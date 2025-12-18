Premier League predictions Matchday 17

There are picks from matches involving Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd, as well as many other top clubs.

20/12/2025 Kick-off time: 13:30

It’s been a bit of a topsy-turvy period for Newcastle United. They have lost as many as they’ve won in their last 10 matches. In the Premier League, they had gone four games unbeaten before a disappointing defeat to arch-rivals, Sunderland. They continue to struggle against the division’s top teams. The Magpies need to also factor in Wednesday’s game against Fulham in the Carabao Cup.

That’s why we’re backing Chelsea. They got back to winning ways by beating Everton last weekend. They also have an extra day’s rest following their cup win over Cardiff City. Newcastle have won the last two meetings between these sides, but the Blues should come out on top in this one.

20/12/2025 Kick-off time: 16:00

Nothing is guaranteed in football. However, a Manchester City win seems like the safest bet of the weekend. They’ve won five consecutive games across all competitions and scored 16 goals. Also, they have claimed seven consecutive home league victories. Pep Guardiola’s men hope to take the top spot this weekend if things go their way.

Meanwhile, West Ham United are struggling. It’s been five games since their last victory. They find themselves in 18th place, stuck in the relegation zone. The Hammers have picked up some credible draws recently. They have also scored a few goals, but their defence is a problem. Erling Haaland and Co could dominate at the Etihad.

20/12/2025 Kick-off time: 18:30

Tottenham Hotspur came under increased pressure after a 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest last weekend. They’re stuck midtable in the league and have lost four of their last seven in all competitions. Even their home form isn’t anything to shout about. Fulham, Aston Villa and Bournemouth are among those that have beaten them this season.

Liverpool’s struggles in 2025/26 have been widely reported. However, they may finally be finding their rhythm. Arne Slot’s men are unbeaten in five. Victories over Inter Milan and Brighton and Hove Albion have certainly boosted confidence. They head to London this weekend with strong momentum.

20/12/2025 Kick-off time: 21:00

Everton are progressing steadily. They find themselves ninth after 16 games in the Premier League this season. Also, they’ve won four of their last six and lost only to Newcastle and Chelsea since the start of November. David Moyes must be pleased with how things are going. The Toffees have only lost twice at home throughout the 2025/26 campaign so far.

This weekend, however, they come up against a table-topping Arsenal side that have won 15 of their last 18 matches in all competitions. Mikel Arteta and his side beat Club Brugge and Wolverhampton Wanderers after losing to Aston Villa. They will be keen to maintain momentum. With City close behind, Arsenal know they need all three points on Saturday to stay top of the table.

21/12/2025 Kick-off time: 17:30

Few clubs are in better form than Aston Villa at the moment. Unai Emery’s men have won nine games in a row. Over the weekend, they came from behind twice to beat West Ham. Confidence will be sky-high as the Villans welcome their next opponent to Villa Park.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are unbeaten in four. However, they have shown severe inconsistencies this season. They led twice against Bournemouth on Monday, but they ultimately had to settle for a 4-4 draw that left them in sixth place. We’re backing Villa to take advantage of their defensive frailties and take all three points. This could still be a tightly-fought affair in Birmingham.

Conclusion

We could potentially have a change at the top of the table this weekend. However, Arsenal are likely to remain there for now. Everybody knows what being top at Christmas can mean for title contenders.

The Gunners will be eager to maintain that status. There could also be plenty of movement around the other end of the table.

We’ve considered recent form across all competitions and the current situation at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly as anything can happen.