Premier League predictions Matchday 12

There are also picks from games involving Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea to consider.

Our predictions for Premier League Matchday 12

Selection Odds Chelsea to beat Burnley 1.54 Liverpool to beat Nottingham Forest 1.46 Man City to beat Newcastle 2.02 Arsenal to beat Tottenham 1.43 Man United to beat Everton 1.77

Odds via Bet9ja correct at the time of publishing.

Prediction 1: Burnley vs Chelsea: Blues’ solid run continues

Date: 22/11/2025

22/11/2025 Kick-off time: 13:30

13:30 Our tip: Chelsea to beat Burnley at odds of 1.54 on Bet9ja

Scott Parker is likely very concerned, given Burnley are close to the relegation zone. Their defeat to recently improved West Ham in their last match was a setback. Their match against Chelsea will be even tougher, so it might be difficult for them to achieve a positive result when the Blues visit Turf Moor.

Enzo Maresca’s men have only lost one of their last nine matches across all competitions, and enter this game in third place. The loss to Sunderland last month was surprising, but they responded by winning two consecutive league games. They need three points here to keep pace with the top two teams, and they’re in good form to get the job done.

Prediction 2: Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest: Slot’s Reds to bounce back

Date: 22/11/2025

Date: 22/11/2025 Kick-off time: 16:00

16:00 Our tip: Liverpool to beat Nottingham Forest at odds of 1.46 on Bet9ja

Victories over Aston Villa and Real Madrid may have led Liverpool fans to believe their difficult period is behind them. However, they fell to eight place in the table following a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City. Arne Slot and his side have lost seven of their last 10 fixtures, and have secured one win in six league games.

This weekend they face a Nottingham Forest side that are also struggling. Forest have achieved an important win over Leeds United in their last game, and recently secured a draw against Manchester United. However, they may struggle at Anfield. This is a significant opportunity for the Reds to return to winning form.

Prediction 3: Newcastle vs Man City: Cityzens on the march

Date: 22/11/2025

22/11/2025 Kick-off time: 18:30

18:30 Our tip: Man City to beat Newcastle at odds of 2.02 on Bet9ja

Newcastle United have been inconsistent this season. They haven’t drawn any of their last 11 games across all competitions and failed to win more than three consecutive games. Eddie Howe and his side face a difficult task against Manchester City, and enter the game on the back of two Premier League defeats.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, seem to have bounced back in form. Their 3-0 victory over Liverpool before the international break was their latest success and fourth one in a row. They’ve also scored 3+ goals in all of those fixtures, and are only four points behind Arsenal at the top of the table.

Prediction 4: Arsenal vs Tottenham: Gunners take bragging rights

Date: 23/11/2025

23/11/2025 Kick-off time: 17:30

17:30 Our tip: Arsenal to beat Tottenham at odds of 1.43 on Bet9ja

Mikel Arteta and his side may have been frustrated by their draw against Sunderland, as it ended their winning run of 10 games. However, they still showed determination to come from behind at the Stadium of Light, which is a tough place to go. They’ll be backing themselves to get back to start winning again against their bitter rivals.

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur head to the Emirates in inconsistent form, having won only two of their last seven domestic and continental matches. Thomas Frank was likely disappointed that his side failed to secure three points against the Red Devils before the international break. The Gunners have only conceded once at home all season, and haven’t lost there since early May.

Prediction 5: Man United vs Everton: Further Red Devils resurgence

Date: 24/11/2025

24/11/2025 Kick-off time: 21:00

21:00 Our tip: Man United to beat Everton at odds of 1.77 on Bet9ja

Ruben Amorim’s resurgence at Manchester United continued against Spurs as they managed to clinch a point, extending their unbeaten run to five games. They're in seventh place and could move into the top four if other results go in their favour this weekend. They’ll be eager to extend their run.

They face an Everton side that have been highly inconsistent this season, and the Red Devils will fancy their chances. The Toffees have struggled against most of the ‘big’ clubs they’ve faced in 2025/26, and they may do so again. Manchester United have a chance to secure their fourth win across six matches, especially since they are playing at home.

Conclusion

The big one this weekend is the North London derby, and we’re expecting Spurs’ lengthy wait for a win to continue. Elsewhere, we expect many changes in the table, especially within the top 10. Another fascinating weekend of Premier League football lies ahead, and we should see plenty of goals once again.

We’ve considered recent form across all competitions and the current situation at each club. However, please remember to bet on the Premier League responsibly, as anything can happen.