Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt predictions: Die Bayern roll on

With Frankfurt winning only three of their 11 away games and Bayern’s average of four goals per home game, this game could be entirely one-sided.

Best bets for Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich -2 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.053 with 1xBet

Both Teams to Score 1st Half (Yes) at odds of 3.40 with 1xBet

Luis Diaz Anytime Scorer at odds of 1.80 with 1xBet

Are you new to Bet9ja and looking to claim the maximum possible bonus? We strongly recommend you take a moment to learn all about the essential Bet9ja Promotion Code designed exclusively for new Nigerian players to guarantee the biggest welcome package.

Explore our comprehensive Bet9ja registration guide to effortlessly create your new account in minutes and start playing securely today.

Discover the very top welcome bonuses and exclusive sign-up promotions that are currently available, licensed bookmakers in Nigeria.

Make sure to immediately check our, regularly updated Bets of the Week predictions page—it's the fastest way to find your next carefully researched, profitable selection.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Goalscorers prediction: Bayern Munich: Kane x2, Diaz, Olise – Eintracht Frankfurt: Doan

Vincent Kompany’s dominant team return to home soil on Saturday following a comfortable 3-0 away win at Werder Bremen. This follows a comprehensive win over Hoffenheim in their previous home match, signaling a strong recovery from a brief two-game winless streak.

With only one defeat throughout the entire season, Bayern are formidable opponents. Despite the absence of long-term casualty Manuel Neuer, the squad possess significant depth across all positions. Their points tally in the 2025/26 campaign is surpassed only by their performance at this stage during the 2013/14 and 2015/16 seasons.

In contrast, Albert Riera faces a significant injury crisis at Frankfurt. Key players, including Michy Batshuayi, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Arthur Theate, Can Uzun, and Rasmus Kristensen, are all confirmed absentees. Furthermore, Younes Ebnoutalib, Jonathan Burkardt, and Farès Chaïbi are considered major doubts for the trip to the Allianz Arena.

Frankfurt have won only one of their last eight Bundesliga matches. They are in serious danger of failing to secure European qualification. In fact, they have earned 11 fewer points than they had at this point last season.

Probable lineups for Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayern Munich expected lineup: Urbig, Davies, Stanisic, Tah, Upamecano, Kimmich, Pavlovic, Diaz, Olise, Gnabry, Kane

Eintracht Frankfurt expected lineup: Kaua, Collins, Amenda, Koch, Brown, Doan, Larsson, Hojlund, Bahoya, Gotze, Dahoud

Dominant victory expected

Historical data indicates a consistent pattern when these two teams meet. In nine of their last 14 encounters at the Allianz Arena, Bayern have won by at least a three-goal margin. Most recently, they defeated Frankfurt 4-0 in February, and they seem even more clinical now.

They have recorded an average of more than four scored goals and only 0.91 goals conceded per home game. They’ve netted 14 times in their last three home games. Meanwhile, Frankfurt have let in seven goals in their last three away games, including three against a low-ranking Werder Bremen side

Given that Luis Diaz and Harry Kane are currently in peak form, another convincing victory for the hosts is expected. The betting markets suggest that there is only a 50% chance of Bayern winning with a three-goal margin, but 64.29% of their last 14 match-ups have ended this way since 2010.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 1: Bayern -2 (Handicap 3-Way) at odds of 2.053 with 1xBet

Anticipating a fast-paced first half

Bayern have conceded 60% of their total goals at home in the first half of games. In fact, they’ve conceded half of them inside the opening 15 minutes of matches. Meanwhile, 58% of the goals Eintracht Frankfurt have scored in away matches also occurred in the first half.

Both teams have scored in five of their last seven meetings, a trend that has also occurred in eight of Frankfurt’s last ten Bundesliga matches. On average, Frankfurt scores their first away goal in the 42nd minute, suggesting they are capable of scoring early.

The betting markets indicate that there is only a 30.30% chance of both sides scoring in the opening 45 minutes this weekend. Therefore, this is our best value play from this week’s Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt predictions.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 2: Both Teams to Score 1st Half (Yes) at odds of 3.40 with 1xBet

Favouring Diaz over Kane

Harry Kane has recorded an average of 1.18 goals per Bundesliga game this season. Although he’s available to back to score any time at a probability of 73%, alternative options in the goalscoring market are more favourable this weekend.

Colombian forward Luis Diaz has performed exceptionally well this season, recording 13 goals and 10 assists in 21 Bundesliga matches. His 23 goal contributions have been vital in sharing the offensive load alongside Kane.

The 29-year-old is in excellent goalscoring form, having scored five goals in his last four appearances across all competitions. We can back him to score against Frankfurt at a probability of only 53.48%. His consistent output, combined with his high seasonal strike rate of nearly 62%, suggests he is very likely to find the net.

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Bet 3: Luis Diaz Anytime Scorer at odds of 1.80 with 1xBet

+