Real Madrid vs Levante predictions: Arbeloa to claim first league win

Our analysis: Form of both teams

Score prediction - Real Madrid 4-1 Levante

Goalscorers prediction - Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe x2, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo - Levante: Iker Losada

Following a 3-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup, Xabi Alonso was fired on Monday, despite winning 71% of his matches across all competitions.

Los Blancos have won each of their last three games in La Liga, including a 5-1 victory over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu. They’ll expect to build on that momentum against a struggling Levante side.

The visitors also changed their manager last month, with Luis Castro taking charge. The Portuguese coach has secured four points from his opening two games. That includes an excellent 3-0 win at Sevilla, in Levante’s last away match.

Probable lineups for Real Madrid vs Levante

Real Madrid expected lineup: Courtois, Carreras, Huijsen, Asencio, Carvajal, Tchouameni, Bellingham, Valverde, Vinicius, Mbappe, Rodrygo

Levante expected lineup: Ryan, Pampin, Moreno, De la Fuente, Toljan, Martinez, Arriaga, Losada, Alvarez, Tunde, Romero

Both teams to score at the Bernabeu

While they are likely to be relegated, Levante have carried an attacking threat. Given that they’re a newly-promoted side, their average of 1.30 goals per away game is very convincing.

The likes of Ivan Romero and Carlos Alvarez have successfully stepped up from the second tier. Meanwhile, Karl Etta Eyong has been a revelation since his summer move from Villarreal. The Cameroon international has netted six times in La Liga and has returned from AFCON duty.

Iker Losada has also thrived since they changed coaches, having scored in back-to-back matches heading into this. That suggests the visitors will ask questions at the Bernabeu.

Backing both teams to score was successful in six of Alonso’s final seven Real Madrid matches. Therefore, it seems like a smart bet this weekend.

Real Madrid vs Levante Bet 1: Both teams to score at odds of 1.86 on 1xBet

Goals to flow as new era begins

Real Madrid’s attacking players are unlikely to lack motivation. Vinicius has been jeered by his own supporters in his last two home outings. Other players may also expect an unfavourable reception on Saturday, as some of them are perceived to have contributed to Alonso’s dismissal.

The individual quality Los Blancos have cannot be doubted, though. Kylian Mbappe should be fit enough to start, having returned from injury against Barcelona last weekend. He’s averaged a goal every 88 minutes in the Spanish top flight this term.

Real Madrid’s two Super Cup matches featured eight goals in total, as well as many missed chances. Their last three league outings have also seen 11 goals.

Levante have conceded 1.67 goals per game in La Liga, which is the second-worst record. That suggests over 3.5 goals is worth backing with an implied probability of 58.8%.

Real Madrid vs Levante Bet 2: Over 3.5 goals at odds of 1.79 on 1xBet

In-form Rodrygo to strike

It has been a frustrating season for Rodrygo, who has spent most of it as Vinicius’ deputy. However, the Brazilian’s status changed in the final weeks of the Alonso regime. The 25-year-old was back on the right flank and in good form with three goals and three assists in six appearances.

With many other players not delivering at the moment, Arbeloa will surely rely on Rodrygo this weekend. The winger ought to ask questions of a Levante side that doesn’t have a clear first-choice left-back.

Of the likely home front three, Rodrygo offers the best value as an anytime goalscorer bet. Mbappe is priced at very short odds and may not play the entire 90 minutes due to his fitness issues. Meanwhile, Vinicius hasn’t scored in any of his last 11 league games.

Real Madrid vs Levante Bet 3: Rodrygo to score anytime at odds of 2.37 on 1xBet

+