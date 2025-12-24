Premier League predictions Matchday 18

There are picks from games involving Man Utd, Newcastle, Arsenal, and Liverpool, with plenty of goals expected.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 18

Selection Odds Man Utd to beat Newcastle 2.53 Man City to beat Forest 1.64 Liverpool to beat Wolves 1.26 Everton to beat Burnley 2.01 Arsenal to beat Brighton 1.45

Manchester United vs Newcastle: Red Devils to end the year well

Date: 26/12/2025

26/12/2025 Kick-off time: 21:00

21:00 Our tip: Man Utd to beat Newcastle at odds of 2.53 on 1xBet

Manchester United suffered a disappointing defeat to Aston Villa, but it was not surprising given Villa's excellent form. However, this was only the Red Devils’ second defeat in 11 matches, and their goal-scoring form has been promising. Although United’s performance at home has been average recently, they’ve rarely lost at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United’s form has been very inconsistent recently, with only two in their last six fixtures across all competitions. Last weekend, they lost a 2-0 lead against Chelsea and ended the match with a draw. They are capable of surprising their opponents, but the hosts are likely to come out on top given their weak backline.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City Prediction 2: City set to continue winning streak

Date: 27/12/2025

27/12/2025 Kick-off time: 13:30

13:30 Our tip: Man City to beat Forest at odds of 1.64 on 1xBet

Manchester City are currently in stunning form. They are maintaining pressure on the leaders in their attempt to reach the top of the Premier League. Victory over West Ham United on Saturday made it seven wins from seven, and five from five in the league. They’ve also managed to score 32 goals since the start of November, so they will enter this match with confidence.

Their opponents, Nottingham Forest, have bounced back in form recently after a difficult start to the 2025/26 season. Including their Europa League fixtures, Sean Dyche’s men have won six of their last eight, and beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 recently. However, a defeat at Fulham on Monday was a reality check. The Cityzens will see plenty of opportunities to exploit Forest’s weaknesses.

Liverpool vs Wolves: Another victory expected for the Reds

Date: 27/12/2025

27/12/2025 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Liverpool to beat Wolves at odds of 1.26 on 1xBet

It seems that Liverpool have recovered from their poor run of form. They are now unbeaten in six games, with four wins during that time. They recently defeated Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur, moving up to fifth place in the table. Although Alexander Isak’s injury is a concern, Hugo Ekitike is in excellent form.

And speaking of form, no team is in a worse position than the Reds’ next opponents. Wolverhampton Wanderers are at the bottom of the table and almost certain to be relegated, even though the season is not yet halfway through. Losing eight consecutive league games is a terrible statistic. Therefore, nobody expects them to gain any points at Anfield this week.

Burnley vs Everton: A big opportunity for the visitors

Date: 27/12/2025

27/12/2025 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Everton to beat Burnley at odds of 2.01 on 1xBet

Burnley secured a good point over the weekend by fighting back against Bournemouth to secure a late equaliser. However, they remain in the bottom three, and almost two months have passed since their last victory. They have home advantage for this match, but that has not helped them much this season.

Meanwhile, Everton have lost two consecutive games as they prepare to head to Turf Moor. However, those defeats were against strong teams like Chelsea and Arsenal. David Moyes’ men have achieved some good results since the start of November, and will be backing themselves in Lancashire. They’re favourites to win this clash, and with good reason.

Arsenal vs Brighton: Table-topping Gunners keep finding a way

Date: 27/12/2025

27/12/2025 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Brighton at odds of 1.45 on 1xBet

It’s been a while since Arsenal were truly convincing in a Premier League outing, but they keep getting the job done. A narrow win over Everton ensured they held top spot for Christmas, and they’ve only lost two games across all competitions this season. Mikel Arteta does have a Carabao Cup game to play before this match, but they have the squad to handle it.

What also helps the Gunners is that Brighton and Hove Albion are going through a difficult period. They have not won in four games and have dropped down to ninth place in the table as the end of the year approaches. After the Seagulls failed to score in their last two matches, the home side will fancy their chances of winning.

Conclusion

We do not expect many surprising results during this festive period, but there are still good betting opportunities available. Arsenal will feel pressure from Manchester City, but we expect victories for all the top teams this week. We also expect to see plenty of goals.

In making these predictions, we have considered recent form in all competitions, as well as the current situation at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly, because anything can happen in football.