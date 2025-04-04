Premier League Predictions Matchday 31

We’ve got Premier League predictions for Matchday 31 for this midweek round. The picks involve Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 31

Match Selection Odds Everton vs Arsenal Everton 5.70 Ipswich vs Wolves Wolves 2.66 Fulham vs Liverpool Liverpool 1.86 Manchester United vs Manchester City Manchester City 2.10 Leicester vs Newcastle Newcastle 1.53

Odds via 1xBet correct as at time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Everton vs Arsenal: Europe Hinders Gunners

Date: 05/04/2025

Kick-off time: 13:30

Our tip: Everton 5.70 with 1xBet

The league table sees this one as an away banker. However, that likely won’t be the case here as Everton are unbeaten in five Premier League home games. They’ve got a decent home record against Arsenal too, having won four of the last six meetings at Goodison Park.

Arsenal’s situation is further complicated by the upcoming Champions League quarter-finals. They face Real Madrid days after this game, and Mikel Arteta could rotate his squad. Bukayo Saka is nearing a return here, but he probably won’t be risked here. The Gunners still seem somewhat short in attacking areas.

Prediction 2: Ipswich vs Wolves: Ipswich Inch Near Relegation

Date: 05/04/2025

Kick-off time: 16:00

Our tip: Wolves 2.66 with 1xBet

Facing a bottom-three side is a dream scenario for any Premier League side at the moment. All three are destined for the drop, and Wolves could deal another blow to Ipswich’s survival hopes here. Wolves know a win here will all but secure their top-flight status for next season.

Wolves did lose the reverse meeting with Ipswich 2-1. However, aside from that, they’ve won their other three games with the bottom three. They’ve also won their last two away league games. Ipswich, meanwhile, have lost their last five at home.

Prediction 3: Fulham vs Liverpool: Liverpool Close In On Title

Date: 06/04/2025

Kick-off time: 15:00

Our tip: Liverpool 1.86 with 1xBet

Nothing is going to stop Liverpool from claiming the Premier League title this season. They could take another step towards it by stretching their seven-match unbeaten run at Craven Cottage. These two played out a 2-2 draw earlier this season at Anfield. Liverpool had 10 men for most of the game, however.

The Reds are the only side yet to lose a Premier League away game this season. They’ve won 10 of their 15 such games this term. Fulham have lost three of their last five home games too, and they have failed to score in each.

Prediction 4: Manchester United vs Manchester City: Local Pride at Stake for City

Date: 06/04/2025

Kick-off time: 17:30

Our tip: Manchester City 2.10 with 1xBet

Manchester derbies are normally viewed as key in deciding who wins the Premier League. However, things are very different for City this season. Local pride is one of the few things they have left to play for this season. United have European commitments after this game, while City don’t.

City have won on three of their last four visits to Old Trafford. Pep Guardiola’s side have also won all five away league games this term against sides currently 13th or lower. Meanwhile, United have won just two of their last eight home league games. Both wins were against bottom three sides too.

Prediction 5: Leicester vs Newcastle: Leicester Move Closer to Championship

Date: 07/04/2025

Kick-off time: 21:00

Our tip: Newcastle 1.53 with 1xBet

Backing against Leicester has become one of the Premier League bankers of late. That’s particularly true at home, where they’ve lost seven games in a row in the league. Alarmingly, all seven defeats also saw them fail to score.

Newcastle have won four of their last five head-to-head meetings, including a 4-0 win in the reverse fixture. They’ve also won five of their last seven away league games. The Toon Army have also won their last two fixtures played on Monday.

Conclusion

Everton stand out as the value pick for the weekend. Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle are much safer picks.

A midweek round further complicates things. However, bigger sides should have the squad depth to cope well with the quick turnaround.

As always, please remember to bet responsibly on this week’s Premier League fixtures.