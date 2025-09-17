Premier League top scorer odds: Haaland leads but value in each way pick

We look at potential ‘each way’ options as Haaland tops the pile, and consider leaving out Liverpool players given their plethora of threats.

Premier League top scorer Odds Erling Haaland 1.6 Viktor Gyokeres 7.00 Mo Salah 11.00 Antoine Semenyo 50.00

Four matches into the 2025/26 Premier League season and Erling Haaland is already averaging more than a goal per game. The striker has five to his name already in the Premier League.

He looks invigorated after missing out on last season’s Premier League top scorer award to Liverpool’s Mo Salah. Haaland got three in the Club World Cup and bagged six for Norway this month. He won the award in 2022/23 and 2023/24, and will be desperate to reclaim it this season.

His start has been so bright that there’s little value in him as top scorer at the moment, and that may not change. The Manchester City star will be the key attacking threat for Pep Guardiola’s side. If he stays fit, goals are almost inevitable, so don’t expect the betting markets to change too much. So we’ve decided to look for challengers elsewhere, taking some ‘each way’ options into account.

Viktor Gyokeres

Arsenal’s new frontman isn’t far behind. Viktor Gyokeres has three goals in his first four Premier League games. It’s a strong start and he’ll be keen to keep that run going.

Gyokeres could be a good option as an each way option as he’ll be leading the Gunners’ line and seen as their main goalscorer. Mikel Arteta’s side look like title challengers again. With the wealth of attacking options they now have, Gyokeres will get plenty of chances.

Gyokeres’ recent record speaks for itself. The 27-year-old scored 54 goals in all competitions last season. With 39 of them coming in the league for Sporting, if he can get even half of that this season, he’ll be in the Golden Boot hunt. If he keeps firing, Arsenal have a real chance to end their drought.

Gyokeres is certainly worth backing in the ‘each way’ market, but should probably be avoided as the single winner.

Mo Salah

Liverpool’s front line is amongst the strongest in Europe following the arrivals of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike. The question here is whether their goals will be shared out to have a Golden Boot winner. Salah, Isak and Ekitike are all amongst the favourites. It marks a big change for Salah who was the main attacking option last season.

The Egyptian’s remarkable 29 goals last season saw him clinch the gong, but nobody else at the Reds got close. Only Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo reached double figures, so their number 11 led the way. We’re expecting Isak and Ekitike to get plenty this time around, which may take away from Salah’s tally.

It’s not that Salah won’t score plenty this season, he already has two, but it feels like the Reds won’t be so dependent on him in 2025/26 for him to go back-to-back.

Antoine Semenyo

This is a bit left field, but justified given his excellent start. Semenyo has three goals in four games for Bournemouth, and a couple of assists for good measure, as the Cherries get 2025/26 underway. The Ghanaian got 13 in all competitions last season and will be eager to improve on that.

He’s another that could be worth a look as an ‘each way’ option, especially with how important he’ll be to Bournemouth. Andoni Iraola’s side create a lot, so their attackers will have plenty of chances - Semenyo could really benefit. We saw Bryan Mbeumo, Chris Wood and Yoane Wissa around the top scorers last season despite playing for midtable teams.

It’d be a huge shock to see the Bournemouth star topple the likes of Haaland and Gyokeres this season, but as an ‘each way’ option he carries plenty of value.

