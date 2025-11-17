South Korea vs Ghana predictions: Injuries leave the visitors depleted

Our betting expert expects South Korea to end their year on a high and edge out a depleted and inexperienced Ghanaian outfit.

+

Best bets for South Korea vs Ghana

1x2 - Ghana at odds of 4.28 on 1xBet

BTTS - No at odds of 1.79 on 1xBet

Winning margin - South Korea to win by two goals at odds of 5.40 on 1xBet

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: South Korea 2-0 Ghana

Goalscorers prediction: South Korea: Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung

South Korea are on course for the 2026 World Cup in North America. The Taegeuk Warriors are in line for their 12th appearance at the global showpiece. This final fixture for 2025 serves as additional preparation for next year.

Hong Myung-bo’s men produced an impressive qualifying campaign in the third round, topping Group B without defeat. The previous international break saw them suffer a heavy 5-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil.

However, they have since recovered, beating both Paraguay and Bolivia. Now, their attention turns to the Kirin Challenge Cup, where Ghana awaits. The hosts entertain the Black Stars at their famous Seoul World Cup Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.

The visitors face a difficult task, especially as they’re travelling with a much-changed squad. Several key players aren’t with the national team, including Alexander Djiku, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Fatawu Issahaku, Joseph Paintsil, and Mohammed Kudus.

Captain Antoine Semenyo has also left the camp for personal reasons. Coach Otto Addo will need to shuffle his pack for this one as he explores various options before making decisions for next year’s World Cup.

Probable lineups for South Korea vs Ghana

South Korea expected lineup: Seung-gyu, Moon-hwan, Min-jae, Tae-hyeon, Myeong-jae, Jin-kyu, Du-jae, Kang-in, Jae-sung, Hee-chan, Son

Ghana expected lineup: Anang, Kohn, Opoku, Adjetey, Oppong, Yirenkyi, Sulemana, Sibo, Baah, Thomas-Asante, Adu

Fifth head-to-head win on the cards

The hosts have only lost two games in their last 22 matches. They enter this fixture on the back of two victories against South American nations, Paraguay and Bolivia. The home side will want to get their revenge when they take to the pitch on Tuesday.

The last encounter between the two sides saw Ghana win 3-2 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. On that occasion, the Black Stars took an early two-goal lead, only to surrender it. However, Mohamed Kudus rescued the points with a 68th-minute strike.

The Taegeuk Warriors will be eager to turn the tables this time. Ghana, meanwhile, have dominated recent history, with four victories in the last five head-to-heads. However, with a depleted side currently in Seoul, the home side could register their fifth-ever win against the visitors.

South Korea vs Ghana Betting Tip 1: 1x2 - Ghana at odds of 4.28 on 1xBet

Visitors’ lack of attacking quality

South Korea’s attack needs no introduction, with Son Heung-min leading the line. They’re efficient going forward and tend to adopt aggressive, front-foot tactics. The hosts have only blanked in two of their last 17 games in all competitions.

They have been more resilient in defence, however, having kept clean sheets in seven of their last 10 outings (70%). Hong has built a steady backline, making it extremely difficult for the opposition to break through.

The problem for the visitors is the inexperience all around the pitch. With so many key players missing, finding the net may prove harder than usual. It’s worth noting that the Black Stars failed to score against Japan in their last outing.

Furthermore, all four of their most recent outings produced goals for just one side. Meanwhile, 90% of Korea’s last 10 matches saw just one team score a goal on the day.

South Korea vs Ghana Betting Tip 2: BTTS - No at odds of 1.79 on 1xBet

Korea’s clinical edge at home

Hong’s men are clinical at home. They’ve won to nil in four of their last six in front of their fans. Meanwhile, seven of their last 10 matches at any venue saw them win without conceding (70%).

Five of the last seven meetings between the nations ended in victory for either of them by a minimum of two goals (71%). Additionally, Ghana’s most recent defeat was a 2-0 loss at the hands of Japan last week.

Considering the number of regulars missing from the travelling side, the hosts are likely to produce another convincing victory.