Athletic Club vs Barcelona predictions: In-form Yamal to strike again

Our betting expert expects a strong start from the home team, but anticipates Barcelona ultimately taking control with Lamine Yamal scoring.

Best bets for Athletic Club vs Barcelona

First half - Athletic to score over 0.5 goals at odds of 2.38 on 1xBet

Lamine Yamal to score anytime at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Second half - Barcelona to win at odds of 1.92 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Athletic Club 1-2 Barcelona

Goalscorers prediction - Athletic Club: Gorka Guruzeta - Barcelona: Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo

Both sides were knocked out of the Copa del Rey during the week, though in very different circumstances. Athletic Club were eliminated following a 1-0 loss to their Basque rivals, Real Sociedad. This resulted in a 2-0 aggregate defeat for Ernesto Valverde’s men, who are currently on a five-match unbeaten run in the league.

It was a different story for Barcelona, who performed brilliantly in a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. However, they narrowly failed to complete a remarkable turnaround after losing the first leg 4-0.

In La Liga, Barca have regained control of the title race, largely thanks to Real Madrid’s recent failures. The Catalans have secured two consecutive league victories since their surprise loss against Girona.

Probable lineups for Athletic Club vs Barcelona

Athletic Club expected lineup: Simon, Boiro, Laporte, Vivian, Areso, Jauregizar, Ruiz de Galarreta, Gomez, Sancet, I. Williams, Guruzeta

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Martin, E. Garcia, Araujo, Cancelo, Fermin, Casado, Rashford, Olmo, Yamal, Lewandowski

Los Leones to make a fast start

Barcelona’s defensive issues this season have been most apparent in the early stages of games. They’ve conceded 65% of their league goals in the first half. That includes letting in four goals during the opening 15 minutes of their away fixtures.

They’re likely to be vulnerable on the flanks here, with first-choice full-backs Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde injured. The more attack-minded Joao Cancelo is expected to start. Meanwhile, Pedri and Raphinha could be left on the bench ahead of the Champions League next week.

That may offer an opportunity for an Athletic side that have shown more attacking intent recently. Oihan Sancet and Gorka Guruzeta are nearing their best form, while Inaki Williams scored a fantastic goal last weekend. Los Leones have found the back of the net in each of their previous nine league games.

Given that, backing Athletic to score before the interval seems good with an implied probability of 44.4%.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Bet 1: First half - Athletic to score over 0.5 goals at odds of 2.38 on 1xBet

Yamal to fire again following brilliant hat-trick

Yamal celebrated his first career hat-trick last weekend. This included a remarkable solo goal as the teenager led his team to a 4-1 victory against Villarreal.

Flick has been reluctant to rest the winger. This suggests he is much less likely to be rotated than Raphinha or Pedri, who have recently returned from injury.

The winger has displayed improved composure in front of goal this season. He has already reached a career-best 13 goals in La Liga. These goals have arrived at a rate of one every 142 minutes.

Additionally, he has scored eight goals in his last 10 appearances across all competitions. He is expected to cause constant problems for an Athletic backline that hasn't kept a clean sheet in 10 league matches. That suggests Yamal offers value as an anytime goalscorer pick.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Bet 2: Lamine Yamal to score anytime at odds of 2.40 on 1xBet

Barca to come good after the break

Nico Williams is a significant injury absentee for Athletic Club. They’re missing five players in total and have struggled all season with a busy schedule. Their early exit from the Champions League suggested they struggle with the physical demands of playing two high-stakes matches per week.

It also highlighted their shortcomings when faced with the very best teams. The Basques have recorded three league wins so far in 2026, but all of those victories were against promoted sides. San Mames has not been such a fortress this term, with just one team from the top half of the table suffering defeat in Bilbao.

Barcelona should have all of their attacking players available. Regardless of who starts, Flick will have real depth on the bench. That will be crucial, especially with a difficult trip to Newcastle just 72 hours later.

With a second-half goal difference of +30 in La Liga this term, Barca are exceptionally strong after the interval. They appear well-placed to build on that record in Bilbao.

Athletic Club vs Barcelona Bet 3: Second half - Barcelona to win at odds of 1.92 on 1xBet

