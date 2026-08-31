Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano predictions: Barca to triumph

Barca are yet to concede in La Liga after wins over Elche and Athletic Club. Rayo’s early form suggests they may struggle against the visitors.

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Best bets for Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona to win and Both teams to score (no) at odds of 2.05 with bet9ja

Barcelona Win to nil (1st half) at odds of 1.77 with bet9ja

Raphinha 2+ shots on target at odds of 1.72 with bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Barcelona 2-0 Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona 2-0 Rayo Vallecano Goalscorers prediction: Barcelona: Raphinha, Yamal

Barcelona play their third match in a short period on Monday night when Rayo Vallecano visit Camp Nou in the final Matchday 3 fixture.

Hansi Flick's champions began with a 5-0 win at Elche and followed it with a 2-0 defeat of Athletic Club on Thursday.Raphinha received Pedri’s through ball and went past Unai Simón to score. Fermín López then scored Barcelona’s second goal late in the match. That’s now 20 straight home league wins for Flick’s team.

Rodri, signed from Manchester City for £65.4m on a four-year deal, made his debut off the bench against Athletic. He’s eager to make his first start against Rayo Vallecano on Monday.

Rayo have one point from two games under new coach Beñat San José. They lost 2-1 to Sevilla before drawing 1-1 with Alavés. That game was moved to Butarque in Leganés because of safety concerns at Vallecas. Rayo’s ongoing stadium dispute with the Community of Madrid risks derailing their season before it’s even begun.

Their squad also have several problems. Augusto Batalla (leg), Isi Palazon (muscle) and Luiz Felipe (hamstring) are sidelined, while midfielder Pathe Ciss is considering leaving the club before the transfer window closes. San José is also yet to sign his preferred goalkeeper option. Dani Cardenas remains in goal, while Rayo negotiate a move for Osasuna’s Aitor Fernández.

Probable lineups for Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano

Barcelona expected lineup: J. García, E. García, Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, Espart, Rodri, Pedri, Fermín López, Yamal, Raphinha, Gordon

Rayo Vallecano expected lineup: Cárdenas, Balliu, Lejeune, Pelayo Fernández, Rațiu, Óscar Valentín, Unai López, De Frutos, Pedro Díaz, Álvaro García, Camello

Barca backed to win to nil

Barcelona have not conceded to Rayo at home in four consecutive meetings, winning three of them. A 3-0 win came in May 2024, and Robert Lewandowski's penalty settled a 1-0 in February 2025.

Meanwhile, Ronald Araújo scored with a header from a João Cancelo corner in a 1-0 victory last March. The exception was a goalless draw in August 2022.

Rodri's arrival should strengthen Barca’s midfield, while Flick's side have already kept clean sheets against Elche and Athletic Club. Without Isi Palazón, Rayo may not have enough attacking quality to change that pattern at an implied probability of 48.78%. Backing this outcome at an odds-against price seems like the main value bet from our Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano predictions.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Bet 1: Barcelona to win and Both teams to score (no) at odds of 2.05 with bet9ja

Value on a Barca half-time lead and clean sheet

Barcelona have led at half-time in four of the last five meetings. Every one of those leads was exactly 1-0.

Araújo scored in the 24th minute last March, while Yamal converted a penalty in the 39th at Vallecas last August. Lewandowski scored a 28th-minute spot-kick in February 2025 and gave Barcelona the lead within three minutes in May 2024.

The one exception was 2024, when Unai López put Rayo ahead early. With Rayo still using reserve goalkeeper Dani Cárdenas, the 56.50% implied probability offers value on the same outcome.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Bet 2: Barcelona Win to nil (1st half) at odds of 1.77 with bet9ja

New captain to score against Rayo

Raphinha is Barcelona's new club captain and appears set to be their primary centre-forward this season, with three goals in his first two games.

He scored twice in the 5-0 win at Elche before rounding Unai Simón to break the deadlock against Athletic.

Opta data has him averaging two shots on target per match at 0.47 xG (expected goals) per shot. These figures reflect both his shooting volume and the quality of chances created by his central role. Against an unsettled Rayo side, the Brazilian surely has more than a 58.14% chance of hitting the target on at least two occasions.

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Bet 3: Raphinha 2+ shots on target at odds of 1.72 with bet9ja

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