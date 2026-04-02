Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg predictions: Relegation looms large

Our betting expert expects Wolfsburg to be pushed further into relegation trouble with yet another away league defeat.

Best bets for Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg

1x2 - Bayer Leverkusen at odds of 1.46 on 1xBet

BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.62 on 1xBet

Anytime goalscorer - Patrik Schick at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Wolfsburg

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Wolfsburg Goalscorers prediction: Bayer Leverkusen: Patrik Schick, Alejandro Grimaldo; Wolfsburg: Mohamed Amoura

Bayer Leverkusen’s season has collapsed in recent weeks. They have dropped to sixth place in the Bundesliga and were eliminated from European competition during the last-16 stage.

The international break probably came at the right time for Kasper Hjulmand’s side, as they had the opportunity to rest and recover. With seven games remaining, Leverkusen can reach the top four, but the situation is no longer completely within their control. Given the current situation, they’d have to play qualifiers to get into the Conference League.

Wolfsburg supporters would gladly accept that problem, as their team are deeply involved in a fight to avoid relegation. The visitors are 17th in the Bundesliga, four points away from complete safety. Their hopes of maintaining their first-division status remain alive, but they must start winning matches immediately.

Dieter Hecking was recently reappointed for his second stint at the club. This occurred after Wolfsburg dismissed Daniel Bauer, hoping to avoid relegation this season. Hecking’s record with the club is excellent, after he won the DFB Pokal and German Super Cup in 2015. This means that their survival now depends on his leadership.

Probable lineups for Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg

Bayer Leverkusen expected lineup: Flekken, Culbreath, Quansah, Andrich, Grimaldo, Palacios, Garcia, Maza, Tillman, Poku, Schick

Wolfsburg expected lineup: Grabara, Belocian, Vavro, Koulierakis, Kumbedi, Eriksen, Vini Souza, Maehle, Lindstrom, Amoura, Wind

Hosts hoping to break poor streak

The home team seriously need to improve their form. Before the international break, they played an away match against last-placed Heidenheim and surrendered a two-goal lead, finishing with only one point. They will be determined not to repeat those mistakes against another team fighting relegation.

Die Werkself are on a run of three league draws in a row, but they remain unbeaten across their previous five such matches. Their recent results haven’t been excellent, but they’ve been far better than their visitors. Wolfsburg enter this fixture following a home defeat against Werder Bremen.

That result means they have lost four of their previous five matches, and seven of their last 10. Their previous win came in January, and they’re now winless across 10 Bundesliga matches in a row. The visitors have lost seven of their 13 away league matches this season, suggesting another defeat here.

The hosts are unbeaten against this opposition across their previous eight meetings. Leverkusen have won four of the last five head-to-heads, with their last defeat against Wolfsburg coming in 2021. Consequently, Hjulmand’s team are highly likely to secure all three points on Saturday.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Bayer Leverkusen at odds of 1.46 on 1xBet

Goalkeepers expected to be busy

The home side have been highly efficient in terms of attack at their stadium this season. They’ve scored 26 goals in 13 such matches, an average of exactly two goals per game. Leverkusen have not failed to score at home yet and have registered a goal in each of their previous five fixtures.

Wolfsburg aren’t poor away from home, as they’ve scored 15 goals in 13 such fixtures, averaging 1.15 goals per game. The Wolves will back themselves to score in this match, especially since the hosts have conceded at least one goal in five consecutive games.

The problem for the visitors is their incredibly porous defence. Hecking’s men let in 57 goals in the league this term, with only Heidenheim (61) conceding more. On the road, only Eintracht Frankfurt (33) conceded more goals than Wolfsburg’s 28 in 13 games.

The visitors are used to being in matches with goals for both sides, as 74% of their league campaign produced that result. Four of Leverkusen’s previous five matches featured goals from both teams, while three of the last five head-to-heads ended with the same result.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Betting Tip 2: BTTS - Yes at odds of 1.62 on 1xBet

Schick in excellent form and ready to score

Leverkusen’s top goalscorer in the Bundesliga is Patrik Schick, having registered nine goals across 21 appearances this season. The Czech forward scored a brace before the international break to give his team the lead. However, they still failed to secure victory. It’s worth noting that Schick also scored on international duty in a 3-2 win against Ireland.

As a result, he’s going into this weekend’s match on the back of three goals in his last two matches. He didn’t score in the reverse fixture, but recorded an assist away from home. Schick has never scored against Wolfsburg during six previous appearances, but this is the perfect opportunity to change that record.

Since he’s facing one of the worst defences in the division, there is value in backing Schick to score at any time.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg Betting Tip 3: Anytime goalscorer - Patrik Schick at odds of 1.90 on 1xBet

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