Spain vs Netherlands Predictions: La Roja to Reach Last Four

The second leg of the UEFA Nations League quarter-final with Spain and the Netherlands is here. Our expert thinks La Roja will advance to the last 4.

Spain vs Netherlands Prediction: Bets, Context, and Lineups

Best Bets for Spain vs Netherlands

Spain to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.50 with 1xBet

Alvaro Morata anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.50 with 1xBet

Spain to score over 1.5 goals at odds of 1.70 with 1xBet

Spain to win 3-1 against the Netherlands to reach the Nations League semi-finals.

Our Analysis: Form of Both Teams

Spain and the Netherlands lock horns for the second time in the space of four days. Their Nations League quarter-final second leg is finely poised after a 2-2 draw in Rotterdam.

Spain took the early initiative in the first leg, with Nico Williams netting a ninth-minute opener. However, this was cancelled out by two goals from Cody Gakpo and Tijjani Reijnders, which put the Dutch firmly in control.

However, a late red card for the Netherlands’ left-back Jorrel Hato opened the door for Spain to snatch a vital late equaliser. Mikel Merino’s 93rd-minute goal puts Spain in a strong position as they prepare to host the second leg.

While Spain were by no means at their best in the first leg, they owe much to their winger Nico Williams. Despite that, La Roja still had 50% more goal attempts on target than the Dutch and had 60% possession.

In terms of availability, Pau Cubarsi went off with an injury on Thursday night and could be replaced by Dean Huijsen for the second leg. The Netherlands will need to replace the suspended left-back Hato, with no specialist backup left-back in Ronald Koeman’s squad.

Probable Lineups for Spain vs Netherlands

Spain Expected Lineup: Simon; Porro, Cucurella, Le Normand, Huijsen, Pedri, Ruiz, Zubimendi, Yamal, Williams, Morata

Netherlands Expected Lineup: Verbruggen, Geertruida, de Ligt, van Hecke, van Dijk, Reijnders, de Jong, Frimpong, Gakpo, Kluivert, Depay

La Roja to Claim Victory in an Entertaining Contest

It was somewhat surprising to see Spain so lacklustre in the first leg. After taking 16 points from their six Nations League group games, Spain were the in-form nation going into the knockout stage.

The Netherlands had won just two of their six group games by comparison. Spain have only lost one of their last nine competitive meetings with the Netherlands. We expect them to make it ten games on Sunday and make the Dutch pay for letting their slender lead slip late on.

Spain’s home form in the Nations League has been immaculate in this campaign. They have won all three fixtures and conceded only twice. Five of their last seven games have featured three or more goals. That’s why we’re happy to back over 2.5 goals with a Spain victory.

Spain vs Netherlands Bet 1: Spain to win and over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.50 with 1xBet

Value in Centre Forward Morata to Score

Spain’s focal point, Alvaro Morata, hasn’t scored an international goal since last October against Serbia. However, the 32-year-old’s strike rate is 37 goals in 85 appearances for La Roja. This means he has scored in 43.5% of matches he has played in.

Morata has shown signs of a return to form domestically. He has notched two goals in four games for Turkish giants, Galatasaray, since joining them on loan in January.

There is potential value in backing Morata to score against the Dutch, given that he is showing signs of returning to his pre-AC Milan form.

Spain vs Netherlands Bet 2: Alvaro Morata anytime goalscorer at odds of 2.50 with 1xBet

Hosts Likely to Score Two or More Goals

It’s no secret that Spain have a wealth of attacking options. Nico Williams was in fine form in Rotterdam, while Lamine Yamal also looked a threat.

This is a team that’s built to score goals. They have scored at least two goals in five of their last seven games. This means a bet on Spain over 1.5 goals would have won 71.42% of the time.

Out of our three Spain vs Netherlands predictions, this is the main value bet.