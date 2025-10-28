Swansea vs Man City predictions: Marmoush to strike in narrow away win

Our betting expert expects a low-scoring contest in South Wales, with Omar Marmoush offering the main goal threat for the visitors.

+

Best bets for Swansea vs Man City

1st Half - Draw at odds of 2.73 on Bet9ja

Man City to score under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77 on Bet9ja

Omar Marmoush to score first at odds of 4.30 on Bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Swansea 0-1 Man City

Goalscorers prediction - Man City: Omar Marmoush

Man City head into this game following a major setback in the Premier League on Sunday. Their 1-0 away loss to Aston Villa ended their nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

They won all of their previous three matches to nil. Pep Guardiola will want a response in midweek against a Swansea side that beat Norwich 2-1 at home on Saturday.

The Swans have already won three home EFL Cup ties this season. They beat top-flight Nottingham Forest 3-2 in the last round. However, they’ve only won two of their seven league games since then.

Probable lineups for Swansea vs Man City

Swansea expected lineup: Fisher, Key, Cabango, Burgess, Tymon, Stamenic, Widell, Fulton, Galbraith, Franco, Idah

Man City expected lineup: Trafford, O’Reilly, Ake, Stones, Lewis, Gonzalez, Doku, Silva, Reijnders, Cherki, Marmoush

Draw at the break in South Wales

Guardiola is likely to ring the changes at the Swansea.com Stadium. While he should still have sufficient depth to be able to win this tie, the visitors might start slightly disjointed.

Man City have often performed better after the interval this season. They’ve scored 59% of their Premier League goals in the second half. Meanwhile, 57% of the goals they’ve conceded in the league have come in the first half.

Swansea might treat this match somewhat like an away game. Only two goals have been scored in the first half of their Championship away fixtures this term. Erling Haaland is expected to be rested, so they’ll fancy their chances of keeping it tight until the interval.

Swansea vs Man City Bet 1: 1st Half - Draw at odds of 2.73 on Bet9ja

Hosts to keep it close

It’s evident that the visitors depend on Haaland for goals this term. Having scored 11 Premier League goals, the Norwegian is already five clear of the rest. He has scored 65% of his team’s goals in the English top flight.

Haaland didn’t play in City’s third-round tie away to Huddersfield. Guardiola’s team won that game 2-0 against League One opposition, but they weren’t convincing. The visitors created only 1.18 xG and just one big chance across the 90 minutes.

Facing a Swansea side that is quite well organised at the back will be much more difficult. Alan Sheehan’s team have only conceded 12 goals in 12 Championship games so far this season.

Swansea vs Man City Bet 2: Man City to score under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.77 on Bet9ja

Marmoush to break through

Omar Marmoush may need to lead the line for Man City in the likely absence of Haaland. The Egyptian suffered a knee injury earlier this term, but has been fit enough to feature off the bench in each of his team’s last two games.

The midweek trip to Swansea is likely to serve up a first club start since August for the 26-year-old. He has scored for Egypt since then, but will be eager to get back on the scoresheet for the Citizens.

Marmoush demonstrated his goal-scoring abilities in the second half of last season following a January move from Eintracht Frankfurt. He scored once every 169 minutes in the 2024/25 Premier League. All seven of those goals came in the first half.