GA is 4.14 goals per game.

Previous meetings between these clubs also indicate a high probability of goals. Each of their last four league clashes produced more than three goals. Three of those fixtures finished with exactly four goals, and their most recent meeting finished with five.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Betting Tip 2: Overs/ unders - Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.58 on Bet9ja

Backing the man behind the scenes

Bayern’s primary threat in front of goal is Harry Kane. The England captain leads their league scoring charts with 31 goals this season in just 26 games. That’s an average of 1.19 goals per game, which is why there’s not much value in backing him to score.

That said, there is value in backing Michael Olise to score against Stuttgart. The Frenchman is third on Bayern’s league scoring chart with 12 goals in 27 appearances. He’s now scored in back-to-back games, after netting during the week in the Champions League.

Olise has been involved in a goal in seven successive club appearances, scoring five and recording four assists in that run. He provided an assist in Bayern’s 5-0 triumph in the reverse fixture, which means he could easily improve on that and score this weekend.

Bayern Munich vs Stuttgart Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Michael Olise at odds of 2.40 on Bet9ja

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