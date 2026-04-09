Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid predictions: 26 years of pain to continue

Our betting expert expects a tough task for the newly-promoted La Liga outfit. However, with the home fans’ support, they could trouble the visitors.

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Best bets for Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid

Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals 1.72 on Bet9ja

Anytime goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe 1.70 on Bet9ja

1x2 & BTTS - Real Madrid & Yes 3.30 on Bet9ja

We expect a 3-1 win for Real Madrid.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

After a 24-year absence, Real Oviedo returned to La Liga after winning the promotion playoffs last season. This gives 40-year-old Santi Cazorla another chance to play in the Spanish top-flight.

However, the skilled midfielder did not play in his side’s opening league match against Villarreal last week. The newly promoted side were outclassed and suffered a 2-0 defeat, which may be a sign of what to expect this season.

Unfortunately, they will play against the star-studded Real Madrid next. The only comfort for them is that they will be playing in front of their 30,000-strong home crowd at the Estadio Nuevo Carlos Tartiere.

Additionally, Los Blancos are in a transition period after the departure of Carlo Ancelotti. Former Madrid midfielder Xabi Alonso is the manager now. He’s had a decent pre-season, including a strong performance at the Club World Cup.

They started their mission to win back the La Liga title from Barcelona with a 1-0 victory over Osasuna during the week. While they displayed a dominant first-half performance, the second period was less impressive, and they needed a penalty to secure three points.

Probable lineups for Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid

Real Oviedo expected lineup: Aaron; Vidal, Luengo, Dani Calvo, Alhassane; Sibo, Santi Cazorla; Hassan, Ilic, Ilyas Chaira; Rondon

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Militao, Huijsen, Alvaro Carreras; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler; Brahim, Mbappe, Vinicius Junior

Backing a high-scoring match

The hosts were good at scoring goals in the Segunda Division last season, having scored 56 goals in their 42 games. This equates to an average of 1.33 goals per game. Their home form, especially at the end of last term, will encourage their fans, as they didn’t lose any of their last 10 league fixtures.

Only Barcelona scored more goals in La Liga than Real Madrid last season, with Los Blancos netting 78 in 38 games. Meanwhile, 22, or 58% of all their league matches produced more than two goals on the day.

Even though the last meeting between these sides was in 2012, the head-to-head history shows a clear pattern. Three of their last four fixtures featured more than two goals.

Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 1: Overs/ unders - over 2.5 goals 1.72 on Bet9ja

Undeniably potent

Kylian Mbappe was La Liga’s top scorer last year. The Frenchman scored a staggering 31 goals in 34 appearances to win the Golden Boot. To show how often he scores, Mbappe netted nine goals in the final five league games last season.

That means that he has now scored 10 in six consecutive La Liga fixtures, including his winning goal last weekend. Overall, Mbappe scored 44 goals in 59 appearances for the club across all competitions, equating to a goal every 1.34 games.

He’s certainly the primary attacking threat for the visitors, which is why he’s most likely to find the back of the net again this Sunday.

Real Oviedo vs Real Madrid Betting Tip 2: Anytime goalscorer - Kylian Mbappe 1.70 on Bet9ja

Plenty of quality to deal with

Real Oviedo’s last win against Real Madrid was in 1998. Strangely enough, it happened on the day that Kylian Mbappe was born. The meetings between the clubs have been few and far between. However, the visitors are unbeaten in their last seven clashes with Oviedo, having won four and drawn three.

The hosts may struggle to stop their visitors, especially considering the firepower they have available on the bench. However, there could be something for the home fans to cheer about on Sunday.

Veljko Paunovic’s side have scored at least once in each of their last 10 league games. So, they are capable of scoring against a new Real Madrid defense that includes Dean Huijsen and Trent Alexander-Arnold.