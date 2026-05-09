Barcelona vs Real Madrid predictions: El Clasico stalemate

Our betting expert expects Hansi Flick’s Barcelona and Alvaro Arbeloa’s Real Madrid to draw swords in a contest that will ultimately decide La Liga’s fate.

Best bets for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 1.73 on bet9ja

Barcelona to win first-half, at odds of 2.04 on bet9ja

Real Madrid to win or draw, at odds of 2.33 on bet9ja

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Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid

Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid Goalscorers prediction: Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski, Fermin Lopez; Real Madrid: Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham

Barcelona have undoubtedly been Spain's best side this season. The Blaugrana have won 13 of their last 15 matches across all competitions, losing once and drawing once.

Now on a nine-match winning streak in La Liga, Hansi Flick's side are in cruise control with four games left. The stage is set for a historic El Clasico – Barcelona can seal a 29th La Liga title against their fiercest rivals on home turf.

Real Madrid's problems have only worsened as the season nears its end. Alvaro Arbeloa’s men have only won twice in their last seven competitive matches. A three-match unbeaten run has eased some pressure, but Los Blancos sit 11 points behind Barcelona. An away win or draw here would add drama to the final three games of the season.

This is the third El Clasico of the season. Real Madrid won the reverse fixture 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona clinched the Supercopa de Espana title from under Madrid’s noses in January.

The season is on the line this time around. Bragging rights are at stake in one of football's greatest derbies. Los Blancos can prolong the hosts' title ambitions, although anything less than an away win will see Barcelona celebrate the title.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Barcelona expected lineup: Garcia, Cancelo, Cubarsi, Martin, Kounde, Pedri, Gavi, Olmo, Fermin, Bardghji, Lewandowski

Real Madrid expected lineup: Lunin, Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rudiger, Carreras, Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Diaz, Vini Jr., Garcia

El Clasico goal feast

Barcelona are a scoring machine when in full flow, though they have netted more than twice in just one of their last five competitive games. Lamine Yamal’s absence will shape Hansi Flick’s tactical setup.

Real Madrid have struggled to win, but not to score. They have scored in each of their last 12 fixtures across all competitions. The last time they failed to find the net was in a shock 1-0 loss to local rivals Getafe in early March.

There have been over 2.5 total goals scored in each of the last 13 El Clasico meetings. Eight of those 13 games have crossed the 3.5 mark. Goals are never far away in these high-profile clashes.

When Barcelona and Real Madrid meet, fireworks are almost a guarantee. They average 3.5 and 3 goals per league game this term, respectively. Expect both sides to score, with the total exceeding 3.5 total goals.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction 1: Over 3.5 total goals, at odds of 1.73 on bet9ja

Back Barca to assert early dominance

Barcelona are masters of asserting dominance early. They starve their opponents of breathing space with quick transitions and counter-pressing. The Blaugrana have taken a first-half lead in four of their last five matches across all competitions.

The last time Barcelona trailed at the interval, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez produced one of the best free-kicks of the season in the Champions League. In La Liga, however, Barcelona have not lost at halftime in their last 29 home matches.

Barcelona have trailed at the break in only five of 34 La Liga games so far, winning 19 of them. Real Madrid have also gone behind at the break in just five matches, but most of those have come in the second half of the campaign.

Expect Barcelona to grab a goal or two before Real Madrid fight back. A close first half should end with the Blaugrana holding a slender lead at the interval.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction 2: Barcelona to win first-half, at odds of 2.04 on bet9ja

Can Los Blancos delay Barcelona’s title party?

Barcelona are strong starters, but their flaws were on display in the 2-1 win at Osasuna. Los Rojillos used a high press to neutralise the visitors, leaving the game scoreless at halftime.

However, returning to the Camp Nou is a relief after back-to-back away trips to Getafe and Osasuna. Yet Barca failed to impress against Celta Vigo in their last home game, needing a lone Lamine Yamal penalty to win 1-0.

Real Madrid have a chance to salvage something from a difficult season. Arbeloa's long injury list is a concern, but the squad's depth and individual quality could shine as they chase a fourth straight unbeaten game.

Barcelona should begin strongly, but Real Madrid have the tools to be party poopers in the season’s biggest fixture left so far for both sides.

Barcelona vs Real Madrid Prediction 3: Real Madrid to win or draw, at odds of 2.33 on bet9ja

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