Slavia Prague vs Barcelona predictions: Lewandowski to seal away win

Our betting expert expects the visitors to boost their top-eight ambitions by clinching a comfortable victory, with Robert Lewandowski to score.

Best bets for Slavia Prague vs Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski to score anytime at odds of 1.70 on Bet9ja

Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.94 on Bet9ja

Barcelona to win to nil at odds of 2.73 on Bet9ja

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Slavia Prague 0-3 Barcelona

- Slavia Prague 0-3 Barcelona Goalscorers prediction - Barcelona: Robert Lewandowski x2, Marcus Rashford

Slavia Prague are likely to be at a slight disadvantage, as they have yet to return from their winter break. Their last Champions League outing ended in a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in early December, and they have only played one competitive match since then.

By contrast, this will already be Barcelona’s sixth match in 2026. They had a 100% record this calendar year before slipping to a surprise 2-1 loss at Real Sociedad on Sunday. Hansi Flick’s team will be eager to bounce back in this match, given they are currently outside the top eight in this competition.

Probable lineups for Slavia Prague vs Barcelona

Slavia Prague expected lineup: Stanek, Mbodji, Chaloupek, Zima, Moses, Dorley, Sadilek, Sanyang, Provod, Doudera, Chory

Barcelona expected lineup: J. Garcia, Balde, E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Kounde, Pedri, De Jong, Rashford, Olmo, Raphinha, Lewandowski

Lewandowski to strike in Prague

Players are competing for the starting striker role in Flick’s lineup. Ferran Torres has played the most minutes up top for Barca this term. However, Lewandowski started and scored against Real Madrid in the recent Spanish Super Cup final.

With Ferran injured, Lewandowski could get a rare chance to play for the entire game in Prague. While he’s yet to strike in this season’s Champions League, the 37-year-old is still in formidable form. His nine league goals this term have come at a rate of one every 80 minutes.

The veteran forward was also on target with a really clever finish in Barca’s opening match of 2026 against Espanyol. He appears capable of registering a goal against a Slavia Prague defence that hasn’t played recently.

Slavia Prague vs Barcelona Bet 1: Robert Lewandowski to score anytime at odds of 1.70 on Bet9ja

Barca to boost their goal difference

The visitors have been set back by Lamine Yamal’s suspension, but they did win 5-0 against Athletic Club without the teenager only a fortnight ago. Raphinha excelled in that match and is expected to be fit enough to return in Prague.

While goal difference could prove decisive in determining who makes the top eight, Barcelona will ideally aim for a decisive win. That suggests they won’t stop attacking, even if they secure a clear lead. They recorded an average of 2.33 goals per game in Europe so far this term.

Slavia Prague’s defence has appeared vulnerable throughout the league phase. Inter, Arsenal, and Tottenham have already scored three times against them. They’ve allowed 15.1 xG in total, which is the fourth-worst record in the Champions League.

Those factors suggest backing Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals offers value with an implied probability of 54.1%.

Slavia Prague vs Barcelona Bet 2: Barcelona to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 1.94 on Bet9ja

Flick’s defence to hold firm

While their campaign started with a 2-2 draw away to Bodo/Glimt, Slavia Prague have struggled in attack since then. They’ve failed to score in any of their subsequent five matches. The reigning Czech champions created 0.8 xG or less in all of those games.

That suggests an easy night for last season’s semi-finalists, if they are even close to their best. While Barca’s defence has seemed shaky at times, they've improved slightly since they last played in Europe.

Since beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1, the Catalans have kept six clean sheets in eight competitive matches. Goalkeeper Joan Garcia recorded some fine saves during that period. However, they’ve made slight modifications to their defensive line.

Given Slavia’s dismal attack, backing Barcelona to win to nil is at value.

Slavia Prague vs Barcelona Bet 3: Barcelona to win to nil at odds of 2.73 on Bet9ja

