How the summer transfer window has influenced the Serie A Winner odds

Four teams have secured the Serie A in the last six seasons. Will Napoli be the first team to retain their title since Juventus in the 2019/20 season?

Napoli have signed De Bruyne, Beukema, Lucca and Lang, greatly improving their squad. Are the rest of Serie A’s title contenders strengthening?

2025/26 Serie A Winner Market Odds Napoli 3.00 Inter Milan 3.50 Juventus 5.50 AC Milan 6.25 AS Roma 10.00 Atalanta 20.00

Can Conte’s Napoli build on their 2024/25 Serie A triumph?

Antonio Conte has performed miracles in Serie A. Once again, Conte proved his talent, leading Napoli to their fourth Serie A Scudetto in 2024/25. They finished first by just one point ahead of Inter Milan.

Their rock-solid backline conceded just 27 goals in 38 games, meaning the Naples club have lost only four games all season. This summer’s transfer window suggests that Conte is keen to strengthen his squad further.

The exciting signing of PSV Eindhoven’s flying winger Noa Lang has captured the attention of the Partenopei. The rapid Dutch winger has impressed in Belgian and Dutch club football. His move to Naples is a rich reward for his form over the last four or five seasons.

At the other end of the career spectrum, Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne has joined the Italian champions on a Bosman deal at age 34. The Belgian playmaker still has a lot to give. Moreover, his two-year deal, with another one-year option, means he can play a significant role for Conte in attack.

Napoli have also added to their attacking ranks, having signed Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca on loan. The 24-year-old is expected to directly replace Victor Osimhen, who is set to permanently join Galatasaray this summer. At 6ft 7”, Lucca represents a serious physical alternative to Napoli’s existing forwards.

The club spent their biggest transfer fee on Dutch centre back Sam Beukema from Serie A rivals Bologna. He was one of the most impressive ball-playing centre backs in last season’s Serie A, while being equally aerially dominant.

The betting markets indicate that Napoli have the best chance, 33.33%, of winning the 2025/26 Scudetto. With players like Lang, De Bruyne, Lucca, and Beukema added to last season’s roster, it’s easy to see why.

Exploring the rest of Serie A’s summer transfer window

Given how close Inter Milan came to winning last season’s Scudetto, it’s not surprising to see them actively signing players to help them succeed in 2025/26.

Marseille’s Brazilian winger, Luis Henrique, has joined Inter. Also, Parma’s impressive French-Ivorian forward, Ange-Yoan Bonny, has also signed a deal worth over £20m.

Moreover, promising Croatian midfielder Petar Sucic has joined from Dinamo Zagreb. However, their biggest signing of the summer could be Ademola Lookman. Inter are locked in negotiations with Atalanta to sign the former Everton forward.

Juventus have also been busy in the summer transfer window, trying to improve on last year’s fourth-place finish. They’ve invested heavily to strengthen their spine, with central defenders Lloyd Kelly and Pierre Kalulu joining from Newcastle and AC Milan.

They are also looking for more speed and skill from the wings, with Nico Gonzalez joining in a big-money transfer from Fiorentina. Meanwhile, Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho is also reportedly considering a permanent move to Turin. Gonzalez and Sancho would significantly change games at the Serie A level. Their 18.18% probability of winning the 2025/26 Scudetto could increase with Sancho’s arrival.

As of now, AC Milan have not spent much money this summer. Defensive midfielder Samuele Ricci is their major signing from Torino. However, the savvy additions of veterans Luka Modric and Pietro Terracciano will bring a lot of experience to Massimiliano Allegri’s squad.

The Rossoneri also have the benefit of not playing European football in 2025/26. This means they can fully focus on a top-four finish next season, having been forced to accept eighth place in 2024/25.

Roma’s new boss, Gian Piero Gasperini, did a tremendous job at his former club Atalanta. The 67-year-old will aim to rebuild the Roma squad in his style. Moroccan international midfielder, Neil El Aynaoui, has joined from Ligue 1 side Lens. However, that has been the extent of their transfer activity so far this summer.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s promising striker, Evan Ferguson, is eager to become their next number nine on a loan basis with a view to a permanent deal. He’s suffered from injuries over the last 18 months and represents a significant risk to Roma.

Finally, Atalanta will start the season as serious outsiders for the Scudetto. It’s uncertain how they cope with life after Gasperini. Meanwhile, the possible transfer of Ademola Lookman to Inter would severely weaken their forward line. The 27-year-old has scored 39 goals in 93 appearances for La Dea.