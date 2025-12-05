Premier League predictions Matchday 15

There are picks from matches involving Arsenal, Liverpool, Man City and Newcastle United, all of whom are in action over the weekend.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 15

Selection Odds Arsenal to beat Aston Villa 1.94 Tottenham to beat Brentford 2.32 Newcastle to beat Burnley 1.30 Man City to beat Sunderland 1.26 Liverpool to beat Leeds United 1.86

Prediction 1: Aston Villa vs Arsenal: A clash of in-form teams

Date: 06/12/2025

06/12/2025 Kick-off time: 13:30

13:30 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Aston Villa at odds of 1.94 on Bet9ja

Aston Villa’s fantastic form continued in midweek. They made it six wins in a row in all competitions by beating Brighton and Hove Albion. Coming from two goals down, they managed to claim a 4-3 victory. This will give Arsenal plenty of reason to stay alert at Villa Park.

The Gunners’ form is even better. Mikel Arteta’s men are unbeaten in 15 games going back to August. They added another three points on Wednesday night by seeing off Brentford. Arsenal are expected to come out on top once again at Villa Park, as they continue to be in excellent shape.

Prediction 2: Tottenham Hotspur vs Brentford: Spurs tipped for victory

Date: 06/12/2025

06/12/2025 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Tottenham to Brentford at odds of 2.32 on Bet9ja

Tottenham Hotspur extended their winless streak to five games this week. However, a 2-2 draw away at Newcastle United is certainly not a bad result. Coming from behind twice will also be a positive for Thomas Frank. Back on home soil, they will be confident of returning to winning ways.

Their opponents have been inconsistent as well. Brentford have picked up good wins against Newcastle United and Burnley recently. However, they have also lost to Brighton, Arsenal and Crystal Palace. The hosts have the upper hand at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and need to win again.

Prediction 3: Newcastle United vs Burnley: Magpies to soar again

Date: 06/12/2025

06/12/2025 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Newcastle to beat Burnley at odds of 1.30 on Bet9ja

Newcastle are heavy favourites going into this clash. However, their form hasn’t been spectacular. Big victories over Manchester City and Everton boosted their position in the table. Yet, they lost to Brentford last month and drew with Spurs in midweek. They do, however, enjoy home advantage and remain a tough proposition at St. James’ Park.

Burnley are struggling. They’ve lost five games on the spin and sit 19th ahead of the weekend. Even a victory wouldn’t be enough to get them out of the bottom three, and they’ll likely struggle. Scott Parker’s men have won once away from home all season, and it doesn’t look like that’ll change here.

Prediction 4: Manchester City vs Sunderland: Backing Pep’s high-scoring Cityzens

Date: 06/12/2025

06/12/2025 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Man City to beat Sunderland at odds of 1.26 on Bet9ja

Manchester City have bounced back from their defeats to the Magpies and Bayer Leverkusen with two wins in the Premier League. It hasn’t been straightforward, however — they’ve conceded six across the two fixtures. Thankfully, they’ve managed to score eight.

Pep Guardiola’s men will be confident of making it three from three. They host Sunderland, who haven’t had the best time on the road. The Black Cats drew with Liverpool in midweek and are no easy opponents. However, City should have enough to come out on top. Even if they aren’t very strong defensively right now, they should still be able to outscore Regis Le Bris’ side.

Prediction 5: Leeds United vs Liverpool: The Reds’ chance to shine in Yorkshire

Date: 06/12/2025

06/12/2025 Kick-off time: 18:30

18:30 Our tip: Liverpool to beat Leeds United at odds of 1.86 on Bet9ja

It’s been a rollercoaster season for Liverpool. They are eighth going into Matchday 15 and already 11 points off top. The Reds dropped points again on Wednesday as they were held by Sunderland. However, they showed plenty of character to fight back. This weekend offers a big opportunity to climb up the table.

Leeds United, however, will have other ideas as they welcome the Reds to Elland Road. They were brilliant a few days ago as they stunned Chelsea with a 3-1 win, and confidence will be soaring. That said, it may be hard to repeat such a performance, especially after a string of demanding fixtures.

Conclusion

There are some intriguing ties lined up for this weekend. Villa hope to use their form to upset the leaders. Things are tight down at the other end, too, and we could see a new club slip into the relegation zone. There have been lots of goals in recent fixtures, and more of the same could happen here.

In compiling these predictions, we’ve considered each team’s recent form across all competitions, as well as the current state of play at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly as anything can happen.