Roma vs Napoli predictions: Leaders pull away from champions

Our expert expects Roma to continue their great start to the season. They should edge out the reigning champions and increase their lead at the top.

+

Best bets for Roma vs Napoli

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction: Roma 1-0 Napoli

Goalscorers prediction: Roma: Matias Soule

After finishing fifth in Serie A last season, Roma have made great strides this term. Under the guidance of Gian Piero Gasperini, who replaced Claudio Ranieri, the club are top of the league after a dozen games.

Not only are they performing exceptionally well, but they’re also a staggering 14 points better off than at the same stage last season. Apart from their domestic league, Roma have made a positive start to their Europa League campaign.

Their victory against Midtjylland on Thursday saw them register a third win in that competition. More importantly, that result will encourage Gasperini’s men ahead of a challenging clash with Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico.

The Scudetto holders have had a slightly shaky start to the season. Antonio Conte’s men suffered some disappointing results this term. However, they remain firmly in contention in Serie A. Napoli enter this match in third place, two points behind their hosts.

While they have been the best in the division at home, it’s their form on the road that’s been an issue. The Partenopei need to quickly address this issue if they’re to retain their league crown. They could start with leapfrogging the leaders this weekend.

Probable lineups for Roma vs Napoli

Roma expected lineup: Svilar, Ghilardi, Mancini, Ndicka, Celik, El Aynaoui, Cristante, Franca, Soule, Pellegrini, Dybala

Napoli expected lineup: Milinkovic-Savic, Beaukema, Rrahmani, Buongiorno, Di Lorenzo, Lobotka, McTominay, Olivera, Neres, Lang, Hojlund

Efficient attack takes on the league’s best defence

Napoli boast a strong attacking record in Serie A. Only Bologna (21) and Inter Milan (26) have scored more than their 19 goals from a dozen games. However, they’ve struggled away from home, netting just seven goals in six league matches.

It’s worth noting that Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku are injured and likely won’t make the trip to Rome. Without that unlocking power, the visitors could find it difficult to break down the home defence.

Adding to the home side’s advantage, Gasperini’s charges have the best backline in Serie A. They’ve conceded only six goals in 12 games. At home, they’ve shipped three goals in six matches. This suggests a clean sheet against Napoli is possible.

Additionally, four of the last five head-to-heads at this venue produced goals at only one end. Meanwhile, four of Napoli’s most recent five outings in all competitions against any opposition saw just one or no team score on the day.

Roma vs Napoli Betting Tip 1: BTTS - No at odds of 1.80 on Bet9ja

Away day blues

The Giallorossi head into this clash with strong momentum. They enter the gameweek on the back of four consecutive victories in all competitions. The Wolves have won nine of their 12 league fixtures this term. That is a win percentage of 75%.

In contrast, Conte’s Gli Azzurri have lost three league games, all of which came on the road. It’s clear the champions don't travel well in the league. Despite winning their last two outings, travelling to face the current league leaders could prove a tough test.

Napoli’s previous two visits to the Stadio Olimpico returned just a point as they drew one and lost one. Their current away record is also concerning. They’ve got four defeats in their last five road trips in all competitions against any opposition. That should concern the visitors, especially as they try to stay close to the top of the table.

Roma vs Napoli Betting Tip 2: 1x2 - Roma at odds of 2.62 on Bet9ja

Expect a tight encounter

Close margins are synonymous with Serie A. The fact that the highest goal difference in the division is 13, compared to the Premier League’s 18, speaks volumes. High-scoring games are rare, which is why narrow victories are common.

Two of Napoli’s three defeats this season arrived by a single-goal margin. Meanwhile, the hosts have won nine league games this term, six of which were by one goal. That equates to 67% of their wins in Serie A, which underlines just how competitive the league is.

Since both teams are among the top three in the division, the fixture will likely be tightly contested. It wouldn’t be surprising if a single goal decides the outcome.

Roma vs Napoli Betting Tip 3: Winning margin - Roma to win by one goal at odds of 4.20 on Bet9ja